Southeast Polk tops W-SR for 3A crown

Block led 6-1 late in the third, but Jeursoga threw Block to his back for a five-point move before Block escaped with 12 seconds left for the final margin of victory.

“I think we won more of the big matches to be honest with you, so advantage W-SR from that standpoint,” Whitcome said.

Bailey Roybal followed with a technical fall at 113 and the Go-Hawks led 20-12. SE Polk answered with back-to-back wins at 120 and 126, before third-ranked Aiden Riggins beat fourth-ranked Joel Jesuroga at 132 to make it 23-22 Go-Hawks.

But Carter Martinson and Carson Martinson followed with wins at 138 and 145 to give the Rams a six-point lead.

Evan Yant closed with an 8-4 win over Camden Baarda at 152 for W-SR where a pin would’ve have given the Go-Hawks the title on criteria G, which is most technical falls.

Whitcome said there were a lot of matches that could have swung different and it wasn’t just one outcome that determined the final score. In the end, he said he could not have asked for more from his team.