Saturday sectional wrestling results

Class 1A
At Lake Mills
HOW THEY FINISHED
;Pts.;Adv.
Lake Mills;238.5;11
West Hancock;198;6
Central Springs;162.5;3
Northwood-Kensett;141;4
St. Ansgar;118;1
Riceville;85;3
M.C. Newman;70;0
106 POUNDS
Championship -- Kinser Hanson (LM) pinned Treycen Rollene (N-K), 1:04.
Second place -- Rollene.
113 POUNDS
Championship -- Clayton McDonough (CS) pinned Nathan Brumm (SA), :39.
Second place -- Brumm.
120 POUNDS
Championship -- Bryce McDonough (CS) tech. fall over Jack Ramaker (LM), 16-0, 5:18.
Second place -- Ramaker pinned Tate Mayer (SA), :41.
126 POUNDS
Championship -- Brock Mathers (CS) maj. dec. Jimmy Gallardo (LM), 12-1.
Second place -- Gallardo pinned Matthew Hall (SA), 1:01.
132 POUNDS
Championship -- Caden Schrage (N-K) dec. Alex Beaty (LM), 9-2.
Second place -- Beaty.
138 POUNDS
Championship -- Dalton Thorson (LM) dec. Drake Tiedemann (N-K), 3-2.
Second place -- Tiedemann.
145 POUNDS
Championship -- Lawson Losee (Riceville) maj. dec. Brett Peterson (LM), 9-1.
Second place -- Peterson dec. Josiah Kliment (N-K), 12-5.
152 POUNDS
Championship -- Casey Hanson (LM) dec. Kaden Jacobsen (CS), 7-1.
Second place -- Bryer Subject (WH) dec. Jacobsen, 3-2.
160 POUNDS
Championship -- Elijah Wagner (LM) dec. Drew Fox (Riceville), 4-0.
Second place -- Fox.
170 POUNDS
Championship -- Mathew Francis (WH) pinned Ashten Love (LM), 2:22.
Second place -- Love.
182 POUNDS
Championship -- Cole Kelly (WH) dec. Drake Harnish (LM), 8-2.
Second place -- Harnish pinned Connor Springer (SA), 3:17.
195 POUNDS
Championship -- Tate Hagen (WH) pinned Brayden Lindeman (LM), 1:23.
Second place -- Lindeman.
220 POUNDS
Championship -- Gideon Rollene (N-K) pinned Tanner Hagen (WH), 3:52.
Second place -- Hagen dec. Mitchel Marr (Rice), 9-5.
285 POUNDS
Championship -- Chandler Redenius (WH) dec. Chris Eastman (Rice), 1-0.
Second place -- Eastman.
At Nashua
HOW THEY FINISHED
;Pts.;Adv.
Nashua-Plainfield;241;8
Denver;240.5;11
N. Butler/Clarksville;156;3
Sumner-Fredericksburg;132;2
AGWSR;108;1
West Fork;92;2
Rockford;33;1
Tripoli;15;0
106 POUNDS
Championship -- Garrett Rinken (N-P) pinned Kale Petersen (W. Fork), 1:16.
Second place -- Petersen.
113 POUNDS
Championship -- Jakob Whitinger (N-P) maj. dec. Joe Ebaugh (Denver), 13-3.
Second place -- Ebaugh.
120 POUNDS
Championship -- Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR) maj. dec. Chase Lyons (Denver), 14-0.
Second place -- Lyons.
126 POUNDS
Championship -- Trey Nelson (N-P) pinned Jacob Moore (Denver), 2:53.
Second place -- Moore.
132 POUNDS
Championship -- Isaac Schimmels (Denver) maj. dec. Kyler Hackman (N-P), 9-0.
Second place -- Hackman.
138 POUNDS
Championship -- Gabriel Lewis (Denver) tech. fall over McKade Munn (N-P), 15-0, 3:27.
Second place -- Munn.
145 POUNDS
Championship -- Owen Kime (Sumner-Fredericksburg) dec. Brody Shover (Denver), 4-3.
Second place -- Shover.
152 POUNDS
Championship -- Shane Hillesheim (N-P) dec. Ben Foelske (Denver), 7-6.
Second place -- Foelske.
