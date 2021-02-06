Sectional wrestling: Dons, Sailors have strong days

One of Don Bosco’s 11 champs was Tenold, who picked up his 100th career victory with a 12-3 win over Columbus’ Carson Hartz in the 170-pound final.

Tenold was back in the Don Bosco lineup after missing more than a month of action after he broke a hand in the Dons’ dual against Southeast Polk. The injury required surgery.

To disguise the padded, injured hand, Tenold taped both of his hands the same way to decoy his opponents.

“It still hurts a bit, but it was good to get the rust off and wrestle,” Tenold said. “I know I was sloppy and need to wrestle sharper. There are some positions it limits me. I just got to be smart and I hope it continues to keep getting better each day.”

Other champions for the Dons were Caleb Coffin (106), Andrew Kimball (113), Garrett Funk (120), Kaiden Knaack (126), Michael McClelland (132), Cael Rahnavardi (145), Carson Tenold (182), Cedric Yoder (195), Jared Thiry (220) and Mack Ortner (285).

In the 160-pound final, the state's top-ranked Entriken beat second-ranked Frost for the second time in two meetings, 11-7.