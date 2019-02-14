DES MOINES -- Kaleb Krall has wrestled twice under the bright lights of Wells Fargo Arena with 15,000 adoring fans cheering on.
Imagine what it would be like if somebody told him he would never be able to do it again.
Krall, a Wapsie Valley senior and two-time state finalist who won 1A's 138-pound title in 2017, found his prep wrestling future in doubt last December.
Krall suffered a concussion in the Warriors' season opening meet. After being cleared to wrestle again, an inadvertent knee from Union's Adam Ahrendsen knocked Krall out during a home dual.
That injury sent him on an emotional roller coaster.
The first neurologist Krall saw after his second concussion said he may never wrestle again. A second doctor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., had a better diagnosis, saying he saw nothing to worry about that would cause serious life changing damage.
"The first (neurologist) said he there were some abnormalities that concerned him (with Krall's MRI)," Krall said. "He also said he didn't want to be the one to tell me that (that contact sports were out), because concussions aren't his specialty so he sent us up to Mayo."
The news in Rochester was music to Krall's ears.
On Thursday, Krall opened the Class 1A state tournament with a 1 minute and 13 second pin over Lucas Hoffman of Graettinger-Terril in his 152-pound first round match.
"I feel good," Krall said. "I'm just glad to be able to compete. A couple of months ago with my initial injury, the neurologist told me I might not ever be able to compete again so this feels great to be here."
Krall, seeded second, says his only worries this week are his conditioning. He has wrestled just nine times because of the concussions.
"My shape a little bit, because it is kind of a short turnover," said Krall, who committed to Wartburg College to wrestle in January. "I'm just trying to stay focused, not beat myself up or get down on myself in matches."
Krall's return to the mat was one major story line for area wrestlers Thursday in Class 1A.
The other was yet another dominating performance by Don Bosco of Gilbertville.
Less than 24 hours after the Dons hoisted the 1A state dual championship trophy above their heads, they went a perfect 10 for 10 in the first round, registering five pins and a major decision.
Don Bosco leads Northeast Iowa rival Denver, 31-29.5, heading into Friday's quarterfinals.
"Hopefully, we are riding that wave from last night, and we can take the momentum we got today heading into tomorrow now," Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said.
Don Bosco got pins from Daniel Kimball at 120, Michael McClelland at 126, Easton Larson at 132, Max Wettengel at 145 and Cael Rahnavardi at 170. Cael Frost scored a major at 138, as well.
But the Dons also got huge wins at 152, 160 and heavyweight.
Cade Tenold, ranked seventh, beat sixth-ranked Connor Lange of Missouri Valley, 9-4 at 152. Tenold's twin brother Carson, needed a take down with 11 seconds left to beat sixth-ranked Caleb Lalonde of Mediapolis, 7-5, at 160, and then for the second-consecutive night Noah Pittman edged Denver's Brock Farley in an ultimate tiebreaker at 285 to cap off the perfect round.
Carson Tenold hit an outside single to score his winning take down.
"I noticed a small change in his feet, went for it and just sucked it in," said Tenold, a freshman. " I lifted him up and after I took him down I knew I had to hold on and get the W."
Hogan said wins like that are what needs to happen at the state tournament.
"You tell guys you are going to have to gut out wins sometimes," Hogan said. "You may not look great all the time, but you have to grind out matches and find ways to win. That is the main thing is to win that match and advance to the next round."
Denver, which lost to Don Bosco in the dual final, started the day off like gangbusters. The Cyclones won their first six matches, including pins from Brooks Meyer at 113, Jacob Moore at 120, Isaac Schimmels at 126, a tech fall from Gabe Lewis at 131 and a major decision by Riley Wright at 138.
"For the last two years, I've lost in the first round, so this was a real big one to go there and get the first one so I'm done for the day," Lewis said.
After devastating first-round losses, Cael Krueger at 170, Trevor Dorn at 182 and Brock Farley at 285, all recorded pins in consolation matches as Denver has nine wrestlers alive.
Other area first round winners Thursday were :
- Nashua-Plainfield's Jakob Whitinger major decision over Central Spring's Bryce McDonough, 11-2, at 113.
- AGWSR's Trey Lashbrook edged Weston Allen of Underwood, 4-2, at 120.
- Lawson Losee, a freshman at Riceville knocked off fifth-ranked Caiden Jones of Alburnett, 5-0, at 138.
- Hudson's Ethan Fulcher, fifth at 160 last year, opened his tournament with a 5-4 win over Mason Wickman of Alburnett, at 160.
- Treyten Steffen, a junior at Sumner-Fredericksburg, edged Darius Gashe of West Monona, 10-7, at 195.
- East Buchanan had a pair of winners, Luke Recker at 195, and Taylor Fox at 285.
