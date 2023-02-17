DES MOINES – It has been a long time since Dike-New Hartford had a pair of state finalists in the same year.

It is 53 years to be exact.

Saturday, that streak will be no more.

Great friends Nick Reinicke at 220 and Will Textor at 285, both earned spots in the finals Friday afternoon with semifinal victories during the Class 2A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Reinicke, the top seed, earned his spot in the finals with a 4-3 victory over Braden McShane of New Hampton-Turkey Valley.

“It was a fun match,” Reinicke said.

“It means a lot. It means a lot to my family and me,” added Reinicke of wrestling in the finals. “They put a lot of time and effort into me and my coaches.”

Textor out-lasted Russel Coil of Columbus/WMU, 3-2, to earn his spot underneath the spotlight.

Textor making the finals comes after he trailed in the district tournament 12-0 in a match to make it to state only to come back and get a pin to win and now he is in the state finals.

“Honestly, I should’ve even got out of districts,” Textor smiled. “That was amazing. I don’t know what to say.”

The last time the Wolverines had two state finalists in the same year was 1970 when Rick Reinicke and Kendall Buskohl both made it. It just happens that Rick is Nick’s uncle, and Kendall Buskohl is Textor’s grandpa.

“It was a pretty fun day,” Wolverine head coach Tony Norton said. “Nick and Will…they do everything together. They are both offensive linemen, both baseball players and both are out for track. They do everything together. They were definitely cheering for each other.”

A third DNH wrestler will be coming home with a medal, Zach Adelmund who is guaranteed of finishing no lower than sixth at 182.

Union of La Porte City stars Brayden Bohnsack and Jace Hedeman advanced to the finals at 106 and 113 respectively.

Bohnsack pinned Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Jayson Stevens in 5:18 after trailing early.

“Amazing. Feels amazing,” Bohnsack said. “I was down in the match just kept wrestling, came back in the match.”

Hedeman, undefeated in his career and a returning champion, had a much tougher battle as he outlasted Kaden Weber of Nevada, 7-5, handing Weber his first loss of the season.

“Got to go wrestle as hard as I can,” Hedeman said of returning to the finals. “I can’t say it is going to be easy.

“I love it,” added Hedeman of Bohnsack joining him in the finals. “We busted our butts this year and I’m proud of him making the finals.”

Relentless in pursuit of excellence could be a motto for the 2022-23 Osage Green Devil wrestling team.

After winning tournament after tournament, including capturing the Class 2A state dual championship two weeks ago, the Green Devils had one last mission to conquer.

Friday, Osage completed part of that by clinching its fifth traditional state champion a day before the state finals by placing four wrestlers into the finals and building an insurmountable lead.

The Green Devils will enter the consolation finals and state finals with 144.5 points and current second-place team Burlington-Notre Dame has just 89.5 and could not catch Osage for the title.

The Green Devils fourth and final semifinal winner, Nick Fox, clinched the title with his 10-2 win over Forest City’s Kellen Moore.

“I think we have wrestled pretty good,” Fox said. “We wrestled good, had a lot of energy.

“It is awesome,” Fox added of bringing home a second title of the season. “Got the dual title two weeks ago and that was really fun. We wanted to work hard and win here and it is nice to have it cinched up.”

It was Fox’s younger brother, Blake that kick started the Osage strong semifinal showing. Blake knocked off top-seeded Carson Doolittle of Webster City, 4-3, to win at 120 and reach the finals as a freshmen.

“I wasn’t even thinking about my match,” Nick said of watching Blake wrestle. “I was so nervous for him. After his match it went all away and I was ready to go…I mean it pumped me up and I was ready to wrestle right after that but just had to wait a while.

Two matches later, Anders Kittleson, a two-time medalist and a state finalist in 2021, marched himself in the finals at 132 with a 3-1 decision over Matt Beem of Glenwood.

“I expected it,” Kittleson said. “Last year, I was out for the first half of the season with a broken rib and I came into a loaded bracket and I wasn’t myself.”

Kittleson said how he has wrestled the last two matches is the wrestlers people should remember.

“It was maybe close on the scoreboard, but I controlled the whole match,” Kittleson said. “I wore on him and wore on him, chipped away and finally broke him.”

Kittleson scored the winning takedown with 1:22 left in the match and rode Beem out for the victory.

Osage’s final finalist will be Tucker Stangel at 145. The top-seeded and undefeated Stangle (49-0) rolled to a 7-2 victory over Michael Macias of Assumption.

The Green Devils lost at 152 where Chase Thomas came up short in a 9-2 loss to Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg, and Max Gast was edged by Dawson Bond of Red Oak, 5-3, at 160.

The evening took a somber not when defending state champion Barrett Muller suffered an apparent concussion in his semifinal loss to Ballard’s Henry Christensen. Muller appeared to strike his head on the mat during a takedown and officials quickly stepped in to stop the action.

After trainers looked over him for several minutes, although he was able to walk off on his own power, was deemed unable to continue.

One other Green Devil will take the stand in addition, Mac Muller who pinned Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Carter Heilskov in 5:19 at 285 to make the consolation semifinals.