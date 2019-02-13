DES MOINES — Don Bosco of Gilbertville knew it had a state championship level team before the 2018-19 season started.
The Dons also knew believing and actually winning a Class A State Duals championship are two different things. So, they set out on a mission to prove they were the best.
Don Bosco did just that Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
Losing just six matches in three duals and outscoring three opponents 190-34, the Dons won their second straight and 10th overall Class 1A State Duals championship with a 48-18 victory over second-ranked Denver.
“We always set goals to win team titles, that is all we ever do,” Dons senior heavyweight Noah Pittman said. “We set a goal at the beginning of the season to bust our butts off, work hard and win a championship
“It is just awesome that we did it and I got to do it with these guys. I love these guys.”
The 10th championship gives Don Bosco more than any other program in state history, one more than Davenport Assumption. It is the Dons’ 21st title, either dual or traditional, in 40 years.
“This is one heck of a team we’ve got,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “They proved it today. They have proven it all year. We knew what we had coming in here, knew what we could do, and they did what we thought they could do.”
This was a rematch of the 2017 1A title match, won by Don Bosco, 38-27. It was also the second meeting of the season between the two best 1A dual programs in the state, with the Dons also having won the first meeting, 48-22 on Dec. 6.
DES MOINES — On paper, everything appeared to favor top-seeded Southeast Polk.
“I don’t know what it was, but we put a whole meet together and beat a really good team,” Hogan added. “It was fun to watch.”
The Cyclones got off to a strong start as Riley Wright registered a pin at 138 pounds. Don Bosco followed with three wins to take a 13-6 lead, but Cael Krueger pinned Fischer Ohrt at 170 and all of a sudden it was 13-12.
But it was at that point when Don Bosco seized the momentum as it closed the dual by winning the next five matches and eight of the final nine.
“Once we got the momentum on our side, things went our way,” Hogan said.
“We talked to each other, said we have to stop them from getting momentum and start building ours,” Dons senior Daniel Kimball said. “We got a couple of big wins and then guys just kept on stepping up and that is what we needed.”
Don Bosco was on from the start as it opened with a 71-4 win over Missouri Valley and then hammered West Sioux, 71-12, in the semifinals.
With the dual title in the books, the Dons’ attention turned quickly to pursuit of the program’s 12th traditional title and first since 2012.
“We proved what we thought we could do today, and now the next goal is to go prove it with the traditional part of it,” Hogan finished.
For Denver, which also got a pin from Brooks Meyer at 113, it was its fourth finals appearance and third runner-up finish. The Cyclones won it all in 2A as Denver-Tripoli in 2010.
“We started off okay, won some matches early,” Denver head coach Chris Krueger said. “We just had some swing matches that didn’t go our way. We just got beat by a better team today.”
Denver prevailed in probably the best 1A match of the day, a 39-35 victory over Lisbon in the semifinals.
The Cyclones trailed 18-6, before John Ebaugh, Cael Krueger, Trevor Dorn, Cam Krueger and Brock Farley all scored wins. Farley’s gave Denver a 33-20 lead that Lisbon could not overcome.
“We weathered the storm early, then got to the heart of our lineup and kind put it on Lisbon, which is a great team,” Chris Krueger said.
Class 1A results
First round — Don Bosco def. Missouri Valley, 71-4, West Sioux def. Lake Mills, 41-30, Denver def. Logan-Magnolia, 56-16, Lisbon def. Emmetsburg 35-33.
Semifinals — Don Bosco def. West Sioux, 71-12, Denver def. Lisbon, 39-35.
Consolation semifinals — Lake Mills def. Missouri Valley, 44-25, Emmetsburg def. Logan-Magnolia, 33-32.
Championship — Don Bosco 48, Denver 18
Third place — West Sioux 33, Lisbon 32
Fifth place — Lake Mills def. Emmetsburg, 42-25.
Seventh place — Logan -Magnolia def. Missouri Valley, 51-27.
