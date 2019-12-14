OELWEIN — Waterloo East had three champions and runner-up Saturday as the Trojans placed sixth at the Oelwein Invitational wrestling tournament.
Cadin Herrmann racked up a technical fall in his title match at 132, Aiden Ernst finished off his 145-pound title with a pin, and Matthew Cary pinned his championship opponent at 170 pounds. Ryan Strong was second at 120.
Other champions included Carter Littlefield of Jesup at 113, Austin Perry of Oelwein at 152, Noah Weber of North Tama at 160 and Gage Voshell of Oelwein at 195.
BOBCAT DUALS: Cedar Falls went 1-2 in its pool, but bounced back with two consolation victories for a winning day at Western Dubuque’s Bobcat Duals Saturday.
Southeast Polk went undefeated to win the championship bracket.
Williamsburg edged Cedar Falls 39-25 and Dakota topped the Tigers 36-29. Cedar Falls defeated Savannah 51-22, Central DeWitt 66-12 and Cedar Rapids Jefferson 48-33.
Collin Bohnenkamp went 5-0 for the Tigers with four pins, Jack Plagge won three decisions and did not allow a point on the day and Landon Schaul was 4-0 with two pins, a technical fall and a forfeit victory.
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD INVITATIONAL: Host Nashua-Plainfield had champions at the first three weights and won its own tournament Saturday, outscoring Hudson 200-139.5.
Waterloo Columbus was seventh with 81 points. The Sailors’ Sam Hackett won the 132-pound bracket while Gavin Reed was second at 106.
Gavin Rinken, Kendrick Huck and Jakob Whitinger were Nashua-Plainfield’s champs. Trey Nelson, McKade Munn, Shane Hillesheim, Cael Brunner, Derik Downing, Evan Kalainoff and Dalton Asche all placed second for the Huskies.
Hudson got titles from Karter Krapfl at 138, Tate Entriken at 152 and Ethan Fulcher at 170. Ben Holton took second for the Pirates at 113.
Girls’ basketball
WATERLOO WEST 70, FORT DODGE 35: Waterloo West came out firing and took a 23-4 lead at the end of the opening eight minutes of play.
The 14th-ranked Wahawks (5-1) had four players in double digits, led by Lauren Conrey and Sahara Williams with 15 points each. Fort Dodge fell to 1-5.
CEDAR FALLS 49, DAVENPORT NORTH 40: Cedar Falls improved to 4-2 by defeating Davenport North with a big fourth quarter Saturday.
The Tigers led 30-22 at halftime, but North charged back in the third quarter to outsoore Cedar Falls 15-5 and took a 37-35 lead into the final eight minutes.
The last quarter belonged to Cedar Falls as the Tigers held North to three points to secure the win.
Summaries
Wrestling
Nashua-Plainfield Inv.
Team standings — 1. Nashua-Plainfield 200, 2. Hudson 139.5, 3. Northwood-Kensett 125, 4. MFL/MarMac 121, 5. West Hancock 116, 6. Riceville 100.5, 7. Waterloo Columbus 81, 8. Bellevue 63, 9. Postville 58.5, 10. North Union 35.5, 11. Central Elkader 26.
Championship matches
106 — Garret Rinken (N-P) pinned Gavin Reed (Columbus), 3:08.
113 — Kendrick Huck (N-P) pinned Ben Holton (Hudson), 1:26.
120 — Jakob Whitinger (N-P) pinned Kashton Mathis (MFL/MM), 1:13.
126 — Karter Decker (MFL/MM) dec. Trey Nelson (N-P), 18-13.
132 — Sam Hackett (Columbus) pinned Caden Schrage (N-K), 5:44.
138 — Karter Krapfl (Hudson) dec. McKade Munn (N-P), 6-5.
145 — Lawson Losee (Riceville) dec. Zach Roeder (Bellevue), 8-4.
152 — Tate Entriken (Hudson) tech. fall over Shane Hillesheim (N-P), 17-2.
160 — Drew Fox (Riceville) pinned Cael Brunner (N-P), 3:15.
170 — Ethan Fulcher (Hudson) pinned Derik Downing (N-P), :22.
182 — Matthew Francis (W. Hancock) dec. Evan Kalainoff (N-P), 5-2.
