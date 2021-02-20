State wrestling: Crestwood's Carter Fousek wins third state title

“In my opinion I didn’t wrestle to the best of my ability,” Weber said. “But I still went out there and got it do so that is all I could do.”

It was sweet redemption for Weber, who had lost in back-to-back state finals as a sophomore and junior.

“To be honest, at first throughout all the day I was nervous,” Weber said. “But when I got here one of my friends, Kanan Storr, texted me and said, ‘Go do what you do and be fearless.’ I just went out there and had fun.

“I don’t know how many people saw me, but right before the match I was sitting in there and taking it all in. The past two years I had been too consumed going in to win so bad that I didn’t even take in what was going in around me. This year I took it all in and just went out there and told myself no matter what I’m going to have fun, and that was pretty fun.”

O’Brien and Weber’s wins helped Independence lock down a team trophy as the Mustangs finished third with 81 points.

West Delaware won with 146 and Osage was second with 96.

Osage had two more finalists as sophomore Nick Fox dropped a hard-fought 3-2 decision to Matthew Lewis of Centerville in a bout he scored the first takedown.