Sectional wrestling: Dons, Sailors have strong days

WATERLOO – Three of many storylines stood out Saturday at the Class 1A sectional wrestling tournament hosted by Waterloo Columbus:
1. Don Bosco of Gilbertville junior Cade Tenold has a strong tape game.
2. Hudson’s Tate Entriken and Don Bosco’s Cael Frost staged the first of what could be three very entertaining postseason matches in the 160-pound final.
3. Waterloo Columbus has the makings of one of its finest postseasons since the Sailors won the Class 2A state title in 2004.
Defending 1A state champion Don Bosco of Gilbertville advanced 12 wrestlers, including 11 champions as the Dons easily cruised to the team title inside Oppold Gymnasium.
“We are all hammers, 1 through 14,” Cade Tenold said. “Everybody in the lineup is competing hard and each one of them has a shot. It might not have went great for all today, but in the practice room especially we are busting our butts to make each one of us better.”
After winning three traditional and two state dual championships in 10 seasons, Don Bosco head wrestling coach Tom Hogan has announced he will retire at the end of the 2020-21 season.
It was a performance Dons' head coach Tom Hogan said he hoped to see.
“We knew a couple of those weights were going to be tough, but getting 11 champs, that is kind of nice moving forward,” Hogan noted. “Our 60-pounder lost a tough match to a good kid, but he will be okay.”
One of Don Bosco’s 11 champs was Tenold, who picked up his 100th career victory with a 12-3 win over Columbus’ Carson Hartz in the 170-pound final.
Tenold was back in the Don Bosco lineup after missing more than a month of action after he broke a hand in the Dons’ dual against Southeast Polk. The injury required surgery.
To disguise the padded, injured hand, Tenold taped both of his hands the same way to decoy his opponents.
“It still hurts a bit, but it was good to get the rust off and wrestle,” Tenold said. “I know I was sloppy and need to wrestle sharper. There are some positions it limits me. I just got to be smart and I hope it continues to keep getting better each day.”
Other champions for the Dons were Caleb Coffin (106), Andrew Kimball (113), Garrett Funk (120), Kaiden Knaack (126), Michael McClelland (132), Cael Rahnavardi (145), Carson Tenold (182), Cedric Yoder (195), Jared Thiry (220) and Mack Ortner (285).
In the 160-pound final, the state's top-ranked Entriken beat second-ranked Frost for the second time in two meetings, 11-7.
Entriken controlled the match on his feet, building a 7-2 lead, before Frost hit a 2-and-2 from the bottom position at the end of the second period. An escape to open the third made it 7-all, but Entriken scored his fourth takedown of the match with 1:11 left and added two near fall for cushion.
“I was pretty happy with that performance,” Entriken said. “I was happy with how I did on my feet.”
In 2004 and 2005, Waterloo Columbus qualified six wrestlers to the state tournament. The Sailors haven’t come close to that number since, but Saturday they came real close.
Five Columbus wrestlers moved on to districts, including freshman 152-pound champ Max Magayna. Joining him next week are Gavin Reed at 113, Sam Hackett at 138, Carson Hartz at 170 and Mason Knipp at 195.
“It has been a great year,” Columbus coach Denny Boelyn said. “We have a group of kids who have put the time in and the stuck with the program, the game plan we laid out for them and the payoff was today. In a sectional like this it wasn’t going to be easy, but the guys came ready and grinded it out.”
Next week’s district tournament for those who advanced out of this sectional will be in Brooklyn at BGM High School.