195 — Zach Howe (MFL/MM) pinned Dalton Asche (N-P), 1:45.
220 — Gideon Rollene (N-K) pinned Mitchell Marr (Riceville), 3:39.
285 — Chandler Redenius (W. Hancock) dec. Chris Eastman (Riceville), 2-0.
At Epworth
Bobcat Duals
WILLIAMSBURG 39, CED. FALLS 25
195 — Tyler Portwood (Will) pinned Drew Campbell, 3:52, 220 — Collin Bohnenkamp (CF) pinned BIlly Grout, 2:22, 285 — Cole Cremeens (Will) pinned Jakob Weichers, 1:56, 106 — Henry Koehn (CF) dec. Tytan Guerrero, 6-2, 113 — Logan Vallejo (CF) dec. Gavin Jensen, 3-1, 120 — Kayden Gryp (Will) pinned Carson Cross, :34, 126 — Connor McCartan (CF) dec. Chase Malloy, 4-1, 132 — Jack Plagge (CF) dec. Sam Van Dee, 3-0, 138 — Jalen Schropp (Will) pinned Gabe Hayes, 1:47, 145 — Dylan Whitt (CF) maj. dec. Kam Royster, 9-0, 152 — Austin Cross (CF) dec. Gable Dayton, 4-0, 160 — Riley Holt (Will) pinned Trevor Fisher, 2:56, 170 — Nick Marovets (Will) pinned Ryley Barnett, 3:05, 182 — Max Meade (Will) dec. Ben Bowman, 2-1.
DAKOTA 36, CEDAR FALLS 29
220 — Bohnenkamp (CF) pinned Cody Meade, :49, 285 — Dalton Riggle (Dak) dec. Weichers, 5-0, 106 — Ethan Rood (Dak) dec. Henry Koehn, 8-4, 113 — Maddux Blakely (Dak) pinned Vallejo, 5:13, 120 — Phoenix Blakely (Dak) pinned C. Cross, 1:20, 126 — McCartan (CF) pinned Connor Elmer, 5:21, 132 — Plagge (CF) dec. Tyler Simmer, 4-0, 145 — Landon Schaul (CF) tech. fall over Garrett Vincent, 15-0, 152 — A. Cross (CF) dec. Kade Wales, 8-4, 160 — Riley Jones (Dak) dec. Fisher, 4-2, 170 — Aiden Nardin (Dak) dec. Barnett, 7-1, 182 — Andrew Wenzel (Dak) pinned Bowman, :29, 195 — Evan Riggle (Dak) pinned Campbell, :48.
CEDAR FALLS 51, SAVANNAH-WC 22
285 — Weichers (CF) won by forfeit, 106 — Koehn (CF) won by forfeit, 113 — Vallejo (CF) dec. Briar Nevills, 8-2, 120 — Wyatt Doty (Sav-WC) pinned C. Cross, 1:34, 126 — McCartan (CF) dec. Trapper Hartman, 4-2, 132 — Hayes (CF) won by forfeit, 138 — Whitt (CF) won by forfeit, 145 — Schaul (CF) won by forfeit, 152 — A. Cross (CF) won by forfeit, 160 — Kelden McCombie (Sav-WC) maj. dec. Fisher, 12-2, 170 — Bishop Groezinger (Sav-WC) pinned Barnett, 1:37, 182 — Camren Simpson (Sav-WC) pinned Bowman, 4:21, 195 — Campbell (CF) won by forfeit, 220 — Bohnenkamp (CF) dec. Elijah Dertz, 4-2.
CEDAR FALLS 66, CENT. DEWITT 12
106 — Koehn (CF) pinned Keaton Kruse, 1:59, 113 — Keaton Zeimet (CD) won by forfeit, 120 — Vallejo (CF) tech. fall over Koal Bossom, 16-1, 126 — McCartan (CF) maj. dec.. Cael Grell, 8-0, 132 — Plagge (CF) dec. Robert Howard, 1-0, 138 — Whitt (CF) pinned Jeff Fuller, :47, 145 — Schaul (CF) pinned Carter Donovan, 3:00, 152 — A.. Cross (CF) pinned SKyler Tipton 1:12, 160 — Fisher (CF) pinned Cade Shaw, 3:53, 170 — Barnett (CF) pinned Peyton Morgan, 5:37, 182 — Bowman (CF) won by forfeit, 195 — Campbell (CF) won by forfeit, 220 — Bohnenkamp (CF) pinned Mitchell Howard 1:11, 285 — Cole Miller (CD) won by forfeit.
