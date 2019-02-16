Championship matches
CLASS 1A
106 pounds — Marcel Lopez (New London) dec. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 4-0.
113 pounds — Aidan Noonan (Cascade) dec. Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central), 4-2.
120 pounds — Adam Allard (W. Sioux) dec. Daniel Kimball (Don Bosco), 8-3.
126 pounds — Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) dec. Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 3-1.
132 pounds — Cael Happel (Lisbon) maj. dec. Logan James (Underwood), 23-9.
138 pounds — Cobe Siebrecht (Lisbon) maj. dec. Nick Hamilton (Underwood), 9-1.
145 pounds — Wade Mitchell (Woodbury Cent.) dec. Spencer Griffin (Emmetsburg), 12-7.
152 pounds — Kory Van Oort (W. Sioux) dec. Brady Henderson (N. Linn), 3-0.
160 pounds — John Henrick (Akron-Westfield) pinned Carson Tenold (Don Bosco), 2:42.
170 pounds — Treyton Cacek (GT-RA) dec. Tristan Mulder (West. Christian), 7-4.
182 pounds — Gabe Pauley (AHSTW) dec. Thomas Even (Don Bosco), 5-3, SV1.
195 pounds — Zach Ryg (Cent. Springs) dec. Chase McLeish (M.C. Newman), 5-1.
220 pounds — Garet Sims (Iowa Valley) maj. dec. Nick Gaes (Alta-Aurelia), 13-4.
285 pounds — Arron Olson (Missouri Valley) dec. Noah Pittman (Don Bosco), 5-3.
CLASS 2A
106 pounds — Carter Fousek (Crestwood) dec. Blaine Frazier (Burl. Notre Dame), 7-5, SV1.
113 pounds — Matthew Lewis (Centerville) pinned Isaiah Weber (Independence), 2:57.
120 pounds — Drake Doolittle (Webster City) dec. Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville), 9-4.
126 pounds — Hayden Taylor (Solon) maj. dec. Bryce Hatten (Winterset), 11-3.
132 pounds — Eric Faught (Clear Lake) dec. Jack Gaukel (Sgt. Bluff-Luton), 3-1, SV1.
138 pounds — Jack Thomsen (Union) dec. Chase McLaren (Atlantic), 10-3.
145 pounds — Joey Busse (Humboldt) dec. Will Esmoil (W. Liberty), 4-3.
152 pounds — Kyler Rieck (Spirit Lake Park) maj. dec. Adam Ahrendsen (Union), 16-8.
160 pounds — Skyler Noftsger (Ballard) dec. Justin McCunn (Red Oak), 8-3.
170 pounds — Paul Ryan (Mt. Vernon) dec. Sage Walker (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont), 4-2.
182 pounds — Tristin Westphal (Washington) dec. Kyler Fisher (SE Valley), 6-5.
195 pounds — Julien Broderson (Dav. Assumption) tech. fall over Kolton Bus (Central Lyon-GLR), 16-0, 5:18.
220 pounds — Cody Fisher (Woodward-Granger) dec. Kaden Sutton (ADM), 12-7.
285 pounds — Spencer Trenary (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) pinned Derec Weyer (Harlan), 3:12.
CLASS 3A
106 pounds — Trever Anderson (Ankeny) dec. Jace Rhodes (Mason City), 7-0.
113 pounds — Drake Ayala (Ft. Dodge) tech. fall over Devin Harmison (SE Polk), 22-5, 4:47.
120 pounds — Carson Taylor (Ft. Dodge) dec. Hunter Garvin (I.C. West), 13-8.
126 pounds — Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) dec. Nick Oldham (W.D.M. Valley), 3-2.
132 pounds — Joe Pins (Dub. Hempstead) dec. Ben Monroe (Ank. Centennial), 4-2.
138 pounds — Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) pinned Colby Schriever (Mason City), 3:05.
145 pounds — Collin Lewis (N. Scott) pinned Eric Owens (Ank. Centennial), 3:41.
152 pounds — Lance Runyon (SE Polk) dec. Carter Schmidt (Norwalk), 9-2.
160 pounds — Cade DeVos (SE Polk) dec. Jacob Herrmann (Waverly-SR), 3-1.
170 pounds — Anthony Zach (Waukee) dec. Logan Neils (Ank. Centennial), 7-0.
182 pounds — Jacob Wempen (Linn-Mar) pinned Devin Ludwig (West. Dubuque), 1:07.
195 pounds — Gabe Christenson (SE Polk) maj. dec. Brayden Wolf (Waverly-SR), 12-2.
220 pounds — Beau Lombardi (W.D.M. Valley) dec. Cameron Baker (C.B. Jefferson), 4-1, TB2.
285 pounds — Andrew Snyder (Waverly-SR) dec. Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf), 2-1.
