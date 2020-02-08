You are the owner of this article.
Saturday sectional wrestling results
SECTIONAL WRESTLING RESULTS

Saturday sectional wrestling results

clip art wrestling

Class 1A

At Lake Mills

HOW THEY FINISHED

;Pts.;Adv.

Lake Mills;238.5;11

West Hancock;198;6

Central Springs;162.5;3

Northwood-Kensett;141;4

St. Ansgar;118;1

Riceville;85;3

M.C. Newman;70;0

106 POUNDS

Championship -- Kinser Hanson (LM) pinned Treycen Rollene (N-K), 1:04.

Second place -- Rollene.

113 POUNDS

Championship -- Clayton McDonough (CS) pinned Nathan Brumm (SA), :39.

Second place -- Brumm.

120 POUNDS

Championship -- Bryce McDonough (CS) tech. fall over Jack Ramaker (LM), 16-0, 5:18.

Second place -- Ramaker pinned Tate Mayer (SA), :41.

126 POUNDS

Championship -- Brock Mathers (CS) maj. dec. Jimmy Gallardo (LM), 12-1.

Second place -- Gallardo pinned Matthew Hall (SA), 1:01.

132 POUNDS

Championship -- Caden Schrage (N-K) dec. Alex Beaty (LM), 9-2.

Second place -- Beaty.

138 POUNDS

Championship -- Dalton Thorson (LM) dec. Drake Tiedemann (N-K), 3-2.

Second place -- Tiedemann.

145 POUNDS

Championship -- Lawson Losee (Riceville) maj. dec. Brett Peterson (LM), 9-1.

Second place -- Peterson dec. Josiah Kliment (N-K), 12-5.

152 POUNDS

Championship -- Casey Hanson (LM) dec. Kaden Jacobsen (CS), 7-1.

Second place -- Bryer Subject (WH) dec. Jacobsen, 3-2.

160 POUNDS

Championship -- Elijah Wagner (LM) dec. Drew Fox (Riceville), 4-0.

Second place -- Fox.

170 POUNDS

Championship -- Mathew Francis (WH) pinned Ashten Love (LM), 2:22.

Second place -- Love.

182 POUNDS

Championship -- Cole Kelly (WH) dec. Drake Harnish (LM), 8-2.

Second place -- Harnish pinned Connor Springer (SA), 3:17.

195 POUNDS

Championship -- Tate Hagen (WH) pinned Brayden Lindeman (LM), 1:23.

Second place -- Lindeman.

220 POUNDS

Championship -- Gideon Rollene (N-K) pinned Tanner Hagen (WH), 3:52.

Second place -- Hagen dec. Mitchel Marr (Rice), 9-5.

285 POUNDS

Championship -- Chandler Redenius (WH) dec. Chris Eastman (Rice), 1-0.

Second place -- Eastman.

At Nashua

HOW THEY FINISHED

;Pts.;Adv.

Nashua-Plainfield;241;8

Denver;240.5;11

N. Butler/Clarksville;156;3

Sumner-Fredericksburg;132;2

AGWSR;108;1

West Fork;92;2

Rockford;33;1

Tripoli;15;0

106 POUNDS

Championship -- Garrett Rinken (N-P) pinned Kale Petersen (W. Fork), 1:16.

Second place -- Petersen.

113 POUNDS

Championship -- Jakob Whitinger (N-P) maj. dec. Joe Ebaugh (Denver), 13-3.

Second place -- Ebaugh.

120 POUNDS

Championship -- Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR) maj. dec. Chase Lyons (Denver), 14-0.

Second place -- Lyons.

126 POUNDS

Championship -- Trey Nelson (N-P) pinned Jacob Moore (Denver), 2:53.

Second place -- Moore.

132 POUNDS

Championship -- Isaac Schimmels (Denver) maj. dec. Kyler Hackman (N-P), 9-0.

Second place -- Hackman.

138 POUNDS

Championship -- Gabriel Lewis (Denver) tech. fall over McKade Munn (N-P), 15-0, 3:27.

Second place -- Munn.

145 POUNDS

Championship -- Owen Kime (Sumner-Fredericksburg) dec. Brody Shover (Denver), 4-3.

Second place -- Shover.