CED. FALLS 48, C.R. JEFFERSON 33
113 — Vallejo (CF) pinned Connor Luensman,, :24, 120 — Austin Clifton (CRJ) pinned C. Cross, 1:56, 126 — Dakota Tatro (CRJ) dec. McCartan, 12-7, 132 — Nathan Lauterwasser (CRJ) pinned Hayes, 5:47, 138 — Whitt (CF) pinned A.J. Buzynski, :36, 145 — Schaul (CF) pinned Arnold Agut, 2:29, 152 — Dylan Hartgrave (CRJ) pinned A. Cross, 1:07, 160 — Fisher (CF) pinned Ryne Chamberlin, 3:50, 170 — Barnett (CF) pinned Cameron Burnell, 1:32, 182 — Bowman (CF) pinned Tyler Buzynski, 2:39, 195 — Preston Bruck (CRJ) pinned Campbell, 3:23, 220 — Bohnenkamp (CF) pinned Zain Wilson, :19, 285 — Dawson Sweet (CRJ) pinned Weichers, 1:59, 106 — Koehn (CF) pinned James Erlacher, :44.
Oelwein Invitational
Team standings — 1. Tipton 241, 2. Monticello 213.5, 3. Oelwein 204, 4. Byron 182, 5. Starmont 169, 6. Waterloo East 166, 7. North Tama 158,, 8. Jesup 111, 9. (tie) Edgewood-Colesburg 109, St. Ansgar 109, 11. Clayton Ridge 46.
Placewinners
106 — 1. Kale Hansen (Monti), 2. Lane German (Starmont).
113 — 1. Carter Littlefield (Jesup), 2. Mark Sunlin (Monti).
120 — 1. Owen Ray (Monti), 2. Ryan Strong (East).
126 — 1. Austin Lenz (Tipton), 2. Alex Jones (Ed-Co).
132 — Cadin Herrmann (East) tech. fall over Zane Nelson (N. Tama), 22-7.
138 — Kain Luensman (Monti) pinned Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup), 1:33.
145 — Aidan Ernst (East) pinned Leighton Patterson (Oelwein), 2:13.
152 — Austin Perry (Oelwein) pinned Izak Krueger (Jesup), 2:45.
160 — Noah Weber (N. Tama) pinned Skylar Schmidt (Tipton), 5:41.
170 — Matthew Cary (East) pinned Max Bahls (Ed-Co), 3:34.
182 — 1. Josh Johnson (Byron), 2. Lucas Barnum (Tipton).
195 — 1. Gage Voshell (Oelwein), 2. Jerry Havill (Tipton).
220 — 1. Peyton Lind (Byron), 2. Nile Schuett (Tipton).
285 — 1. Tyler Elsbury (Byron), 2 Jessie Leiser (Tipton).
Girls’ basketball
WAT. WEST 70, FORT DODGE 35
WATERLOO WEST (5-1) — Ajla Dzelic 0 0-2 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Halli Poock 6 1-1 13, Gabby Moore 3 3-4 9, Ashley Nystrom 2 0-0 5, Lauren Conrey 5 1-2 15, Sahara Williams 6 1-2 15, Sierra Burt 1 0-0 2, Brianna McPoland 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 5 1-2 11. Totals 28 7-13 70.
FORT DODGE (1-5) — Tory Bennett 3 2-2 8, Jalen Adams 1 0-0 3, Aleaha Pommer 2 6-7 10, Ellie White 0 0-0 0, Cheyenne Miller-Hameed 1 4-6 6, Tristin Doster 0 2-6 2, Nicole Guerin 1 0-0 2, Paytone Hiveley 0 0-0 0, Rachel Sporrer 1 0-0 2, Taelore Presswood 0 0-0 0, Lainey Maehl 1 0-1 2, Totals 10 14-22 35.
Wat. West 23 15 21 11 — 70
Fort Dodge 4 14 9 8 – 35
3-point goals 00 West 7 (Conrey 4, Williams 2, Nystrom 1). Fort Dodge 1 (Adams 1). Totals fouls — West 19, Fort Dodge 16.