160 POUNDS
Championship -- John Ebaugh (Denver) tech. fall over Cael Brunner (N-P), 19-2, 3:43.
Second place -- Brunner pinned Treyce Ensign (S-F), 1:18.
170 POUNDS
Championship -- Brennen Graber (Denver) pinned Kolben Miller (N. Butler/Clarks), 3:03.
Second place -- Miller.
182 POUNDS
Championship -- Evan Kalainoff (N-P) pinned Nathan Eggena (Denver), 2:50.
Second place -- Eggena pinned J.C. Ulrich (N. Butler/Clarks.), 2:53.
195 POUNDS
Championship -- Treyton Steffen (S-F) pinned Trever Dorn (Denver), 1;16.
Second place -- Dorn.
220 POUNDS
Championship -- Jase Wiebke (N. Butler/Clarks.) dec. Kole Menne (Rock), 7-6.
Second place -- Menne.
285 POUNDS
Championship -- Chet Buss (N. Butler/Clarks.) pinned Levi Janssen (W. Fork), 3:23.
Second place -- Janssen pinned Jacob Titus (Rock), 1:11.
At Monona
HOW THEY FINISHED
;Pts.;Adv.
South Winneshiek;226;8
Wapsie Valley;185.5;5
MFL/MarMac;166;5
Edgewood-Colesburg;134;4
Starmont;122;3
Postville;121;3
Clayton Ridge;40;0
Central Elkader;34;0
106 POUNDS
Championship -- Dawson Schmit (WV) tech. fall over Lane German (Star), 19-3, 5:34.
Second place -- German.
113 POUNDS
Championship -- Ethan Maldonado (SW) dec. Dawson Bergan (EC), 10-4.
Second place -- Bergan.
120 POUNDS
Championship -- Philip French (SW) pinned Kashton Mathis (MFL/MM), 3:09.
Second place -- Mathis.
126 POUNDS
Championship -- Karter Decker (MFL/MM) pinn3ed Tony Marroquin (Post), 1:11.
Second place -- Marroquin.
132 POUNDS
Championship -- Caleb Hughes (Post) dec. Alex Jones (E-C), 9-8, TB1.
Second place -- Jones.
138 POUNDS
Championship -- Reese Welcher (WV) dec. Lane Quandahl (SW), 14-10.
Second place -- Quandahl pinned Chase Kirby (E-C), 1:45.
145 POUNDS
Championship -- Gabe McGeough (MFL/MM) pinned Brady Benning (WV), :47.
Second place -- Benning pinned Shawn Israel (SW), 1:48.
152 POUNDS
Championship -- Tony Greve (SW) dec. Tylen Hirsch (WV), 9-6.
Second place -- Hirsch pinned Sean Wilwert (CE), :37.
160 POUNDS
Championship -- Zach Taylor (SW) pinned Bo Struble (E-C), 1:06.
Second place -- Struble.
170 POUNDS
Championship -- Max Bahls (E-C) dec. Logan Hageman (SW), 13-9.
Second place -- Hageman pinned Hunter Ackerman (WV), 2:19.
182 POUNDS
Championship -- Isiah Morse (WV) pinned Sam Conway (SW), :59.
Second place -- Skyler Jaster (Star) pinned Conway, 2:52.
195 POUNDS
Championship -- Zach Howe (MFL/MM) dec. Damon Meyer (SW), 7-2.
Second place -- Meyer pinned Keegon Brown (WV), 2:38.
220 POUNDS
Championship -- Louis Hamlett (Star) pinned Ethan Timp (SW), 2:23.
Second place -- Timp pinned Brandon Whittle (CE), :16.
285 POUNDS
Championship -- Isaac Steffans (Post) dec. Jacob Trudo (MFL/MM), 10-3.
Second place -- Trudo.
Class 2A
At Clear Lake
HOW THEY FINISHED
;Pts.;Adv.
Osage;235.5;8
Forest City;203.5;5
Algona;162;5
Hampton-Dumont;162;2
Clear Lake;133;4
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura;107;4
106 POUNDS
Championship -- Jake Zabka (Algona) pinned Zach Feld (GHV), :55.
Second place -- Feld.
113 POUNDS
Championship -- Kellen Moore (F. City) dec. Max Currier (C. Lake), 4-2.
