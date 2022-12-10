 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY'S AREA ROUNDUP

Saturday's Area Roundup: Bosco wins Keith Vry: WSR fourth at Johnston

  • Updated
State Wrestling Fri Aft 29

Dike-New Hartford's Nick Reinicke competes against Notre Dame, Burlington's CJ Walrath during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines last February. 

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

Don Bosco out-pointed Crestwood of Cresco to win the Aplington-Parkersburg Keith Vry Invitational Saturday.

The Dons crowned six champions and had three runner-ups as they scored 276.5 points.

Don Bosco got titles from Jaxon Larson at 120, Myles McMahon (138), Kaiden Knaack (145), Kyler Knaack (152), Jacob Thiry (170 and Mack Ortner (285).

Kanaan Delagardelle was second at 106 as was Cole Frost at 113, Dax Youngblut at 182 and Jared Thiry at 220.

In the 220-title match, Dike-New Hartford’s Nick Reinicke edged Thiry, the defending 1A state champion, 3-2, in tiebreakers to win.

DNH also had a champion at 195 as Zach Adelmund beat Perry’s Keegan Snyder 11-5 to win.

WSR fourth in tough field: The Go-Hawks got titles from Ryder Block at 138, Baz Diaz at 145 and McCrae Hagarty at 195 ina field that included Southeast Polk, Bettendorf and Ankeny.

WSR total 170.5 points to finish one point back of Ankeny. SEP won with 218.5 points, and Bettendorf was second with 193.

Cedar Falls took 10th with 86 points.

Junior Drew Campbell took second at 220 as he dropped a 3-1 decision to Ankeny’s Will Hinrichs in the finals.

Evan Simpson at 113, Brayden Wiles at 132 and Drew Gerdes at 182 were all fourth.

Osage takes crown: Eight Green Devils captured crowns as Osage scored more than 100 points than runner-up West Delaware of Manchester to win the South Winneshiek Invitational Saturday.

Osage finished with 286.5 points.

The Green Devils got championships from Tysen Stangel (106), Blake Fox (120), Anders Kittleson (132), Tucker Stangel (145), Max Gast (160), Nick Fox (170), Ledger Nehls (182) and Barrett Muller (220).

Nick Fox won his title match at 170 with a 16 second pin of Garrison Gillihan of West Delaware.

Additionally, Osage got runner-up finishes from Garrett Tusler (113), Chase Thomas (145) and Mac Muller (285).

New Hampton-Turkey Valley had several strong performances as Landon Bruess was second at 106, Karson Kolbet was second at 160, Isaac Howe second at 182 and Braden McShane second at 195. 

Huskies take second at own Invitational: Nashua-Plainfield was edged by Wilton as the Huskies took second with 226.5 points.

Wilton finished with 235.5 to win

N-P got individual titles from Jayden Rinken at 106 and Garret Rinken at 126, while Huskies Nic Brase (113), Aiden Gelner (152) and Eli Kalainoff (160) all finished second.

Columbus Catholic had one champ – Max Magayna pinned Luke Hartsock of Ballard in 47 seconds at 170.

Gavin Reed took second at 132, losing 3-1 to Jorddan Dusenberry of Wilton in the finals. Mason Knipp was also second falling, 4-3, to Henry Christensen of Ballard in the 220 final.

Girls’ wrestling

Cedar Falls second: Hope Chiatello captured the 115-pound title Saturday to highlight the Tigers second-place finish at the West Des Moines Valley Tournnament.

Chiatello pinned Aaleyah McMaster of Valley in 5 minutes and 18 seconds to earn the title.

Cedar Falls scored 130 ½ points, with Ames’ 141 only besting them.

Other top finishes for the Tigers came from Lauren Whitt (2nd at 110), Jasmine Oleson (fourth at 120), Anna Johnson (third at 130), Lainey Schreck (fourth at 135) and Briar Ludeman was fourth at 235.

Girls’ basketball

Dike-New Hartford 71, Center Point-Urbana 52: The top-ranked Wolverines (2A) used a strong second and a solid second half to hold off the fourth-ranked Stormin Pointers (3A) Saturday.

Jaydn Petersen had 21 points on eight of 11 shooting while also recording five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Ellary Knock had 18 points, while Camille Landphair and Payton Petersen added 15 and 12, respectively.

