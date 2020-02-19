You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Southeast Polk tops W-SR for 3A crown
0 comments
breaking
STATE DUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Southeast Polk tops W-SR for 3A crown

{{featured_button_text}}
021920ho-state-duals-01

Waverly-Shell Rock senior Carter Proffitt scores a takedown against Southeast Polk's Andrew Reed in their 160-pound match during the State Duals finals Wednesday in Des Moines.

 BRYON HOULGRAVE, DES MOINES REGISTER

DES MOINES -- Every wrestler on the bench looked spent. There was not an ounce of energy left for Waverly-Shell Rock.

In the closest 3A State Duals championship final since the Go-Hawks edged Iowa City West on criteria in 2009, a gallant effort by W-SR fell just short in a 29-26 loss to defending state champion Southeast Polk Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

 “That is what a great dual is supposed to be like,” Go-Hawks head coach Eric Whitcome said. “That is what a championship match should be like. It should not be 45-25. You had two great teams and at the same time we went to three points with the No. 22 team in the country.

“Where do we fall into that now? I’m just proud of the guys and the great job they did all night.”

It was a rematch of a championship dual the Rams won last year, 37-27.

This one was as tight as it could get as both teams won seven matches and the momentum swung back and forth from start to finish.

Carter Profitt got W-SR off to a strong start with a win at 160, but SE Polk followed with three straight wins, including Deveyon Montgomery’s 7-3 upset of third-ranked McCrae Hagarty at 170, to take a 12-3 lead.

The Go-Hawks answered as top-ranked Brayden Wolf pinned second-ranked Kalob Runyon at 220 in four minutes. Luke Walker followed with a win over Connor Brown at 285 in a battle of ranked heavyweights. Then in another 1-2 battle featuring a pair of undefeated freshmen, W-SR’s Ryder Block held on for a 7-6 win over Nathanael Jesuroga at 106 pounds.

Block led 6-1 late in the third, but Jeursoga threw Block to his back for a five-point move before Block escaped with 12 seconds left for the final margin of victory.

“I think we won more of the big matches to be honest with you, so advantage W-SR from that standpoint,” Whitcome said.

Bailey Roybal followed with a technical fall at 113 and the Go-Hawks led 20-12. SE Polk answered with back-to-back wins at 120 and 126, before third-ranked Aiden Riggins beat fourth-ranked Joel Jesuroga at 132 to make it 23-22 Go-Hawks.

But Carter Martinson and Carson Martinson followed with wins at 138 and 145 to give the Rams a six-point lead.

Evan Yant closed with an 8-4 win over Camden Baarda at 152 for W-SR where a pin would’ve have given the Go-Hawks the title on criteria G, which is most technical falls.

Whitcome said there were a lot of matches that could have swung different and it wasn’t just one outcome that determined the final score. In the end, he said he could not have asked for more from his team.

“They sacrificed as much as any team in the state of Iowa,” Whitcome said. “We ask a ton of them and that is why I think our program is so special because of knowing what they sacrificed throughout the year and what they put into it, so I’m just super proud of them.

“Obviously, it is not where we wanted to finish but certainly it wasn’t for a lack of effort.”

3A State Duals

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Southeast Polk 53, West Des Moines Valley 21

North Scott 41, Bettendorf 21

Waverly-Shell Rock 43, Indianola 19

Fort Dodge 41, Waukee 21

Semifinals

Southeast Polk 80, North Scott -3

Waverly-Shell Rock 51, Fort Dodge 24

Consolation semifinals

Bettendorf 39, WDM Valley 32

Waukee 40, Indianola 25

Championship

Southeast Polk 29, Waverly-Shell Rock 26

Third place

Fort Dodge 75, North Scott 6

Fifth place

Bettendorf 41, Waukee 29

Seventh place

WDM Valley 34, Indianola 33

Summaries

WAVERLY-SR 43, INDIANOLA 19

145 – Cayden Langreck (WSR) pinned Grant Biddle, :41, 152 – Evan Yant (WSR) dec. Brennan Meacham, 5-3, 160 – Nick Bonanno IInd) dec. Carter Proffitt, 6-4, 170 – McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned Sean Cunningham, :51, 182 – Caleb Watson (Ind) dec. Gavin Wedemeier, 12-7, 195 – Jacob Barretta (Ind) dec. Jentry Staack, 4-2, 220 – Brayden Wolf (WSR) pinned James Naughton, 1:41, 285 – Luke Walker (WSR) dec. Cael Crawford, 6-3, 106 – Ryder Block (WSR) tech. fall over Bowen Downey, 22-7, 113 – Bailey Roybal (WSR) dec. Ryder Downey, 7-2, 120 – Cooper Belt (Ind) pinned Dylan Stockdale, 3:57, 126 – Carter Fecht (WSR) pinned Bryce Aldridge, 3:01, 132 – Aiden Riggins (WSR) tech. fall over Trey Kaas (Ind), 17-2, 138 – Camden Lloyd (Ind) dec. Zack Barnett, 10-1.

WAVERLY-SR 51, FORT DODGE 24

152 – Yant (WSR) dec. Kody Cook, 9-0, 160 – Proffitt (WSR) tech. fall Tucker Pedersen, 15-0, 170 – Hagarty (WSR) pinned Thomas Daniel, :58, 182 – Austin Lee 9FD) dec. Staack, 10-1, 195 – Levi Egli (FD) dec. Jake Walker, 4-0, 220 – Wolf (WSR) pinned Sawyer Springer, 2:34, 285 – Luke Walker (WSR) pinned Colten Munter, 1:48, 106 – Block (WSR) pinned Max Bishop, 5:29, 113 – Roybal (WSR) pinned Lane Cowell, 2:51, 120 – Drake Ayala (FD) tech fall over Stockdale, 27-11, 126 – Carson Taylor (FD) pinned. Sam Hornyak, 2:43, 132 – Riggins (WSR) pinned Caleb Caldwell, 1:33, 138 – Noah Heise (WSR) pinned Tyler Kasperbauer, :34, 145 – Brandon Mills (FD) pinned Abram Wrage, 1:08.

Championship

SE POLK 29, WAVERLY-SR 26

160 – Proffitt (WSR) dec. Andrew Reed, 8-3, 170 – Deveyon Montgomery (SEP) dec. Hagarty, 7-3, 182 – Justin Brindley (SEP) dec. Wedemeier, 3-1, 195 – Gabe Christensen (SEP) pinned Jake Walker, 1:44, 220 – Wolf (WSR) pinned Kalob Runyon, 4:00, 285 – Luke Walker (WSR) dec. Connor Brown, 5-1, 106 – Block (WSR) dec. Nathanael Jesuroga, 7-6, 113 – Roybal (WSR) tech. fall over Jackson Dietzenbach, 21-5, 120 – Cooper Hanson (SEP) pinned Stockdale, 3:11, 126 – Ayden Kingery (SEP) dec. Fecht, 11-3, 132 – Riggins (WSR) dec. Joel Jesuroga, 3-1, 138 – Carter Martinson (SEP) dec. Noah Heise, 7-1, 145 – Carson Martinson (SEP) dec. Cayden Langreck, 16-4, 152 – Yant (WSR) dec. Camden Baarda, 8-4.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News