152 POUNDS

Championship -- Shane Hillesheim (N-P) dec. Ben Foelske (Denver), 7-6.

Second place -- Foelske.

160 POUNDS

Championship -- John Ebaugh (Denver) tech. fall over Cael Brunner (N-P), 19-2, 3:43.

Second place -- Brunner pinned Treyce Ensign (S-F), 1:18.

170 POUNDS

Championship -- Brennen Graber (Denver) pinned Kolben Miller (N. Butler/Clarks), 3:03.

Second place -- Miller.

182 POUNDS

Championship -- Evan Kalainoff (N-P) pinned Nathan Eggena (Denver), 2:50.

Second place -- Eggena pinned J.C. Ulrich (N. Butler/Clarks.), 2:53.

195 POUNDS

Championship -- Treyton Steffen (S-F) pinned Trever Dorn (Denver), 1;16.

Second place -- Dorn.

220 POUNDS

Championship -- Jase Wiebke (N. Butler/Clarks.) dec. Kole Menne (Rock), 7-6.

Second place -- Menne.

285 POUNDS

Championship -- Chet Buss (N. Butler/Clarks.) pinned Levi Janssen (W. Fork), 3:23.

Second place -- Janssen pinned Jacob Titus (Rock), 1:11.

At Monona

HOW THEY FINISHED

;Pts.;Adv.

South Winneshiek;226;8

Wapsie Valley;185.5;5

MFL/MarMac;166;5

Edgewood-Colesburg;134;4

Starmont;122;3

Postville;121;3

Clayton Ridge;40;0

Central Elkader;34;0

106 POUNDS

Championship -- Dawson Schmit (WV) tech. fall over Lane German (Star), 19-3, 5:34.

Second place -- German.

113 POUNDS

Championship -- Ethan Maldonado (SW) dec. Dawson Bergan (EC), 10-4.

Second place -- Bergan.

120 POUNDS

Championship -- Philip French (SW) pinned Kashton Mathis (MFL/MM), 3:09.

Second place -- Mathis.

126 POUNDS

Championship -- Karter Decker (MFL/MM) pinn3ed Tony Marroquin (Post), 1:11.

Second place -- Marroquin.

132 POUNDS

Championship -- Caleb Hughes (Post) dec. Alex Jones (E-C), 9-8, TB1.

Second place -- Jones.

138 POUNDS

Championship -- Reese Welcher (WV) dec. Lane Quandahl (SW), 14-10.

Second place -- Quandahl pinned Chase Kirby (E-C), 1:45.

145 POUNDS

Championship -- Gabe McGeough (MFL/MM) pinned Brady Benning (WV), :47.

Second place -- Benning pinned Shawn Israel (SW), 1:48.

152 POUNDS

Championship -- Tony Greve (SW) dec. Tylen Hirsch (WV), 9-6.

Second place -- Hirsch pinned Sean Wilwert (CE), :37.

160 POUNDS

Championship -- Zach Taylor (SW) pinned Bo Struble (E-C), 1:06.

Second place -- Struble.

170 POUNDS

Championship -- Max Bahls (E-C) dec. Logan Hageman (SW), 13-9.

Second place -- Hageman pinned Hunter Ackerman (WV), 2:19.

182 POUNDS

Championship -- Isiah Morse (WV) pinned Sam Conway (SW), :59.

Second place -- Skyler Jaster (Star) pinned Conway, 2:52.

195 POUNDS

Championship -- Zach Howe (MFL/MM) dec. Damon Meyer (SW), 7-2.

Second place -- Meyer pinned Keegon Brown (WV), 2:38.

220 POUNDS

Championship -- Louis Hamlett (Star) pinned Ethan Timp (SW), 2:23.

Second place -- Timp pinned Brandon Whittle (CE), :16.

285 POUNDS

Championship -- Isaac Steffans (Post) dec. Jacob Trudo (MFL/MM), 10-3.

Second place -- Trudo.

Class 2A

At Clear Lake

HOW THEY FINISHED

;Pts.;Adv.

Osage;235.5;8

Forest City;203.5;5

Algona;162;5

Hampton-Dumont;162;2

Clear Lake;133;4

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura;107;4

106 POUNDS

Championship -- Jake Zabka (Algona) pinned Zach Feld (GHV), :55.

