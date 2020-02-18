State Duals field is loaded

“The other teams are there for a reason, too,” Hogan said. “We have to take care of business on our end and that is all we are focused on right now.”

But if the championships play out like expected, the final is anticipated to be full of fireworks like the first two meetings.

The Lions used four pins and a major decision in beating the Dons, 34-32, at the Battle of Waterloo in December. Then in the most recent meeting at Lisbon, the Lions were held to just two falls while Don Bosco recorded three pins and had a major decision. The Dons also got two big wins. Sophomore Jaiden Moore avenged a loss to Quincy Happel at 113, and Cael Rahnavardi bumped up from 145 to knock off top-ranked Marshall Hauck by fall at 152.

Asked if winning the flip for odd or even choice would be key, Hogan said it won’t figure into a potential rematch.

“The flip might make a difference on who we want to see or who they want to see in a particular match, but it won’t decide the match,” Hogan said. “Really, it will come down to a matter of winning some toss-up matches, which we won the second time, and bonus points. You hope it pans out our way again.

“Either way, fans are going to enjoy some good wrestling if it happens.”