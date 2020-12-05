Saturday metro roundup: West, Columbus wrestlers secure championships

FAIRBANK – Waterloo Columbus freshman Maximus Magayna put together a dominant high school wrestling tournament debut on Saturday.
Magayna secured a 9-0 major decision over Riceville’s Lawson Losee to capture the championship in the 152-pound weight class at Wapsie Valley’s Chris Davis Invite.
Columbus added a second place finish from Sam Hackett at 138 pounds.
Central Springs won the 13-team event with 140.5 points. North Linn finished second with 133, followed by Wapsie Valley at 125. Columbus tallied a sixth-place score of 86.
At Jesup, Waterloo West’s Kaden Karns (120), Reese Talaska (126) and Armin Hadziric (285) captured championships in the round-robin tournament.
The Wahawks placed third with 218 points, just five back of champion North Fayette Valley’s 223. AGWSR was runner-up at 219.
Girls’ basketballAt Cresco, the wait was worth it for Cedar Falls.
The Tigers opened their season with a convincing 78-16 win over Crestwood.
Cedar Falls’ defense didn’t allow a point until the second quarter, while UNI recruit Anaya Barney’s 16 points paced the Tigers. Grace Knutson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and added 12 points for Cedar Falls.
“We’ve been practicing against each other not for almost a month and not sure if we were going to get on the court before Christmas,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said. “It was to get on the court see what we need to work on and compete against somebody other than ourselves.”
Summaries
Wrestling
Chris Davis Invite
Support Local Journalism
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. Central Springs 140.5, 2. North Linn 133, 3. Wapsie Valley 125, 4. Nashua-Plainfield 123, 5. South Winneshiek 108.5, 6. Waterloo Columbus 86, 7. Eagle Grove 80, 8. Riceville 76.5, 9. Anamosa 65, 9. Waukon 65, 11. Tripoli 42, 11. West Fork 42, 13. HLV 26.
Finals
106 – Kale Petersen (WF) dec. Kendrick Huck (NP), 8-1, 113 (round robin) – 1. Garret Rinken (NP), 2. Dawson Schmit (WV), 120 – Jakob Regan (Waukon) pinned Kaden Pritchard, 5:04, 126 – Clayton McDonough (CS) dec. Cade Cook (NL), 5-1, 132 – Cael Bridgewater (NL) dec. Trey Nelson (NP), 10-6, 138 – Bryce McDonough (CS) pinned Sam Hackett (Columbus), 5:26, 145 – McKade Munn (NP) pinned Tylen Hirsch (WV), 4:49, 152 – Maximus Magayna (Columbus) dec. Lawson Loose (Riceville), 9-0, 160 – Jerin Peyton (NL) pinned Trent Sorensen (EG), 1:18, 170 – Kaden Jacobsen (CS) dec. Logan Hageman (SW), 4-2, 182 (round robin) – 1. Drew Fox (Riceville), 2. Lane Quandahl (SW), 195 – Nathan Keating (Anamosa) dec. Blake Brocka, 12-6, 220 – Dalton Dewitt (CS) dec. Nathan Rachkemmer (NL), 5-2, 285 – Mitchel Marr (Riceville) pinned Connor Andresen, 1:28.
Jesup Tournament
TEAM STANDINGS – 1. North Fayette Valley 223, 2. AGWSR 219, 3. Waterloo West 218, 4. Jesup 190, 5. Postville 181, 6. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 162, 7. North Tama 150.
Champions
106 – Case Monat (North Tama), 113 – Jackson Wedo (Postville), 120 – Kaden Karns (Waterloo West), 126 – Reese Talaska (Waterloo West), 132 – Wilson Perez (Postville) 138 – Zach Johnson (AGWSR), 145 – Jarrett Delagardelle (Jesup), 152 – Gavin Rings (NH/TV), 160 – Bryce Gleiter (Jesup), 170 – Jacob Haley (AGWSR), 182 – Kale Rodgers (North Fayette Valley), 195 – Isaac Howe (NH/TV), 220 – Jacob Burgart (NH/TV), 285 – Armin Hadziric (Waterloo West).
Girls’ basketball
CEDAR FALLS 78, CRESTWOOD 16
CEDAR FALLS (1-0) – Sarah Albaugh 3 0-1 6, Anaya Barney 8 0-0 16, Grace Knutson 5 0-2 12, Anna Sandvold 2 0-0 4, Sydney Remmert 4 0-0 9, Jasmine Barney 4 2-2 10, Taylor Ubanek 1 0-0 2, Morgan Linck 1 0-0 2, Lauren Sandvold 0 0-0 0, Maggie Schuring 3 0-0 7, Kayla Hurley 2 1-2 6, Averie Bear 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 3-7 78.
CRESTWOOD (0-3) – Kaylee Ollendieck 2 2-4 6, Britain Ferrie 3 0-0 6, Amelia Nelson 2 0-0 4, Olivia Ollendieck 0 0-0 0, Brylee Ruppert 0 0-0 0, Madison Ollendieck 0 0-0 0, Paetyn Blockhus 0 0-0 0, Kassandra Kruse 0 0-0 0, Kayla Birdd 0 0-0 0, Trystin Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 2-4 16.
Cedar Falls 16 16 25 21 — 78
Crestwood 0 6 6 4 – 16
3-point goals – Cedar Falls 5 (Knutson 2, Remmert, Schuring, Hurley). Crestwood 0.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!