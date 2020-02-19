Southeast Polk tops W-SR for 3A crown

DES MOINES -- Every wrestler on the bench looked spent. There was not an ounce of energy left for Waverly-Shell Rock.
In the closest 3A State Duals championship final since the Go-Hawks edged Iowa City West on criteria in 2009, a gallant effort by W-SR fell just short in a 29-26 loss to defending state champion Southeast Polk Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
“That is what a great dual is supposed to be like,” Go-Hawks head coach Eric Whitcome said. “That is what a championship match should be like. It should not be 45-25. You had two great teams and at the same time we went to three points with the No. 22 team in the country.
“Where do we fall into that now? I’m just proud of the guys and the great job they did all night.”
It was a rematch of a championship dual the Rams won last year, 37-27.
This one was as tight as it could get as both teams won seven matches and the momentum swung back and forth from start to finish.
Carter Profitt got W-SR off to a strong start with a win at 160, but SE Polk followed with three straight wins, including Deveyon Montgomery’s 7-3 upset of third-ranked McCrae Hagarty at 170, to take a 12-3 lead.
The Go-Hawks answered as top-ranked Brayden Wolf pinned second-ranked Kalob Runyon at 220 in four minutes. Luke Walker followed with a win over Connor Brown at 285 in a battle of ranked heavyweights. Then in another 1-2 battle featuring a pair of undefeated freshmen, W-SR’s Ryder Block held on for a 7-6 win over Nathanael Jesuroga at 106 pounds.
Block led 6-1 late in the third, but Jeursoga threw Block to his back for a five-point move before Block escaped with 12 seconds left for the final margin of victory.
“I think we won more of the big matches to be honest with you, so advantage W-SR from that standpoint,” Whitcome said.
Bailey Roybal followed with a technical fall at 113 and the Go-Hawks led 20-12. SE Polk answered with back-to-back wins at 120 and 126, before third-ranked Aiden Riggins beat fourth-ranked Joel Jesuroga at 132 to make it 23-22 Go-Hawks.
But Carter Martinson and Carson Martinson followed with wins at 138 and 145 to give the Rams a six-point lead.
Evan Yant closed with an 8-4 win over Camden Baarda at 152 for W-SR where a pin would’ve have given the Go-Hawks the title on criteria G, which is most technical falls.
Whitcome said there were a lot of matches that could have swung different and it wasn’t just one outcome that determined the final score. In the end, he said he could not have asked for more from his team.
“They sacrificed as much as any team in the state of Iowa,” Whitcome said. “We ask a ton of them and that is why I think our program is so special because of knowing what they sacrificed throughout the year and what they put into it, so I’m just super proud of them.
“Obviously, it is not where we wanted to finish but certainly it wasn’t for a lack of effort.”