Second place -- Currier.
120 POUNDS
Championship -- Nick Fox (Osage) pinned Brock Moore (F. City), 3:09.
Second place -- Moore.
126 POUNDS
Championship -- Joe Sullivan (Osage) maj. dec. Sam Nelson (C. Lake), 12-4.
Second place -- Nelson.
132 POUNDS
Championship -- Averee Abben (Osage) maj. dec. Conner Morey (C. Lake), 13-2.
Second place -- Morey.
138 POUNDS
Championship -- Carl Barkema (H-D) dec. Ryan Adams (Osage), 8-1.
Second place -- Adams pinned Kaleb Umbaugh (F. City), :24.
145 POUNDS
Championship -- David Cornejo (H-D) maj. dec. Luke Brown (GHV), 9-1.
Second place -- Brown dec. Brandon Harris (Alg), 5-1.
152 POUNDS
Championship -- Kristian Gunderson (F. City) tech. fall over Luke McKenna (Algona), 15-0, 3:52.
Second place -- McKenna.
160 POUNDS
Championship -- Zach Williams (Osage) dec. Jared Shaw (GHV), 4-2.
Second place -- Shaw.
170 POUNDS
Championship -- Spencer Mooberry (Osage) pinned Adam Heflin (GHV), 1:37.
Second place -- Heflin.
182 POUNDS
Championship -- Reese Moore (F. City) pinned Keaton Muller (Osage), 3:09.
Second place -- Muller.
195 POUNDS
Championship -- Cole Lewis (Alg) dec. Dylan Kruckenberg (Cl. Lake), 11-9, SV1.
Second place -- Kruckenberg.
220 POUNDS
Championship -- Andrew Hamilton (Alg) pinned Barrett Muller (Osage), 1:38.
You have free articles remaining.
Second place -- Muller.
285 POUNDS
Championship -- Austin Kelso (F. City) pinned Gavin Meints (Alg), 5:39.
Second place -- Meints.
At Manchester
HOW THEY FINISHED
;Pts.;Adv.
West Delaware;305;14
Anamosa;160;3
Monticello;140.5;4
Maquoketa;138;3
Jesup;125.5;2
Dub. Wahlert;109;2
106 POUNDS
Championship -- Carson Less (W. Del.) dec. Kale Hansen (Monticello), 9-7.
Second place -- Hansen pinned Robert Scranton (Anamosa), 1:09.
113 POUNDS
Championship -- Carter Littlfield (Jesup) tech. fall over Luke Farmer (W. Del.), 15-0, 3:39.
Second place -- Farmer.
120 POUNDS
Championship -- Blake Engel (W. Del.) pinned Owen Ray (Monticello), 1:19.
Second place -- Ray pinned Brady Wilson (Jesup), 5:23.
126 POUNDS
Championship -- Evan Woods (W. Del.) maj. dec. Ethan Tallman (Monticello), 17-4.
Second place -- Tallman.
132 POUNDS
Championship -- Kain Luensman (Monticello) dec. Staveley Maury (W. Del.), 6-2.
Second place -- Maury pinned Ivan Martin (Maq), 1:43.
138 POUNDS
Championship -- Logan Peyton (W. Del.) dec. Mitchell Engelbart (Anamosa), 4-3.
Second place -- Engelbart pinned Ty Jesenovec (Monti), 2:53.
145 POUNDS
Championship -- Jaydyn Peyton (W. Del.) pinned Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup), 2:57.
Second place -- Delagardelle.
152 POUNDS
Championship -- Kyle Cole (W. Del.) dec. Izak Krueger (Jesup), 6-1.
Second place -- Alex Casey (Ana) pinned Krueger, 5:59.
160 POUNDS
Championship -- Cael Meyer (W. Del.) dec. Nathan Keating (Anamosa), 8-1.
Second place -- Keating.
170 POUNDS
Championship -- Jared Voss (W. Del.) dec. Abraham Michel (Maq), 8-3.
Second place -- Michel.
182 POUNDS
Championship -- Jack Neuhaus (W. Del.) dec. Bryce Anstoetter (DW), 4-3.
Second place -- Anstoetter.
195 POUNDS
Championship -- Wyatt Voelker (W. Del.) pinned Lane Stender (Maq), 3:23.
