Six Cedar Valley wrestlers advance out of 1A District 2

The traditional state wrestling tournament begins next week and the Cedar Valley will surely be well represented by the likes of Don Bosco and Waverly-Shell Rock.

Those aren't the only two schools sending wrestlers to the Wells Fargo Arena from the Cedar Valley, however.

Saturday's 1A District 2 tournament at the Cyclone Center in Denver saw six Cedar Valley wrestlers ultimately advance to the traditional state tournament. Three will come from Columbus Catholic, two from Hudson and one from Denver.

The Sailors led the way with one champion and two second place finishers. It should come as no surprise that Maximus Magayna was the Sailors' champion at 160. He's 46-3 on the season and has rarely been challenged. He defeated Beau Kaufman of Lake Mills by Fall in 1:03 to start the day before taking down Lawson Losee of Riceville by 8-0 Decision in the finals.

It's no surprise that Carson Hartz will be joining Magayna at the 182 spot. Hartz defeated Taylor Mills of Northwood-Kensett in his first match before facing Tate Entriken of Hudson in the finals where he lost by 12-3 Major Decision. However, Mills won the third place match, resulting in no wrestleback. Gavin Reed was the third Sailor as he advanced to the finals of the 120 match before losing by 10-0 Major Decision. There was no wrestleback, resulting in Reed advancing to state all the same.

Connor Knudtson was defeated in his opening match by Wyatt Hanna of Lake Mills and lost the third place match to Marshal Schlader of Rockford. As such, he won't be advancing to state.

"I think overall we came to wrestle," said Sailors head coach Denny Boleyn. "We were able to punch three through. I would've loved to have gotten that fourth one through, but we left some points out on the mat. We had an opportunity, but it just wasn't our day on that fourth one. Real please to have three, though."

Now, the challenge of getting their three wrestlers to the podium is up next.

"The big thing is they've got experience," said Boleyn. "They were all there last year. Two of the three were place winners last year so they know what it's about. It's not too big of a venue for them, they know what to expect coming in so we're looking for good things coming out of them.

"They lead by example. They work hard for the most part. We have up days, we have down days and we have days that we've got to get on them. They're teenage kids so the biggest thing will just be to keep their heads on straight and keep them focused while we're down there."

It's not just the Sailors heading to Des Moines, though. The Hudson Pirates will have two wrestlers representing them this week as well. Karter Krapfl continued his absolutely dominant season at the 145 spot. He began the day by defeating Hayden Brua of Lake Mills by Fall in 1:02 before taking on undefeated Bryce McDonough of Central Springs in the finals. Krapfl, who is 45-1 on the season, handed McDonough his first loss of the season and punched his ticket to Des Moines in the process.

Krapfl will have a friend joining him in Des Moines as Tate Entriken won the district championship at the 182 spot. The conference MVP beat Central Springs' Ben Navratil by Fall in just 58 seconds to start the day before taking on Hartz. Entriken moved to 44-1 on the season by defeating Hartz by 12-3 Major Decision.

Finally, there's Joe Ebaugh of Denver. The 132 pounder began the day with 13-4 Major Decision win over Kaden Abbas of AGWSR and ended it with an 11-2 Major Decision over Central Springs' Brock Mathers to earn his ticket to state.

The traditional state tournament will begin Thursday in Des Moines at the Wells Fargo Arena.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0