Second place -- Feld.

113 POUNDS

Championship -- Kellen Moore (F. City) dec. Max Currier (C. Lake), 4-2.

Second place -- Currier.

120 POUNDS

Championship -- Nick Fox (Osage) pinned Brock Moore (F. City), 3:09.

Second place -- Moore.

126 POUNDS

Championship -- Joe Sullivan (Osage) maj. dec. Sam Nelson (C. Lake), 12-4.

Second place -- Nelson.

132 POUNDS

Championship -- Averee Abben (Osage) maj. dec. Conner Morey (C. Lake), 13-2.

Second place -- Morey.

138 POUNDS

Championship -- Carl Barkema (H-D) dec. Ryan Adams (Osage), 8-1.

Second place -- Adams pinned Kaleb Umbaugh (F. City), :24.

145 POUNDS

Championship -- David Cornejo (H-D) maj. dec. Luke Brown (GHV), 9-1.

Second place -- Brown dec. Brandon Harris (Alg), 5-1.

152 POUNDS

Championship -- Kristian Gunderson (F. City) tech. fall over Luke McKenna (Algona), 15-0, 3:52.

Second place -- McKenna.

160 POUNDS

Championship -- Zach Williams (Osage) dec. Jared Shaw (GHV), 4-2.

Second place -- Shaw.

170 POUNDS

Championship -- Spencer Mooberry (Osage) pinned Adam Heflin (GHV), 1:37.

Second place -- Heflin.

182 POUNDS

Championship -- Reese Moore (F. City) pinned Keaton Muller (Osage), 3:09.

Second place -- Muller.

195 POUNDS

Championship -- Cole Lewis (Alg) dec. Dylan Kruckenberg (Cl. Lake), 11-9, SV1.

Second place -- Kruckenberg.

220 POUNDS

Championship -- Andrew Hamilton (Alg) pinned Barrett Muller (Osage), 1:38.

Second place -- Muller.

285 POUNDS

Championship -- Austin Kelso (F. City) pinned Gavin Meints (Alg), 5:39.

Second place -- Meints.

At Manchester

HOW THEY FINISHED

;Pts.;Adv.

West Delaware;305;14

Anamosa;160;3

Monticello;140.5;4

Maquoketa;138;3

Jesup;125.5;2

Dub. Wahlert;109;2

106 POUNDS

Championship -- Carson Less (W. Del.) dec. Kale Hansen (Monticello), 9-7.

Second place -- Hansen pinned Robert Scranton (Anamosa), 1:09.

113 POUNDS

Championship -- Carter Littlfield (Jesup) tech. fall over Luke Farmer (W. Del.), 15-0, 3:39.

Second place -- Farmer.

120 POUNDS

Championship -- Blake Engel (W. Del.) pinned Owen Ray (Monticello), 1:19.

Second place -- Ray pinned Brady Wilson (Jesup), 5:23.

126 POUNDS

Championship -- Evan Woods (W. Del.) maj. dec. Ethan Tallman (Monticello), 17-4.

Second place -- Tallman.

132 POUNDS

Championship -- Kain Luensman (Monticello) dec. Staveley Maury (W. Del.), 6-2.

Second place -- Maury pinned Ivan Martin (Maq), 1:43.

138 POUNDS

Championship -- Logan Peyton (W. Del.) dec. Mitchell Engelbart (Anamosa), 4-3.

Second place -- Engelbart pinned Ty Jesenovec (Monti), 2:53.

145 POUNDS

Championship -- Jaydyn Peyton (W. Del.) pinned Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup), 2:57.

Second place -- Delagardelle.

152 POUNDS

Championship -- Kyle Cole (W. Del.) dec. Izak Krueger (Jesup), 6-1.

Second place -- Alex Casey (Ana) pinned Krueger, 5:59.

160 POUNDS

Championship -- Cael Meyer (W. Del.) dec. Nathan Keating (Anamosa), 8-1.

Second place -- Keating.

170 POUNDS

Championship -- Jared Voss (W. Del.) dec. Abraham Michel (Maq), 8-3.

Second place -- Michel.

