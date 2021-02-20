State wrestling: Crestwood's Carter Fousek wins third state title

DES MOINES – The next one will be much harder.
Crestwood of Cresco’s Carter Fousek is reminded of that every time he wins.
Saturday, the junior became the third wrestler in Cadet history to win three state championships by defeating East Marshall’s Dominik Ridout, 6-4, in the 126-pound final.
As soon as he walked off the mat, Crestwood head coach Keith Slifka gave him the look.
Union of La Porte City's Adam Ahrendsen reaches 182-final, will wrestle for his second state championship.
“It always been my goal and I’m one step closer,” Fousek said of joining the elite four-time state champion club. “The one thing I live by that my coach always tells me, he tells me, ‘the next one is the hardest one.’ I always believe that. I tell myself is the hardest one and I have to keep working harder than I did the previous year to get the next one.”
Fousek joins Donald Maland (1932-34) and Tom Peckham (1960-62) as Crestwood three-time state champions.
Elsewhere locally in 2A, Independence senior Brandon O’Brien grinded out a 4-3 tiebreaker win over Osage’s Averee Abben in the 132 final.
O’Brien scored a takedown with five seconds left to force sudden victory and then recorded a reversal with 2 seconds left to win in the tiebreaker portion of the match.
Then best friend Isaiah Weber stepped to the mat at 138 and delivered a technical 2-0 victory over Nathaniel Genobana of Centerville to give the Mustangs a pair of state champs in the same year for first time since 2005 when Ben Lehman and Mike Zimmerly won also back-to-back at 215 and 275.
“In my opinion I didn’t wrestle to the best of my ability,” Weber said. “But I still went out there and got it do so that is all I could do.”
It was sweet redemption for Weber, who had lost in back-to-back state finals as a sophomore and junior.
“To be honest, at first throughout all the day I was nervous,” Weber said. “But when I got here one of my friends, Kanan Storr, texted me and said, ‘Go do what you do and be fearless.’ I just went out there and had fun.
“I don’t know how many people saw me, but right before the match I was sitting in there and taking it all in. The past two years I had been too consumed going in to win so bad that I didn’t even take in what was going in around me. This year I took it all in and just went out there and told myself no matter what I’m going to have fun, and that was pretty fun.”
O’Brien and Weber’s wins helped Independence lock down a team trophy as the Mustangs finished third with 81 points.
West Delaware won with 146 and Osage was second with 96.
Osage had two more finalists as sophomore Nick Fox dropped a hard-fought 3-2 decision to Matthew Lewis of Centerville in a bout he scored the first takedown.
Lewis’ victory made him a four-time state champ.
The Green Devils had a lot to celebrate late in addition to the team trophy as Spencer Mooberry knocked (48) off defending state champion Adam Ahrendsen of Union of La Porte City, 6-4, in sudden victory to win at 182 pounds.
New Hampton-Turkey Valley finished sixth with 48 points and saw senior Carson Babcock dominate Mitchell Joines of Sioux City Heelan, 7-0 in the 170 final.
Chickasaw teammate Jason Reicks lost 15-7 to West Delaware’s Wyatt Voelker in the 195 final.
Other area state placewinners:
106: Kaden Kremer (Independence), sixth. 113: Kale Wieland (Independence), fifth. Tucker Stangel (Osage), fourth. 132: Brady Stille (Decorah), eighth. 138: Chase Thomas (Crestwood), third. 145: Jackson Rolfs (Decorah), fourth. 152: Carl Barkema (Hampton-Dumont), eighth.160: Hunter Wortham (Union), fifth. Nick Reinicke (Dike-New Hartford), eight. 170: Collin Muller (Osage), seventh. 182: Keenan Tyler (Decorah), seventh. Kale Rodgers (North Fayette-Valley), eighth. 220: Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood), fifth. 285: Chase Crooks (Charles City), sixth.
2A championship matches
106—Kade Blume (Roland Story) dec. Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg), 6-4. 113—Camron Phetxoumphone (Webster City) dec. Anders Kittelson (Crestwood), 2-1. 120—McKinley Robbins (Greene County) dec. Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame), 7-5. 126—Carter Fousek (Crestwood) dec. Dominik Ridout (East Marshall), 6-4. 132—Brandon O`Brien (Independence) dec. Averee Abben (Osage), 4-3. 138—Isaiah Weber (Independence) dec. Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville), 2-0. 145—Matthew Lewis (Centerville) dec. Nick Fox (Osage), 3-2. 152—Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) dec. Tyler Brown (Winterset), 10-2. 160—Hayden Taylor (Solon) dec. Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama), 7-2. 170—Carson Babcock (NH/TV) dec. Mitchell Joines (Bishop Heelan), 7-0. 182—Spencer Mooberry (Osage) dec. Adam Ahrendsen (Union), 6-4. 195—Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) dec. Jacob Reicks (NH/TV), 15-7. 220—Kobe Simon (West Liberty) dec. Dylan Winkel (Central Lyon-G-LR), 6-4. 285—Carson Petlon (West Delaware) dec. Kamrin Steveson (Grinnell), 3-0.