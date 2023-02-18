DES MOINES – Keeping the emotions in check turned out to be harder than expected for Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Eric Whitcome.

Moments after his Go-Hawks clinched their ninth state 3A title Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena, Whitcome could not stop the tears from coming when he talked about WSR’s fourth title in five years, all under his helm.

“It all goes back to when I started that I hoped as a coach to experience one of these things and then we just kind of started rolling,” said Whitcome who has coached four traditional and three dual state championships at WSR. “The kids who have been part of this thing over the last few years, the coaching staff and the community … I’m so proud to be from a great community.”

From the start of the 3A tournament Wednesday, the Go-Hawks led after each session as Linn-Mar of Marion, Bettendorf and Southeast Polk gave chase in what proved to be a tight race.

Bettendorf, Linn-Mar of Marion and Southeast Polk each made a run at WSR.

But when the final medal match was finished the results showed the Go-Hawks could no longer be mathematically caught and their fourth title in five years was in their hands and a mini-celebration in the stands among WSR coaches commenced.

The Go-Hawks finished with 169 points, while SEP had 153 and Bettendorf 149.

“These guys should be celebrated,” Whitcome said. “To get to this point this year, we have had to go through a lot of tough times. A lot of learning about each other and a lot of learning about our individual selves.

“Our kids have bought in and have rose to the challenge and every mountain we had to climb our kids have persevered.”

Dominate all week, Ryder Block won his third state title in his fourth state finals appearance with an 11-4 win over Kane Naaktgeborn of Linn-Mar at 138.

“It feels good,” Block said. “I’m glad to get three.

“I wanted to be a leader on my team the last year I was here and go out with a bang and leave on a good note,” Block added of the team title.

As he reflected on his career, Block, the Iowa signee, was asked what my be a moment or moments that he remembered most.

“It sounds dumb, the only loss I took (a loss in the 132 finals to future Hawkeye teammate Drake Ayala) is probably the most thing I appreciate the most,” Block said. “I don’t know if I would be where I am at if I had won. I probably wouldn’t have worked as hard, been as stingy on myself. It sucked, but it was probably the thing I needed the most. That probably pushed me to new levels.”

Bas Diaz made it two champions in two matches as he beat Braden Blackorby of Johnson, 3-1, at 145, and his cousin, Danny, made it three with a 4-2 win over Damarion Ross of Fort Dodge at 160.

The Go-Hawks final champion, Jake Walker dropped a 3-1 decision in the 285 final to Maddox Borcherding-Johnson of Norwalk.

WSR also got medal winning performances from Ryker Graff, fourth at 113, Ethan Bibler, sixth at 152, and defending champion McCrae Hagarty defaulted to sixth at 195 after finally giving in to an injured shoulder.

Additionally, the Go-Hawks other state qualifiers – Alex Hornyak, Zane Behrends, Zander Wedemeier, Cole Thompson and Caden Wetherell all contributed points to WSR’s championship effort.

“As much as the guys who placed … it was a tight race and those guys were the difference makers for us,” Whitcome said. “All of our guys, I told them before we left (Friday night), said ‘no matter how this thing rides out, that I’m so proud of every one of your efforts.”

As for Hagarty, the Iowa State recruit and two-time champ who finishes as four-time medalist, a deep bone bruise in his left shoulder proved to be too much to overcome. He it forced him to medically forfeit not only his consolation medal matches Saturday but to medically forfeit in his semifinal Friday.

“Monday he had an MRI and structurally everything was good, but just lots of pain,” Whitcome said. “He gave it a go and even yesterday we took him to Iowa State and had him relooked at.

“McCrae is a team guy. He wanted to be out there and we told him whatever happesn we are proud of you for giving it a go. He is just a tremendous, tremendous young man. He loves this team, loves the program and is the kind of kid you want to build around.

“It is terrible to go out not on top, but I think what he tried to do and what he showed people this week is what he will be remembered for more than winning a state title,” finished Whitcome.