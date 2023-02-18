DES MOINES – 1,2,3.

One was great. Two was better, and three … it made the night just spectacular.

Columbus Catholic had a night for the ages Saturday in the Class 1A state wrestling championships inside Wells Fargo Arena.

One night after making program history and qualifying three wrestlers to the state finals in the same tournament for the first time, the Sailors out-did themselves with three champions Saturday.

Max Magayna (170), Carson Hartz (182) and Mason Knipp (220) all were victorious vaulting Columbus to a fifth place finish with 100.5 points, the highest finish since the Sailors captured the 2004 state title and the most ever for a fifth-place team at the state tournament.

“No, I felt more confident in myself,” Knipp said of any pressure trying to make the Sailors 3-for-3 in finals appearances. “I trained all year with them. They won so I could too. I had to finish it off. I just felt more confident … and I was doing it for them and not just myself.”

Knipp did it in dramatic fashion as he defeated definding 220-pound state champion Jared Thiry of Don Bosco Gilbertville, slipping out of a throw attempt by Thiry to score a championship winning takedown with 29 seconds left in sudden victory for a 3-1 win.

Immediately after his win, Knipp celebrated with another big move, hip tossing his father and Sailor assistant coach Dan Knipp, over his head and to the mat to celebrate.

“We didn’t practice it, but we talked about it,” smiled Knipp, the grandson of Steve Knipp, who led Waterloo East to the 1983 state championship. “We knew it was going to come and I was just happy I got to do it.”

Magayna answered honestly and then upon reflection he changed his answer after scoring a 16-0, 4 minute and 45 second technical fall over Emmetsburg’s Jace Nelson-Brown.

The Columbus Catholic junior became the first three-time state champion in Sailor history surpassing the great Joe Gibbons, who won a pair as a freshman and sophomore for Columbus before moving to Ames where he won two more to become a four-time state championship.

“The first one was awesome. There is nothing that beat the first one,” Magayna responded when he was asked to rank the victories.

Then he was asked, what about a fourth title?

“I do have one more left, and honestly, that is the one I’m looking forward to the most,” Magayna smiled sheepishly. “I can’t wait to be a four-timer.”

Minutes after Magayna’s win, senior Carson Hartz made it two champions for the Sailors with an equally dominating win over Midland’s Caden Ballou, scoring a major decision, 11-1, to earn the title.

“It has been dream come true, been a goal of mine for a long time and it took a lot of years to achieve it,” Hartz said. “It wasn’t what I did this year, but the previous four or five years, however many years I’ve been wrestling and taking it serious.”

Hartz started the season at 195, but he said the plan was to cut to 182 where he feels he is a much better wrestler.

“I started feeling more like myself when I was wrestling at 182 than when I did at 195,” Hartz said. “It felt good to doing my stuff that makes me feel good.”

The three state champions for Columbus capped off a historic season and comes a little more than five years after the Sailors only had a few wrestlers come out for the sport and there was talk of discontinuing the program.

“It means so much that we have gotten to a high place, especially Gavin Reed who finished fourth today,” Hartz said. “It means a lot that we all got there together and have been through the grind and now we are finally seeing our work pay off.”

Dike-New Hartford also had a state champion as Nick Reinicke capped off an incredible senior season with an 11-3 major decision over Henry Christensen of Ballard in the 220 2A state final.

“It sounds great. A lot of time was put into this,” said Reinicke who had previously made the podium twice in his career. “It means a lot than I can put words to.”

There was some heartbreak late Saturday night, too.

Reinicke’s teammate Will Textor lost 7-0 to West Delaware of Manchester’s Cam Guether in the 285 final.