182 POUNDS

Championship -- Jack Neuhaus (W. Del.) dec. Bryce Anstoetter (DW), 4-3.

Second place -- Anstoetter.

195 POUNDS

Championship -- Wyatt Voelker (W. Del.) pinned Lane Stender (Maq), 3:23.

Second place -- Stender pinned Henry Tomecek (DW), :42.

220 POUNDS

Championship -- Christian Nunley (W. Del.) maj. dec. Achilles Solomon (Maq), 8-0.

Second place -- Joseph Bahl (DW) dec. Solomon, 5-1.

285 POUNDS

Championship -- Taven Rich (Maq) dec. Carson Petlon (W. Del.), 5-1.

Second place -- Petlon pinned Marik Dickson (DW), 3:28.

At La Porte City

HOW THEY FINISHED

;Pts.;Adv.

Union;212;8

South Tama;206;6

East Marshall;205;5

West Marshall;155;3

BCLUW;135.5;3

Nevada;106;3

106 POUNDS

Championship -- Carter Kolfhoff (BCLUW) dec. Drew Robinson (Nev), 5-0.

Second place -- Robinson pinned J.D. Downs (WM), 1:42.

113 POUNDS

Championship -- Lincoln Mehlert (Union) pinned Caden Vellinga (WM), 3:02.

Second place -- Vellinga.

120 POUNDS

Championship -- Dominik Ridout (EM) dec. Kolten Crawford (Union), 6-0.

Second place -- Crawford.

126 POUNDS

Championship -- Logan Arp (S. Tama) dec. Hunter Worthen (Union), 2-1, TB1.

Second place -- Worthen.

132 POUNDS

Championship -- Lake Lebahn (Union) pinned Kyler Smith (S. Tama), :45.

Second place -- Smith.

138 POUNDS

Championship -- Carson Burchland (EM) pinned Lane Hennings (Union), 3:02.

Second place -- Hennings.

145 POUNDS

Championship -- Jack Thomsen (Union) pinned Tim Benson (EM), :49.

Second place -- Benson.

152 POUNDS

Championship -- Stone Schmitz (Union) pinned Garrett Arp (S. Tama), 1:55.

Second place -- Arp.

160 POUNDS

Championship -- Adam Ahrendsen (Uniion) pinned Austin Pfantz (WM), :35.

Second place -- Pfantz.

170 POUNDS

Championship -- Brayden Smith (S. Tama) pinned Logan Walton (EM), 3:46.

Second place -- Ben Kielman (WM) pinned Walton, 4:32.

182 POUNDS

Championship -- Payton Vest (S. Tama) pinned Tayte Nauman (EM), :51.

Second place -- Nauman.

195 POUNDS

Championship -- Conner Murty (EM) pinned Lucas Gunderson (BCLUW), 1:20.

Second place -- Gunderson.

220 POUNDS

Championship -- Caden Jones (Nev) dec. Rudy Papakee (S. Tama), 3-1.

Second place -- Aiden Farnsworth (BCLUW) pinned Papakee, 2:55.

285 POUNDS

Championship -- Kalem Schrock (S. Tama) pinned Camdan Vincent (Nev), 5:16.

Second place -- Vincent.

At Decorah

HOW THEY FINISHED

;Pts.;Adv.

Crestwood;233;8

Charles City;201;6

N. Hampton/T. Valley;191.5;5

North Fayette Valley;169;5

Decorah;151;3

Waukon;71;1

106 POUNDS

Championship -- Nathaniel Bigalk (Crest) pinned Jakob Regan (Waukon), 4:38.

Second place -- Regan.

113 POUNDS

Championship -- Carter Fousek (Crest) pinned Caden Kerr (NFV),k :54.

Second place -- Kerr.

120 POUNDS

Championship -- Cole Butikofer (Crest) dec. Braeden Ellis (NFV), 6-1.

Second place -- Ellis.

126 POUNDS

Championship -- Matthew Slifka (Crest) dec. Levi Lauer (NVF), 7-2.

Second place -- Lauer.

132 POUNDS

Championship -- Chase Thomas (Crest) dec. Brady Stille (Dec), 5-2.

Second place -- Stille.