Summaries

Girls' wrestling

WDM Valley Tournament

Team scores: 1. Ames 141, 2. Cedar Falls 130.5, 3. Southeast Polk 123, 4. Perry 109, 5. Boone 89. 6. Des Moines Public Schools 87, Nevada 87, 8. West Des Moines Valley 85, 9. BGM 78, 10. Ballard 60, 11. Gilbert 47, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 47, 13. Southeast Warren 25, 14. Oskaloosa 16, 15. Albia 14.

Championship matches

100 – 1. McKenzie Brennecke (WDMV), 2-0.

105 – 1. Veronica Bates (WDMV), 2-0.

110 – Greta Goodman (Ames) pinned Lauren Whitt (Cedar Falls), 5:02.

115 – Hope Chiattello (Cedar Falls) pinned Aaleyah McMaster (WDMV), 5:18.

120 – Lexa Rozevink (Ames) pinned Allison Baker (Ballard), :43.

125 – Alexis Winkey (Ames) pinned Taya Sincox (BGM), :36.

130 – Simone Standifer (DMPS) dec. Hadley Boshart (Gilbert), 3-0.

135 – Cecila Scarff (SEP) dec. Noel Boettger (Ballard), 8-2.

140 – Cadence Bushong (WDMV) pinned Julie Maylum (Perry), 3:13.

145 – Lauren Rodgers (Perry) pinned Leah Stagg (Ames), 2:43.

155 – Skylar Slade (SEP) pinned Haylee McGrew (DMPS), 1:59.

170 – 1. Bella Porcelli (SEP), 3-0.

190 – Mackinzie Arends (Nevada) dec. Cadence Heggen (Boone), 6-0.

235 – Reese Baxter (Perry) pinned Clara Carpenter (Boone), 3:17.

Boys’ wrestling

Johnston Invitational

Team standings: 1. Southeast Polk 218.5, 2. Bettendorf 193, 3. Ankeny 171.5, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 170.5, 5. Johnston 140, 6. West Des Moines Valley 139.5, 7. Indianola 107, 8. Norwalk 102, 9. Dallas Center-Grimes 98.5, 10. Cedar Falls 86, 11. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72, 12. Cedar Rapids Washington 41, 13. Urbandale 40, 14. Mason City 38.

Championship matches

106 – Carter Pearson (SEP) pinned Tyler Harper (Norwalk), 1:50, 113 – Jake Knight (Bett) dec. Will Oberbroeckling (SEP), 11-9, 120 – Bowen Downey (Ind) dec. Timothy Koester (Bett), 8-2, 126 – Cody Trevino (Bett) dec. Nate Bierma (WDMV), 17-8, 132 – Jayce Luna (Bett) dec. Logan Trenary (SEP), 8-7, 138 – Ryder Block (WSR) pinned Ben Hansen (Ankeny), 4:00, 145 – Baz Diaz (WSR) dec. Braden Blackorby (John), 6-4, 152 – Jacob Helgeson (Jon) dec. Jace Anderson (Ankeny), 2-1, TB, 160 – Cinsere Clark (WDMV) dec. Gabe Carver (U-Dale), 3-1, SV, 170 – Brent Slade (SEP) dec. Jacob Fistler (DCG), 7-3, 182 – Xander Kenworthy (Ank) dec. Ben Brushaber (DCG), 5-2, 195 – McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned Cade Bennethum (Ank), 1:45, 220 – Will Hinrichs (Ank) dec. Drew Campbell (Cedar Falls), 3-1, 285 – Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk) dec. Jake Walker (WSR), 5-2.

Keith Vry Invitational (Parkersburg)

Team Standings: 1. Don Bosco 276.5, 2. Crestwood 218, 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 183, 4. Dike-New Hartford 152, 5. Charles City 116, 6. AGWSR 74, 7. OABCIG 53, 8. Perry 49, 9. Osage JV 38.

