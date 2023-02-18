DES MOINES – Union of La Porte City’s Brayden Bohnsack and Jace Hedeman chased 2A state individual state championships this week like a dog attacks a good bone.

That is a literal.

Bohnsack defeated Carter West of Burlington-Notre Dame, 2-0, scoring the winning takedown with just seven seconds left in the third period. Hedeman followed with a 6-1 win over Aiden Smith of Atlantic at 113 to give the Knights a pair of state champions.

“We had a little slogan this past week, ‘dog on a bone,’” Hedeman said. “That is what we did…we were dogs on some bones.”

Eighth a year ago at 113, Bohnsack started the year 120 before following a closely monitored descent plan to get to 106. He credited Hedeman for driving him to new heights.

“I just won the state tournament,” Bohnsack said. “I wouldn’t be here without him.”

Bohnsack broke down the winning takedown.

“We went out of bounds with about 15 seconds,” Bohnsack said. “We went back to center and I was like hey I can get this or go to overtime. He was kind of tired, stalling and so I just…I just went and got it.”

Hedeman was in complete control in his match with Smith as he added the 113 title to the 106 title he won a year ago, improving his career mark to 94-0. Hedeman scored takedowns in each of the three periods, the last with 21 seconds left to seal the victory.

“Feels great. A lot of hard work went into it,” Hedeman said.

Hedeman said watching Bohnsack win energized him.

“It was amazing,” Hedeman said. “There was so much momentum going into me, right. Him winning, he deserves that. We worked our butts off all year.”

Bohnsack and Hedeman’s titles helped the Knights finish 10th overall with 69 points.

Osage claimed the team title with eight medalists, clinching the title Friday evening in a dominant performance from start to finish.

Blake Fox won the 120 pound title, leading start to finish in an 8-2 win over Vinny Mayberry of Glenwood.

Anders Kittleson at 132 lost, 7-3 to now two-time champ, Kale Petersen of Greene County in the 132 final.

Tucker Stangel gave the Green Devils a second champ with his 7-6 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Ty Koedam.

Nick Fox’s title match at 170 against Heelan’s Ethan Deleon finished after deadline.

The Green Devils got a third from Chase Thomas at 152, fourth from Max Gast at 160, sixth from Barrett Muller at 220 and fourth from Mac Muller at 285.

“It means a lot,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings said of the title. “Different than 2020 when it was a little unexpected. You know, we came in and we were able to win it with five guys, six guys. This year, we came in with 10, and we dominated.”

Dike-New Hartford’s Nick Reinicke at 220 and Wil Textor at 285 had their state finals appearances occur after deadline. Check wcfcourier.com for an updated story.

Other 2A state medalists were:

Mitchell Schmauss (Crestwood), seventh at 106.

Carter Schmauss (Crestwood), eighth at 113.

Mason Avila (Decorah), seventh at 126.

Nick Koch (North Fayette-Valley), fifth at 132.

Tyler Wieland (Independence), sixth at 138.

Brady Stille (Decorah), fourth at 145.

Caleb Olson (Union), seventh at 145.

Carter Straw (Independence) fifth at 160.

Clay Saak (Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center), eighth at 170.

Zach Adelmund (Dike-New Hartford), fourth at 182.

Kayden Blunt (Charles City), eighth at 182.

Braden McShane (New Hampton), third at 220.

Korver Hupke (Independence), third at 285.