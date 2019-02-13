Try 1 month for 99¢

DES MOINES — Don Bosco of Gilbertville knew it had a state championship level team before the 2018-19 season started.

The Dons also knew believing and actually winning a Class A State Duals championship are two different things. So, they set out on a mission to prove they were the best.

Don Bosco did just that Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Losing just six matches in three duals and outscoring three opponents 190-34, the Dons won their second straight and 10th overall Class 1A State Duals championship with a 48-18 victory over second-ranked Denver.

“We always set goals to win team titles, that is all we ever do,” Dons senior heavyweight Noah Pittman said. “We set a goal at the beginning of the season to bust our butts off, work hard and win a championship

“It is just awesome that we did it and I got to do it with these guys. I love these guys.”

The 10th championship gives Don Bosco more than any other program in state history, one more than Davenport Assumption. It is the Dons’ 21st title, either dual or traditional, in 40 years.

“This is one heck of a team we’ve got,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “They proved it today. They have proven it all year. We knew what we had coming in here, knew what we could do, and they did what we thought they could do.”

This was a rematch of the 2017 1A title match, won by Don Bosco, 38-27. It was also the second meeting of the season between the two best 1A dual programs in the state, with the Dons also having won the first meeting, 48-22 on Dec. 6.

“I don’t know what it was, but we put a whole meet together and beat a really good team,” Hogan added. “It was fun to watch.”

The Cyclones got off to a strong start as Riley Wright registered a pin at 138 pounds. Don Bosco followed with three wins to take a 13-6 lead, but Cael Krueger pinned Fischer Ohrt at 170 and all of a sudden it was 13-12.

But it was at that point when Don Bosco seized the momentum as it closed the dual by winning the next five matches and eight of the final nine.

“Once we got the momentum on our side, things went our way,” Hogan said.

“We talked to each other, said we have to stop them from getting momentum and start building ours,” Dons senior Daniel Kimball said. “We got a couple of big wins and then guys just kept on stepping up and that is what we needed.”

Don Bosco was on from the start as it opened with a 71-4 win over Missouri Valley and then hammered West Sioux, 71-12, in the semifinals.

With the dual title in the books, the Dons’ attention turned quickly to pursuit of the program’s 12th traditional title and first since 2012.

“We proved what we thought we could do today, and now the next goal is to go prove it with the traditional part of it,” Hogan finished.

For Denver, which also got a pin from Brooks Meyer at 113, it was its fourth finals appearance and third runner-up finish. The Cyclones won it all in 2A as Denver-Tripoli in 2010.

“We started off okay, won some matches early,” Denver head coach Chris Krueger said. “We just had some swing matches that didn’t go our way. We just got beat by a better team today.”

Denver prevailed in probably the best 1A match of the day, a 39-35 victory over Lisbon in the semifinals.

The Cyclones trailed 18-6, before John Ebaugh, Cael Krueger, Trevor Dorn, Cam Krueger and Brock Farley all scored wins. Farley’s gave Denver a 33-20 lead that Lisbon could not overcome.

“We weathered the storm early, then got to the heart of our lineup and kind put it on Lisbon, which is a great team,” Chris Krueger said.

Class 1A results

First round — Don Bosco def. Missouri Valley, 71-4, West Sioux def. Lake Mills, 41-30, Denver def. Logan-Magnolia, 56-16, Lisbon def. Emmetsburg 35-33.

Semifinals — Don Bosco def. West Sioux, 71-12, Denver def. Lisbon, 39-35.

Consolation semifinals — Lake Mills def. Missouri Valley, 44-25, Emmetsburg def. Logan-Magnolia, 33-32.

Championship — Don Bosco 48, Denver 18

Third place — West Sioux 33, Lisbon 32

Fifth place — Lake Mills def. Emmetsburg, 42-25.

Seventh place — Logan -Magnolia def. Missouri Valley, 51-27.

Summaries

DON BOSCO 71, MISSOURI VALLEY 4

126 — Michael McClelland (DB) pinned Cody Gilpin, :37, 132 — Easton Larson (DB) pinned Freddy Veatch, 2:50, 138 — Cael Frost (DB) dec. Quinten Vogel, 14-4, 145 — Max Wettengel (DB) pinned Eric McInay, 1:29, 152 — Cade Tenold (DB) pinned Gage Clausen, 1:54, 160 — Carson Tenold (DB) dec. Jon Johnson, 11-1, 170 — Cael Rahnavardi (DB) pinned Brek Boruff, :50, 182 — Thomas Even (DB) pinned Jace Coenen, :14, 195 — Bryce Schares (DB) pinned Ryan Meade, 1:26, 220 — Alec Carpenter (DB) pinned Colby Tierney, 2:25, 285 — Noah Pittman (DB) pinned Brennan Hochstein, :16, 106 — Caleb Coffin (DB) dec. Andrew Bowman, 11-7, 113 — Sam Kyle (MV) dec. Jaiden Moore, 11-0, 120 — Daniel Kimball (DB) pinned Zavien Trovato, 1:36.