Second place -- Stender pinned Henry Tomecek (DW), :42.
220 POUNDS
Championship -- Christian Nunley (W. Del.) maj. dec. Achilles Solomon (Maq), 8-0.
Second place -- Joseph Bahl (DW) dec. Solomon, 5-1.
285 POUNDS
Championship -- Taven Rich (Maq) dec. Carson Petlon (W. Del.), 5-1.
Second place -- Petlon pinned Marik Dickson (DW), 3:28.
At La Porte City
HOW THEY FINISHED
;Pts.;Adv.
Union;212;8
South Tama;206;6
East Marshall;205;5
West Marshall;155;3
BCLUW;135.5;3
Nevada;106;3
106 POUNDS
Championship -- Carter Kolfhoff (BCLUW) dec. Drew Robinson (Nev), 5-0.
Second place -- Robinson pinned J.D. Downs (WM), 1:42.
113 POUNDS
Championship -- Lincoln Mehlert (Union) pinned Caden Vellinga (WM), 3:02.
Second place -- Vellinga.
120 POUNDS
Championship -- Dominik Ridout (EM) dec. Kolten Crawford (Union), 6-0.
Second place -- Crawford.
126 POUNDS
Championship -- Logan Arp (S. Tama) dec. Hunter Worthen (Union), 2-1, TB1.
Second place -- Worthen.
132 POUNDS
Championship -- Lake Lebahn (Union) pinned Kyler Smith (S. Tama), :45.
Second place -- Smith.
138 POUNDS
Championship -- Carson Burchland (EM) pinned Lane Hennings (Union), 3:02.
Second place -- Hennings.
145 POUNDS
Championship -- Jack Thomsen (Union) pinned Tim Benson (EM), :49.
Second place -- Benson.
152 POUNDS
Championship -- Stone Schmitz (Union) pinned Garrett Arp (S. Tama), 1:55.
Second place -- Arp.
160 POUNDS
Championship -- Adam Ahrendsen (Uniion) pinned Austin Pfantz (WM), :35.
Second place -- Pfantz.
170 POUNDS
Championship -- Brayden Smith (S. Tama) pinned Logan Walton (EM), 3:46.
Second place -- Ben Kielman (WM) pinned Walton, 4:32.
182 POUNDS
Championship -- Payton Vest (S. Tama) pinned Tayte Nauman (EM), :51.
Second place -- Nauman.
195 POUNDS
Championship -- Conner Murty (EM) pinned Lucas Gunderson (BCLUW), 1:20.
Second place -- Gunderson.
220 POUNDS
Championship -- Caden Jones (Nev) dec. Rudy Papakee (S. Tama), 3-1.
Second place -- Aiden Farnsworth (BCLUW) pinned Papakee, 2:55.
285 POUNDS
Championship -- Kalem Schrock (S. Tama) pinned Camdan Vincent (Nev), 5:16.
Second place -- Vincent.
At Decorah
HOW THEY FINISHED
;Pts.;Adv.
Crestwood;233;8
Charles City;201;6
N. Hampton/T. Valley;191.5;5
North Fayette Valley;169;5
Decorah;151;3
Waukon;71;1
106 POUNDS
Championship -- Nathaniel Bigalk (Crest) pinned Jakob Regan (Waukon), 4:38.
Second place -- Regan.
113 POUNDS
Championship -- Carter Fousek (Crest) pinned Caden Kerr (NFV),k :54.
Second place -- Kerr.
120 POUNDS
Championship -- Cole Butikofer (Crest) dec. Braeden Ellis (NFV), 6-1.
Second place -- Ellis.
126 POUNDS
Championship -- Matthew Slifka (Crest) dec. Levi Lauer (NVF), 7-2.
Second place -- Lauer.
132 POUNDS
Championship -- Chase Thomas (Crest) dec. Brady Stille (Dec), 5-2.
Second place -- Stille.
138 POUNDS
Championship -- Joel Grimes (NFV) dec. Alec Staudt (Ch. City), 6-2.
Second place -- Staudt.
145 POUNDS
Championship -- Jackson Rolfs (Dec) maj. dec. Conner Gorman (NH/TV), 12-0.
Second place -- Gorman.
