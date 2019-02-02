Northeast Iowa wrestling powers Don Bosco, Denver, New Hampton/Turkey Valley and Crestwood were among the teams that put together strong sectional tournament performances Saturday.
Nobody did it quite like Don Bosco, which racked up 309 points and advanced 13 of its 14 wrestlers to next week's districts.
Among those qualifiers, 12 were sectional champions -- Garrett Funk, Daniel Kimball, Michael McClelland, Easton Larson, Cael Frost, Max Wettengel, Cade Tenold, Carson Tenold, Cael Rahnavardi, Thomas Even, Bryce Schares and Noah Pittman. In addition, Cody Brown was runner-up at 113 pounds to Jesup's Carter Littlefield.
Denver won the 1A district at Monona with 278.5 points and advanced 11 to districts. Joe Ebaugh, Brooks Meyer, Jacob Moore, Isaac Schimmels, Gabriel Lewis and Riley Wright won the first six weight classes. John Ebaugh, Cael Krueger and Trever Dorn were also champs while Logan Meyer and Brock Farley advanced as sectional runners-up.
New Hampton/Turkey Valley battled it out with Crestwood for the title in the 2A sectional at Decorah. NH/TV advanced 10 wrestlers and Crestwood seven.
Crestwood champs were Carter Fousek, Kaden Anderlik, Colter Bye, Treyton Burnikel and Stone Peckham. NH/TV got titles from Mason Cleveland, Carson Babcock, Max Babcock, Hunter Pesek, Cameron Rasing, Even Rosonke and Carter Reicks.
Joining their teammates as district qualifiers were second-place finishers Jonathan Dreckman, Brayden Anderson and Tom Clark of NH/TV along with Matthew Slifka and Wyatt Scheidel of Crestwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.