138 POUNDS

Championship -- Joel Grimes (NFV) dec. Alec Staudt (Ch. City), 6-2.

Second place -- Staudt.

145 POUNDS

Championship -- Jackson Rolfs (Dec) maj. dec. Conner Gorman (NH/TV), 12-0.

Second place -- Gorman.

152 POUNDS

Championship -- Hunter Pesek (NH/TV) dec. Kyzer Engen (Dec), 6-1.

Second place -- Enge.

160 POUNDS

Championship -- Carson Babcock (NH/TV) dec. Hunter Bye (Crest), 7-1.

Second place -- Bye.

170 POUNDS

Championship -- Elliott Sinnwell (Ch. City) dec. Kale Rodgers (NFV), 9-2.

Second place -- Rodgers.

182 POUNDS

Championship -- Caden Collins (Ch. City) dec. Jacob Reicks (NH/TV), 6-2.

Second place -- Reicks.

195 POUNDS

Championship -- Evan Rosonke (NH/TV) maj. dec. Jack Sindlinger (Ch. City), 11-2.

Second place -- Sindlinger.

220 POUNDS

Championship -- Treyton Burnikel (Crest) dec. Tino Tamayo (Ch. City), 5-1.

Second place -- Tamayo pinned Austin Hemann (NH/TV), 2:21.

285 POUNDS

Championship -- Wyatt Scheidel (Crest) dec. Chase Crooks (Ch. City), 3-2, TB1.

Second place -- Crooks.

At Independence

HOW THEY FINISHED

;Pts.;Adv.

Iowa Falls-Alden;235;10

Independence;228;8

Dike-N. Hartford;166;4

Apl.-Park.;Grundy Ctr.;135;1

Wat. Columbus;110.5;3

Oelwein;109;2

106 POUNDS

Championship -- Gavin Reed (Columbus) dec. Kale Wieland (Ind), 6-6, UTB.

Second place -- Wieland.

113 POUNDS

Championship -- Zachary Klahsen (AP-GC) pinned Jacob Michaelson (IF-A), 3:37.

Second place -- Michaelson.

120 POUNDS

Championship -- Carter Straw (Ind) dec. Brody Hoversten (IF-A), 7-5.

Second place -- Hoversten dec. Carsen Jeanes (Oel), 3-0.

126 POUNDS

Championship -- Isaiah Weber (Ind) pinned Jack Ites (IF-A), 4:14.

Second place -- Ites.

132 POUNDS

Championship -- Sam Hackett (Columbus) dec. Mason Kent (IF-A), 6-2.

Second place -- Kent.

138 POUNDS

Championship -- Alberto Salmeron (IF-A) maj. dec. Jace Petersen (D-NH), 15-4.

Second place -- Petersen.

145 POUNDS

Championship -- Cayden Howland (IF-A) dec. Nick Reinicke (D-NH)m, 8-1.

Second place -- Reinicke pinned Brady Romberg (AP-GC), 3:14.

152 POUNDS

Championship -- Riley Burke (IF-A) pinned Carson Hartz (Columbus), 1:11.

Second place -- Hartz.

160 POUNDS

Championship -- Matthew Doyle (Ind) pinned Colby McWherter (IF-A), 1:04.

Second place -- McWherter.

170 POUNDS

Championship -- Cole Davis (Ind) pinned Kyler Hadwiger (IF-A), 1:09.

Second place -- Hadwinger pinned Nick Johnson (AP-GC), 1:08.

182 POUNDS

Championship -- Aidan Walters (D-NH) pinned Marcus Beatty (Ind), 5:31.

Second place -- Beatty pinned Jalen Meyer (AP-GC), 1:12.

195 POUNDS

Championship -- Christian Kremer (Ind) pinned Joe Folkerts (D-NH), :46.

Second place -- Folkerts.

220 POUNDS

Championship -- Cooper Smock (Oel) pinned Zach Starbuck (D-NH), 3:38.

Second place -- Korver Hupke (Ind) dec. Starbuck, 5-3.

285 POUNDS

Championship -- McKade Eisentrager (IF-A) dec. Jacob Leohr (D-NH), 3-1, SV1.

Second place -- Riley McKeeman (Oel) dec. Leohr, 9-5.

