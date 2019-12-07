JESUP — Waterloo West had three individual champions and won the team title at Saturday’s Jesup Invitational.
Kaden Karns (120 pounds), Eddie Lanier (145) and Christian Chapman (195) captured their weight classes for the Wahawks, while Jackson Westemeier (132), Cole Knight (138), Mitch Kayser (170) and Javarious Burns (285) finished as runners-up.
Karns went 4-0 with two pins, a major decision and a 7-5 sudden victory win over AGWSR’s Trey Lashbrook for the title. Lanier also pulled out a 7-5 sudden victory decision and had a pin to go with his 11-7 victory over Derek Berger of North Fayette Valley for the title. Chapman had two pins and a decision and topped Morgan Hartz of West Branch 7-5 for the championship in his weight class.
AGWSR was second in the team standings and got titles from Ali Gerbracht (106), Bo Gerbracht (113) and Jacob Haley (182). Jesup also had three champs in Jerret Delagardelle (138), Izak Krueger (152) and Keaton Roscovius (160). North Tama got titles from Zane Nelson (132) and Xander Bradley (285), while Austin Geerts of New Hampton/Turkey Valley won at 170 pounds.
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD WINS: Nashua-Plainfield put together a winning day at Wapsie Valley’s Chris Davis Invitational. The Huskies edged Central Springs 190.5-181 for the team title and had four champions and two second-place finishers. Garret Rinken and Jakob Whitinger claimed the first two weight classes for Nashua-Plainfield, Shane Hillesheim won at 152, and Evan Kalainoff was the champ at 182, winning a 4-3 battle over Tripoli’s Blake Brocka. Trey Nelson (126) and McKade Munn (138) were second for N-P.
Waterloo Columbus had a pair of runner-up finishes as the Sailors placed eighth in the 16-team field. Sam Hackett fell to Central Springs’ Brock Mathers in the 132-pound final, and Carson Hartz dropped a 12-9 match to Logan Hageman of South Winneshiek in the 160-pound title bout.
INDEPENDENCE INVITATIONAL: Simley High School from Inver Grove Heights, Minn., won Saturday’s 33-team Cliff Keen Independence Invitational.
The top area team finish was seventh place by host Independence. Individually, Crestwood’s Carter Fousek won the 113-pound championship, Zach Williams of Osage was second at 160 with New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Carson Babcock and Hunter Pesek third and fourth at that weight class. Independence’s Cole Davis took third at 182 while Evan Rosonke of NH/TV was third at 220 with Christian Kremer of Independence fourth.
Waterloo East got a third-place finish from Cadin Herrmann at 132 pounds. He pinned Kael Scranton of Clear Creek-Amana in the second period of the third-place match.
Results
At Jesup
Team scores — 1. Waterloo West 283, 2. AGWSR 230, 3. North Tama (Traer) 218, 4. Jesup 184, 5. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 179, 6. North Fayette Valley 161, 7. Postville 139, 8. West Branch 72.
Championship matches
106 pounds — Ali Gerbracht (AGWSR) dec. Nick Koch (North Fayette Valley), 9-3.
113 pounds — Bo Gerbracht (AGWSR) pinned Jackson Wedo (Postville), 4:00.
120 pounds — Kaden Karns (Wat. West) dec. Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR), 7-5, SV1).
126 pounds — Caleb Hughes (Postville) pinned Braeden Ellis (North Fayette Valley), 2:32.
132 pounds — Zane Nelson (North Tama) pinned Jackson Westemeier (Wat. West), 2:54.
138 pounds — Jerrett Delagardelle (Jesup) dec. Cole Knight (Wat. West), 9-2.
145 pounds — Eddie Lanier (Wat. West) dec. Derek Berger (North Fayette Valley), 11-7.
152 pounds — Izak Krueger (Jesup) pinned Alex Strief (North Fayette Valley), 4:16.
160 pounds — Keaton Roscovius (Jesup) pinned Brody Roder (AGWSR), 5:35.
170 pounds — Austin Geerts (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) dec. Mitch Kayser (Wat. West), 12-11.
182 pounds — Jacob Haley (AGWSR) pinned Tyler Reicks (New Hampton/Turkey Valley), 1:13.
195 pounds — Christian Chapman (Wat. West) dec. Morgan Hartz (West Branch), 7-5.
220 pounds — Isaac Steffans (Postville) pinned Dalyn Pedersen (West Branch), 2:23.
285 pounds — Xander Bradley (North Tama) dec. Javarious Burns (Wat. West), 7-5.
