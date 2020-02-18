State Duals field is loaded

DES MOINES — There won’t be time for levity Wednesday.
However, Don Bosco head wrestling coach Tom Hogan was able to laugh Monday morning when asked about the blue pants.
A year ago at Wells Fargo Arena, Hogan and his staff created a fashion statement when they all wore a black and blue Bosco wrestling t-shirt with a pair of bright blue pants.
The Dons went 3-0 and won their 10th State Duals championship.
The pants were put in the back of Hogan’s closet until he decided to break them out again on Jan. 30 when Don Bosco avenged an early season loss with a 37-21 win over then top-ranked Lisbon.
“We looked for something different to go with this year, but we decided that the blue pants were the way to go,” laughed Hogan. “We are 4-0 in them so we’re going to go with them until they quit working.”
While the pants will generate some buzz at the State Duals, it will be all business on the floor for several Northeast Iowa teams.
Most eyes will be on the 1A field Wednesday where the top-ranked Dons and second-ranked Lisbon, ranked 45th and 46th nationally by Intermat, are expected to meet for the third time in the championship match.
Like Lisbon, Don Bosco is not looking past its first-round opponent Woodbury Central. Lisbon opens with No. 7 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
“The other teams are there for a reason, too,” Hogan said. “We have to take care of business on our end and that is all we are focused on right now.”
But if the championships play out like expected, the final is anticipated to be full of fireworks like the first two meetings.
The Lions used four pins and a major decision in beating the Dons, 34-32, at the Battle of Waterloo in December. Then in the most recent meeting at Lisbon, the Lions were held to just two falls while Don Bosco recorded three pins and had a major decision. The Dons also got two big wins. Sophomore Jaiden Moore avenged a loss to Quincy Happel at 113, and Cael Rahnavardi bumped up from 145 to knock off top-ranked Marshall Hauck by fall at 152.
Asked if winning the flip for odd or even choice would be key, Hogan said it won’t figure into a potential rematch.
“The flip might make a difference on who we want to see or who they want to see in a particular match, but it won’t decide the match,” Hogan said. “Really, it will come down to a matter of winning some toss-up matches, which we won the second time, and bonus points. You hope it pans out our way again.
“Either way, fans are going to enjoy some good wrestling if it happens.”
Denver also made the 1A field and will open against third-seeded West Sioux. The Cyclones are in for the seventh time and lost in last year’s final to Don Bosco.
In Class 2A, both Independence and Osage are making their 10th State Duals appearances.
The second-seeded Mustangs, 28-6, have set a school record for dual wins. One of Indee’s six losses came against top-seeded West Delaware.
Osage finished third last year and is seeded fourth.
Making their 14th appearance in the Class 3A field is Waverly-Shell Rock, which lost in the finals last February to Southeast Polk.
The Go-Hawks are seeded second and will face Indianola in their opener. Southeast Polk is seeded one and in search of its fourth title since 2015.
“We are going to go and compete for a championship,” W-SR head coach Eric Whitcome said. “I think Indianola is a really good team, and then we’d probably see Fort Dodge, who has been in the Top 50 in the country throughout the year.
“It is going to be a tough road for any team to navigate and I think this might be the best field we have seen in a 3A team race.”