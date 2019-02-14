DES MOINES -- There were some minor mental lapses that may have made it appear that Waverly-Shell Rock was off its game.
Freshmen Aiden Riggins forgot to sign his bout card. Junior Gavin Wedemeier conducted an entire interview with his T-shirt on backwards.
But at the end of the day that stuff was just what it was, minor indiscretions.
Recording five pins and a technical fall, the Go-Hawks stormed into the first-day lead at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena Thursday.
Waverly-Shell Rock has 31 1/2 points, while Southeast Polk has 25 and defending champion Fort Dodge, 23.
"I thought the guys came out and performed really well," Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Eric Whitcome said. "We made the transition that we talked about last night by leaving the dual tournament disappointment behind.
"Today is all about going out and competing for yourself and taking care of what you need to do. I thought out guys did a good job of that."
WSR didn't waste any time getting off to a hot start as Riggins, the second-seeded freshman, pinned Travis Hodges of Davenport West in 3 minutes and 56 seconds at 106.
That was the first of three straight pins.
Bailey Roybal and Dylan Albrecht followed with falls at 113 and 126, and Evan Yant capped off a string of bonus points with a 17-0 technical fall over Dreyzon Phillips at 132.
"It is going to give me a lot more confidence," said Riggins, who improved to 48-1. "Overall, it is going to help team with the team race."
The Go-Hawks also got two big wins at 138 and 152. At 138, No. 6 Ian Heise squeaked by No. 8 Graham Gambrall of Iowa City West, 3-1, in a battle of ranked wrestlers.
In another battle of top ten wrestlers, Bryson Hervol scored a 8-2 decision over Elijah Demmer of Western Dubuque.
"I don't think we could've been any better than what we were," Whitcome said. "For the most part I thought our guys did a good job of staying on the attack and capitalizing on the opportunities they had."
Gavin Wedemeier and Brayden Wolf added pins at 170 and 195, respectively, while Jacob Herrmann at 160 and Andrew Snyder at 285 also moved on in the championship bracket.
"Coach always tells us ... we start off at 106 with Aiden Riggins, and we just got to keep it going," Wedemeier said. "If he gets a fall, we got to keep building on it and keep the ball rolling, got to feed off each other."
The Go-Hawks have 10 quarterfinalists, while Southeast Polk has seven and two more in consolations.
There is one way to turn a bad day to a good one and Cedar Falls did it.
After going 0-4 in the opening round, the Tigers saw Jakey Penrith (113), Lincoln Willett (160), Dakota Southworth (170) and Collin Bohnenkamp (220) all record falls in consolations to remain alive.
"I think we knew the first round was tough, but they responded," Cedar Falls head coach Chris Ortner said. "I think they wanted to keep wrestling, and I think at this point, when it gets to the consolations, wrestle backs, it is the guy that wants to wrestle the worst.
"It is tough. A lot of times your dreams are crushed, whatever, you think it is the end of the world but you have to go out and get the next best thing."
Penrith pinned Brennan Amos of Newton in 1:30, Willett decked Savian Wheat of Fort Dodge in 3:49, Southworth flattened Tim Nimely of Muscatine in 1:24, and Bohnenkamp capped if off with a pin in 3:45 over Hunter Randall of Clinton.
One other metro wrestler remains alive, Waterloo West senior Julius Boimah pinned Alex Kleider of Sioux City East in 3:37 in a 152 consolation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.