At Fairbank
Chris Davis Invite
Team standings — 1. Nashua-Plainfield 190.5, 2. Central Springs 181, 3. South Winneshiek 137, 4. North Linn 126.5, 5. Oelwein 118, 6. Eagle Grove 100, 7. Wapsie Valley 89, 8. Waterloo Columbus 86, 9. Anamosa 85.5, 10. HLV 66, 11. Riceville 59, 12. tripoli 48, 13. Waukon 47, 14. West Fork 34, 15. Central City 13, 16. Rockford 0.
Championship matches
106 pounds — Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley), 5:58.
113 pounds — Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) tech. fall over Gabe Rolon (Eagle Grove), 17-2.
120 pounds — Clayton McDonough (Cent. Springs) pinned Phillip French (S. Winneshiek), 5:49.
126 pounds — Bryce McDonough (Cent. Springs) dec. Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield), 6-2.
132 pounds — Brock Mathers (Cent. Springs) dec. Sam Hackett (Columbus), 7-0.
138 pounds — Heath Moyer (N. Linn) maj. dec. McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield), 20-7.
145 pounds — Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) dec. Lawson Losee (Riceville), 1-0.
152 pounds — Shane Hillesheim (Nashua-Plainfield) dec. Kaden Jacobsen (Cent. Springs), 4-2.
160 pounds — Logan Hageman (S. Winneshiek) dec. Carson Hartz (Columbus), 12-9.
170 pounds — Nathan Keating (Anamosa) maj. dec. Max Howes (Cent. Springs), 12-4.
182 pounds — Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield) dec. Blake Brocka (Tripoli), 4-3.
195 pounds — Caden Fontinel (HLV) pinned Gage Voshell (Oelwein), 1:06.
220 pounds — Teddy Behrends (Cent. Springs) maj. dec. Joel Mendoza (Eagle Grove), 12-2.
285 pounds — Chris Eastman (Riceville) dec. Connor Andersen (Anamosa), 1-0.
At Independence
Team standings — 1. Simley 424, 2. Lisbon 377, 3. Fort Dodege 316.5, 4. Christian Brothers College 245.5, 5. (tie) Ankeny, Linn-Mar 228, 7. Independence 215, 8. Iowa City West 214, 9. Solon 210, 10. Fennimore 196.5, 11. Crestwood 185, 12. Cedar Rapids Prairie 183, 13. Osage 175, 14. Algona 168.5, 15. Dubuque Hempstead 159.5, 16. Smithville 156, 17. (tie) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Maquoketa 146, 19. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 145, 20. Pleasant Valley 140.5, 21. Des Moines Lincoln 130.5, 22. South Tama 128, 23. Fort Madison 116, 24. Notre Dame Burlington 110.5, 25. Marian Catholic 108, 26. (tie) Waterloo East, Clear Creek-Amana 97. 28. Carlisle 96, 29. Alburnett 88, 30. Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, 31. Dubuque Senior 51, 32. North Fayette Valley 36, 33. Des Moines Roosevelt 22.
Championship matches
106 pounds — Brandon O’Brien (Linn-Mar) dec. Cash Raymond (Simley), 2-2, UTB.
113 pounds — Carter Fousek (Crestwood) dec. Trever Anderson (Ankeny), 8-6, SV1.
120 pounds — Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) pinned Santino Robinson (Christian Brothers College), 5:19.
126 pounds — Carson Taylor (Fort Dodge) dec. Bryce Parke (Linn-Mar), 7-5.
132 pounds — Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) dec. Hunter Garvin (I.C. West), 11-8.
138 pounds — Cael Happel (Lisbon) dec. Ryan Sokol (Simley), 5-3.
145 pounds — Hayden Taylor (Solon) dec. Sam Kallem (Ankeny), 7-2.
152 pounds — Vinny Zerban (Christian Brothers College) pinned Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley), 2:44.
160 pounds — Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar) dec. Zach Williams (Osage), 5-1.
170 pounds — Mickey Griffith (D.M. Lincoln) dec. Nolan Wanzek (Simley), 1-0.
182 pounds — Gavin Nelson (Simley) dec. Will Hoeft (I.C. West), 6-3.
195 pounds — Quayin Short (Simley) dec. Cole Clark (Lisbon), 7-1.
220 pounds — Bennett Tabor (Simley) pinned Andrew Hamilton (Algona), 3:40.
285 pounds — Taven Rich (Maquoketa) pinned Danen Settles (Ft. Madison), :39.
