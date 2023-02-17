DES MOINES – Friday morning Britney Spears met the Iowa state high school wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena via Columbus Catholic wrestler Mason Knipp.

It wasn’t her first appearance ever at Wells Fargo as her 2009 North America “The Circus” held a concert here in September of that year. But Friday was by far a more monumental visit.

Knipp brought Spears along as special guest … at least a T-shirt he was wearing as his warm-up shirt with Spears’ likeness on it.

Spear’s mojo helped not only Knipp, but the Sailors’ Max Magayna and Carson Hartz, as all three reached the state finals with semifinal victories. It is the first time in program history that Columbus Catholic has placed three in the finals in the same championship event.

“My dad got it (the Spears T-shirt) as a gift and I stole it from him,” Knipp said. “I thought it was ‘dank’ so I wore it to a tournament and I thought let’s wear it for the semifinals.”

Britney Spears gag aside, it was tremendous day for the Sailors who went 5-0, including 3-0 in semifinal matches.

Magayna, already a two-time state champion opened up his 170 semifinal by racking up takedowns and back points before pining Ryan Stiles of Earlham in 1 minute and 57 seconds.

“I can’t wait to win another state title,” Magayna said. “I’m very confident. I’m not being cocky about it. I know I’m a wrestler and wrestlers make mistakes, but today and tomorrow, I’m not one of the wrestlers that makes mistakes.

“I’m just going to go out there and do what I do best and that is win,” Magayna said of his Saturday night’s final bout with Jace Nelson-Brown of Emmetsburg.

Hartz, a two-time state medalist, followed Magayna onto the mat in a 182 semifinal against Kolby Scott of MVACCOU) and handed the senior wrestler only his second loss of the season as Hartz prevailed, 3-1.

“I knew it was going to be a fight when I walked onto the mat,” Hartz said. “I knew it was going to be a close match. He is a very good wrestler with very good credentials.

“I knew the third period was going to be the deciding factor. I got the escape right away (to tie the match 1-1) and then started putting together fakes and snaps and then the shot was there.”

Hartz winning takedown came with 1:31 left in the third period, and then the Sailor senior followed with a tough ride out to clinch his spot in the finals.

Hartz will face 15th-seeded Caden Ballou of Midland in the finals.

Then two matches later it was Knipp’s turn. After two years of not making to state, the junior vowed this season to not only get to state but make the most of it, too.

Seeded third, Knipp scored four takedowns and steadily built his lead to beat second-seeded Evan Foreman of I-35, 9-5, to win and advance to the finals. He will face defending state champion Jared Thiry of Don Bosco in the finals.

Knipp gave a lot of credit to Magayna and Hartz for pushing him to new levels.

“We work together hard, push each other,” Knipp said. “We break each other in the practice room so we don’t break out on the mat.”

Hartz, too, said he appreciates what his teammates have done for him.

“It means a lot,” he said of making the finals. “It hasn’t hit me yet. Three…it means a lot to be with my friends…be with everyone I’ve been with the past 12 years at the Sailor Mat Club and reap our rewards.”

Columbus will have a fourth medalist as Gavin Reed won two thrilling consolation matches to reach the consolation semifinals and guarantee himself no worse than sixth place at 132.

Reed edge Steve Brandenburg of Lake Mills, 5-3, in his opening match, before slipping past Carson Seuntjens of Kingsley-Pierson, 6-4 in sudden victory, to help the Sailors go 5-0 on the day.

Columbus stands in sixth place overall with 81 points, just 2 ½ behind Alburnett and six behind Lisbon.