DENVER 56, LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 16

126 —Isaac Schimmels (Den), pinned Bryce Maguire, :41, 132 — Gabe Lewis (Den) dec. Gavin Maguire, 9-0, 138 — Riley Wright (Den) pinned Sidney Pitt, :59, 145 — Logan Meyer (Den) tech. fall over Jordan Kerger, 16-0, 152 — Ben Foelske (Den) pinned Bryce Hudnut, 5:42, 160 — John Ebaugh (Den) pinned Weston Worley, 5:13, 170 — Cael Krueger (Den) pinned Colben Chase, :26, 182 — Trever Dorn (Den) pinned Josh Stueve, :38, 195 — Cam Krueger (Den) dec. Beau Peschel, 4-1, 220 — Rex Johnsen (LM) dec. Brandon Maitland, 11-2, 285 — Brock Farley (Den) pinned Cole Leonard, 1:33, 106 — Joe Ebaugh (Den) dec. Sean Thompson, 7-0, 113 — Kaleb King (LM) pinned Rhett Bonnette, 2:32, 120 — Brady Thompson (LM) pinned Josh Terrill, 3:33.

DON BOSCO 71, WEST SIOUX 12

132 — Larson (DB) pinned Johnny Ramirez, :50, 138 — Frost (DB) pinned Ty Herpst, 1:51, 145 — Wettengel (DB) pinned Saul Ortiz, 2:47, 152 — Ca. Tenold (DB) pinned Cole Sperle, 1:13, 160 — Car. Tenold (DB) tech fall over Brand Schuller, 17-2, 170 — Fischer Ohrt (DB) pinned Bryan Hernandez, 3:15, 182 — Even (DB) pinned Yahir Topete, :19, 195 — Schares (DB) pinned Brian Duenas, 2:43, 220 — Carpenter (DB) pinned Junior Lopez, 4:43, 285 — Pittman (DB) pinned Eddie Topete, 4:23, 106 — Funk (DB) pinned Gilberto Armenta, 2:55, 113 — Brown (DB) pinned Luis Ramirez, 1:12, 120 — Omar Topete (WS) pinned Tomas Melton, :50, 126 — David Chavez (WS) won by forfeit.

DENVER 39, LISBON 35

132 — Cael Happel (Lis) pinned Brody Shover, :28, 138 — Cobe Siebrecht (Lis) pinned Alex Krabbenhoft, 2:19, 145 — Wright (Den) pinned Gage McCoy, 1:22, 152 — Ryne Mohrfeld (Lis) dec. Foelske, 12-5, 160 — John Ebaugh (Den) dec. Max Kohl, 8-3, 170 — Cael Krueger (Den) pinned Peyton Angelias, :36, 182 — Dorn (Den) pinned Truman Krob, :34, 195 — Cam Krueger (Den) pinned Truman Krob, :34, 220 — Cole Clark (Lis) tech fall over Maitland, 15-0, 285 — Farley (Den) pinned Brant Baltes, 5:38, 106 — Cade Siebrecht (Lis) dec. Joe Ebaugh, 4-3, 113 — Quincy Happel (Lis) pinned Bonnette, :44, 120 — Jacob Moore (Den) won by forfeit, 126 — Robert Avilia (Lis) won by forfeit.

DON BOSCO 48, DENVER 18

(Championship)

138 — Wright (Den) pinned Frost, 3:13, 145 — Wettengel (DB) dec. Meyer, 8-3, 152 — Cade Tenold (DB) pinned Foelske, 3:11, 160 — Carson Tenold (DB) dec. John Ebaugh, 10-1, 170 — Cael Krueger (Den) pinned Ohrt, 2:50, 182 — Rahnavardi (DB) dec. Dorn, 14-10, 195 — Even (DB) pinned Maitland, :18, 220 — Bryce Schares (DB) pinned Cam Krueger, 3:18, 285 — Pittman (DB) dec. Farley, 3-2 UTB, 106 — Funk (DB) dec. Joe Ebaugh, 1-1, 113 — Brooks Meyer (Den) pinned Brown, :33, 120 — Kimball (DB) dec. Moore, 13-3, 126 — McClelland (DB) pinned Terrill, 1:24, 132 — Foxe Youngblut (DB) dec. Shover, 11-7.

