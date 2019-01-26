IOWA CITY -- Cedar Rapids Kennedy topped Cedar Rapids Prairie for the team title at the Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet wrestling tournament Saturday.
The Cougars had 221 points to 185 for Prairie. Cedar Falls finished fifth with 164 points, and Waterloo West was ninth with 78.5. Waterloo East scored just nine points.
Cedar Falls' Jacob Penrith was the runner-up at 120 pounds, falling to Hunter Garvin of Iowa City West in the finals by technical fall. Dylan Whitt also made the title match for the Tigers at 126, but dropped a 4-2 decision to Kennedy's Ty Pfiffner.
Christian Simpson scratched out a 3-2 decision to take third place at 145 for Cedar Falls. Jack Plagge was fourth at 138 and Collin Bohnenkamp finished fourth at 220.
Waterloo West got third-place finishes from Kaden Karns at 113 pounds, JJ Boimah at 152 and Brenden Burton at 195.
North Iowa Cedar League
Denver had six individual champs and edged Union of La Porte City 287.5-238 for the team title in a highly competitive North Iowa Cedar League tournament Saturday.
Brooks Meyer provided the first title for the Cyclones with a pin in the finals at 113 pounds. Isaac Schimmels won at 126, Gabriel Lewis at 132, Riley Wright at 145, John Ebaugh at 160 and Cael Krueger at 170.
Union got titles from Jack Thomsen at 138, Adam Ahrendsen at 152 and Lane Albertsen at 220.
Other champions included South Hardin/BCLUW's Taylor Kolthoff at 120, Sumner-Fredericksburg's Weiland Steffen at 182 and Hudson's Caleb Koelling at 285.
Sam Hackett took fourth at 120 pounds for Waterloo Columbus' top finish.
