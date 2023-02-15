DES MOINES – There are days Columbus Catholic senior Carson Hartz gets really mad at his training partner Max Magayna.

But it is in those moments that Hartz is most frustrated that he also appreciates Magayna the most.

After a pair of state medal performances as a sophomore and junior, seventh and sixth, Hartz tasked Magayna, a two-time state champion, to pull him up the podium higher.

Wednesday, Hartz began that climb with a 3 minute and 29 second pin of Logan Montgomery of Southeast Warren in a Class 1A 182-pound state wrestling first-round match at Wells Fargo Arena.

“To be honest, I didn’t like the way I came out, started off slow,” Hartz said. “But I picked it up in the second and finished with a good match. Woke up a little bit.

“Every match here is a good match, and every match you win is a good win.”

Hartz wasn’t the only Sailor to have a great first round as Columbus went 4-0 and stand in 11th place with 22 points after the first round.

Gavin Reed decisioned Caleb Cook of Pleasantville, 6-0, at 132 as he tries to reach the podium once again.

Magayna pinned Wyatt Van Weelden of North Mahaska in just 32 seconds at 170, and tournament newcomer Mason Knipp opened with a 3 minute and 29 second pin of Kennen Roadcap of Montezuma at 220.

“It means a lot to be going through this with people you have been battling with all year, grinding with the whole year,” Hartz said. “They drive you to another level and push you above and beyond where you think you can go.”

Four-time defending champion Don Bosco of Gilbertville with nine wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals lead the 1A tournament with 55 points.

Wilton is second with 43 and Nashua-Plainfield is third with 38.

The Dons went 12-2 on the day getting pins from Kanaan Delagardelle (106), Cole Frost (113), Jaxson Larson (120), Myles McMahon (138), Kyler Knaack (152), Jacob Thiry (170) and Jared Thiry (220).

Kaiden Knaack (145), Andrew Kimball (160), Landon Fernandez (182) and Mack Ortner (285) also reached the quarterfinals.

Delagardelle and Frost each won a first-round match by fall before falling in the second round.

Fernandez, one of the Dons’ newcomers, opened with a major decision before knocking off sixth-seeded Dillen Ammons of Plesantville, 11-9, in the second round.

“Some of the guys wrestled really well and other guys maybe not at their best,” Don Bosco head coach Chris Ortner said. “We got some jitters out of the way, and now our kids' job is to keep building and be better in the next round.

“Obviously, we are happy with where we are at, but again, we have to keep building.”

Nashua-Plainfield, which brought a tournament best 13 wrestlers to the championships, saw just five of their wrestlers reach the quarterfinals as the Huskies went 8-8 on the day.

Jayden Rinken moved on at 106 with a 4-0 decision over Delagardelle. Nic Brase scored a 9-4 win over Caleb Swedin of Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire at 113.

Northern Iowa signee Garret Rinken pinned Moravia’s Aiden Golston in 1:23 at 126. Kaden Wilken scored a pair of falls at 138, pinning fifth-seeded Tiernan Boots of Lisbon in 3:07 in the second round.

Titus Evans, who pinned Michael Raines of New London in 2:30, also advanced to the quarters for the Huskies.

Other area first-round winners Wednesday were:

Jesup’s Cooper Hinz beat Dallas Canoyer of Earlham, 7-0, in his first state tournament match at 106.

At 113, Cade Monat of North Tama beat Jackson Knapp of Lisbon, 7-2, to move on.

Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit, a three-time state medalist, opened his tournament with a 3 minute and 24 second pin over Braydn Scheffers of Southeast Warren at 126.

Second-seeded Tanner Arjes of North Butler/Clarksville, fifth at 126 last February, opened his 132 turnament with a 17-0 technical fall over Logan Christoffel of West Branch.

Tripolis Giles Cowell won his 170-pound first-round match with a 5 minute and 32 second pin of Gabe Anderson of Hinton.