Championship matches

106 – Mitchell Schmauss (Crest) dec. Kanaan Delagardelle (DB), 8-1. 113 – 1. Carter Schmauss (Crest), 4-0, Cole Frost (DB), 3-1. 120 – Jaxon Larson (DB) pinned Jordan Young (CC), 3:37. 126 – Carter Liston (AP-GC) dec. Daniel Schwickerath (Crest), 8-6. 132 – Kole Johnson (Crest) dec. Ethan Traub (CGD), 6-1, 138 – Myles McMahon (DB) pinned Cade Korsmo (Crest), 3:16, 145 – Kaiden Knaack (DB) pinned Nathan Lopez (CC), 7:5. 152 – Kyler Knaack (DB) technical fall over Cale Kirstein (CGD), 15-0, 2:37, 160 – Cole Butikofer (Crest) dec. Mack Seaba (CGD), 11-0, 170 – Jacob Thiry (DB) dec. Clay Saak (AP-GC), 3-1 SV, 182 – Brock Voyna (Crest) dec. Dax Youngblut (DB), 14-2, 195 – Zach Adelmund (DNH) dec. Keegan Snyder (Perry), 11-5, 220 – Nick Reinicke (DNH) dec. Jared Thiry (DB), 3-2 TB, 285 – Mack Ortner (DB) dec. Wil Textor (DNH), 4-2 UTB.

South Winneshiek Invitational

Team standings: 1. Osage 286.5, 2. West Delaware 185, 3. GMLOS 141, 4. New Hampton-Turkey Valley 114, 5. Vinton-Shellsburg 105, 6. Denver 101, 7. North Fayette-Valley 99, 8. South Winneshiek 93, 9. Starmont 49.5, 10. Omaha Concordia, 34.5

Championship matches

106 – Tysen Stangel (Osage) dec. Landon Bruess (NHTV), 113 – Lane German (Star) pinned Garrett Tusler (Osage), 2:43, 120 – Blake Fox (Osage) pinned Cael Smith (GMLOS), :35, 126 – Carson Less (WD) dec. Aiden Quintana (GMLOS), 7-2, 132 – Anders Kittleson (Osage) tech fall over Caden Kerr (NFV), 23-8, 5:10, 138 – Cohen Wiste (GMLOS) dec. Collin Holm (SW), 4-2, 145 – Tucker Stangel (Osage) dec. Keaton Moeller (Star), 5-4, 152 – Cooper Sanders (VS) pinned Chase Thomas (Osage), 1:40, 160 – Max Gast (Osage) dec. Karson Kolbet (NHTV), 11-10, 170 – Nick Fox (Osage) pinned Garrison GIllihan (WD), :16, 182 – Ledger Nehls (Osage) dec. Isaac Howe (NHTV), 11-9, 195 – Will Ward (WD) dec. Braden McShane (NHTV), 6-4, 220 – Barrett Muller (Osage) pinned Grant Northburg (WD), 1:57, 285 – Cameron Geuther (WD) dec. Mac Muller (Osage), 1-0.

Nashua-Plainfield Invitational

Team standings: 1. Nashua-Plainfield 224.5, 2. Wilton 222.5, 3. Ballard 198.5, 4. MFL Mar-Mac 121.5, 5. West Hancock 108, 6. Columbus Catholic 94, 7. Sumner-Fredericksburg 75, 8. BCLUWSH 71, 9. Central Elkader 53, 10. Bellevue 42.5, 11. Postville 41, 12. Northwood-Kensett 21, 13. Rockford 5, 14. Clayton Ridge 4.

Championship matches

106 – 1. Jayden Rinken (NP), 3-0. 113 – Austin Etzel (Wilton) dec. Nic Brase (NP), 3-2, 120 – Gabriel Brisker (Wil) dec. Braxton Bormann (CE), 7-0, 126 – Garret Rinken (NP) pinned Brody Brisker (Wil), 3:45, 132 – Jordan Dusenberry (Wil) dec. Gavin Reed (Columbus), 3-1, 138 – Trae Hagan (Wil) pinned Bryce Radloff (MFL), 4:50, 145 – Karter Decker (MFL) pinned Lane Kahler (Ballard), 2:19. 152 – Kellen Smith (West Hancock) pinned Aiden Gelner (NP), 2:56. 160 – Owen Milder (Wilt) dec. Eli Kalainoff (NP), 4-2. 170 – Max Magayna (Col) pinned Luke Hartsock (Ballard), :47, 182 – Brody Sampson (Ballard) dec. Kaden Shirk (Wilton), 3-0. 195 – G. Christensen (Ballard) pinned Kale Zuehl (West Hancock), 3:09. 220 – Henry Christensen (Ballard) dec. Mason Knipp, 4-3, 285 – Alexander Kaufmann (Wilton), 4-0.

