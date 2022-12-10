Saturday's Area Roundup: Bosco wins Keith Vry: WSR fourth at Johnston

Don Bosco out-pointed Crestwood of Cresco to win the Aplington-Parkersburg Keith Vry Invitational Saturday.

The Dons crowned six champions and had three runner-ups as they scored 276.5 points.

Don Bosco got titles from Jaxon Larson at 120, Myles McMahon (138), Kaiden Knaack (145), Kyler Knaack (152), Jacob Thiry (170 and Mack Ortner (285).

Kanaan Delagardelle was second at 106 as was Cole Frost at 113, Dax Youngblut at 182 and Jared Thiry at 220.

In the 220-title match, Dike-New Hartford’s Nick Reinicke edged Thiry, the defending 1A state champion, 3-2, in tiebreakers to win.

DNH also had a champion at 195 as Zach Adelmund beat Perry’s Keegan Snyder 11-5 to win.

WSR fourth in tough field: The Go-Hawks got titles from Ryder Block at 138, Baz Diaz at 145 and McCrae Hagarty at 195 ina field that included Southeast Polk, Bettendorf and Ankeny.

WSR total 170.5 points to finish one point back of Ankeny. SEP won with 218.5 points, and Bettendorf was second with 193.

Cedar Falls took 10th with 86 points.

Junior Drew Campbell took second at 220 as he dropped a 3-1 decision to Ankeny’s Will Hinrichs in the finals.

Evan Simpson at 113, Brayden Wiles at 132 and Drew Gerdes at 182 were all fourth.

Osage takes crown: Eight Green Devils captured crowns as Osage scored more than 100 points than runner-up West Delaware of Manchester to win the South Winneshiek Invitational Saturday.

Osage finished with 286.5 points.

The Green Devils got championships from Tysen Stangel (106), Blake Fox (120), Anders Kittleson (132), Tucker Stangel (145), Max Gast (160), Nick Fox (170), Ledger Nehls (182) and Barrett Muller (220).

Nick Fox won his title match at 170 with a 16 second pin of Garrison Gillihan of West Delaware.

Additionally, Osage got runner-up finishes from Garrett Tusler (113), Chase Thomas (145) and Mac Muller (285).

New Hampton-Turkey Valley had several strong performances as Landon Bruess was second at 106, Karson Kolbet was second at 160, Isaac Howe second at 182 and Braden McShane second at 195.

Huskies take second at own Invitational: Nashua-Plainfield was edged by Wilton as the Huskies took second with 226.5 points.

Wilton finished with 235.5 to win

N-P got individual titles from Jayden Rinken at 106 and Garret Rinken at 126, while Huskies Nic Brase (113), Aiden Gelner (152) and Eli Kalainoff (160) all finished second.

Columbus Catholic had one champ – Max Magayna pinned Luke Hartsock of Ballard in 47 seconds at 170.

Gavin Reed took second at 132, losing 3-1 to Jorddan Dusenberry of Wilton in the finals. Mason Knipp was also second falling, 4-3, to Henry Christensen of Ballard in the 220 final.

Girls’ wrestling

Cedar Falls second: Hope Chiatello captured the 115-pound title Saturday to highlight the Tigers second-place finish at the West Des Moines Valley Tournnament.

Chiatello pinned Aaleyah McMaster of Valley in 5 minutes and 18 seconds to earn the title.

Cedar Falls scored 130 ½ points, with Ames’ 141 only besting them.

Other top finishes for the Tigers came from Lauren Whitt (2nd at 110), Jasmine Oleson (fourth at 120), Anna Johnson (third at 130), Lainey Schreck (fourth at 135) and Briar Ludeman was fourth at 235.

Girls’ basketball

Dike-New Hartford 71, Center Point-Urbana 52: The top-ranked Wolverines (2A) used a strong second and a solid second half to hold off the fourth-ranked Stormin Pointers (3A) Saturday.

Jaydn Petersen had 21 points on eight of 11 shooting while also recording five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Ellary Knock had 18 points, while Camille Landphair and Payton Petersen added 15 and 12, respectively.