152 POUNDS
Championship -- Hunter Pesek (NH/TV) dec. Kyzer Engen (Dec), 6-1.
Second place -- Enge.
160 POUNDS
Championship -- Carson Babcock (NH/TV) dec. Hunter Bye (Crest), 7-1.
Second place -- Bye.
170 POUNDS
Championship -- Elliott Sinnwell (Ch. City) dec. Kale Rodgers (NFV), 9-2.
Second place -- Rodgers.
182 POUNDS
Championship -- Caden Collins (Ch. City) dec. Jacob Reicks (NH/TV), 6-2.
Second place -- Reicks.
195 POUNDS
Championship -- Evan Rosonke (NH/TV) maj. dec. Jack Sindlinger (Ch. City), 11-2.
Second place -- Sindlinger.
220 POUNDS
Championship -- Treyton Burnikel (Crest) dec. Tino Tamayo (Ch. City), 5-1.
Second place -- Tamayo pinned Austin Hemann (NH/TV), 2:21.
285 POUNDS
Championship -- Wyatt Scheidel (Crest) dec. Chase Crooks (Ch. City), 3-2, TB1.
Second place -- Crooks.
At Independence
HOW THEY FINISHED
;Pts.;Adv.
Iowa Falls-Alden;235;10
Independence;228;8
Dike-N. Hartford;166;4
Apl.-Park.;Grundy Ctr.;135;1
Wat. Columbus;110.5;3
Oelwein;109;2
106 POUNDS
Championship -- Gavin Reed (Columbus) dec. Kale Wieland (Ind), 6-6, UTB.
Second place -- Wieland.
113 POUNDS
Championship -- Zachary Klahsen (AP-GC) pinned Jacob Michaelson (IF-A), 3:37.
Second place -- Michaelson.
120 POUNDS
Championship -- Carter Straw (Ind) dec. Brody Hoversten (IF-A), 7-5.
Second place -- Hoversten dec. Carsen Jeanes (Oel), 3-0.
126 POUNDS
Championship -- Isaiah Weber (Ind) pinned Jack Ites (IF-A), 4:14.
Second place -- Ites.
132 POUNDS
Championship -- Sam Hackett (Columbus) dec. Mason Kent (IF-A), 6-2.
Second place -- Kent.
138 POUNDS
Championship -- Alberto Salmeron (IF-A) maj. dec. Jace Petersen (D-NH), 15-4.
Second place -- Petersen.
145 POUNDS
Championship -- Cayden Howland (IF-A) dec. Nick Reinicke (D-NH)m, 8-1.
Second place -- Reinicke pinned Brady Romberg (AP-GC), 3:14.
152 POUNDS
Championship -- Riley Burke (IF-A) pinned Carson Hartz (Columbus), 1:11.
Second place -- Hartz.
160 POUNDS
Championship -- Matthew Doyle (Ind) pinned Colby McWherter (IF-A), 1:04.
Second place -- McWherter.
170 POUNDS
Championship -- Cole Davis (Ind) pinned Kyler Hadwiger (IF-A), 1:09.
Second place -- Hadwinger pinned Nick Johnson (AP-GC), 1:08.
182 POUNDS
Championship -- Aidan Walters (D-NH) pinned Marcus Beatty (Ind), 5:31.
Second place -- Beatty pinned Jalen Meyer (AP-GC), 1:12.
195 POUNDS
Championship -- Christian Kremer (Ind) pinned Joe Folkerts (D-NH), :46.
Second place -- Folkerts.
220 POUNDS
Championship -- Cooper Smock (Oel) pinned Zach Starbuck (D-NH), 3:38.
Second place -- Korver Hupke (Ind) dec. Starbuck, 5-3.
285 POUNDS
Championship -- McKade Eisentrager (IF-A) dec. Jacob Leohr (D-NH), 3-1, SV1.
Second place -- Riley McKeeman (Oel) dec. Leohr, 9-5.
Preps to Watch: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:
This week's Preps to Watch represent Waterloo West, Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg high schools.
Waterloo West, Crestwood, Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls athletes are this week's preps to watch.
Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.
Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.
Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.
Four sports are represented by the six athletes who are this week's Preps to Watch.
Six local and area athletes who are off to outstanding starts this fall are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch feature six football and volleyball standouts from the Cedar Valley.