NEW HAMPTON -- Cedar Falls trailed New Hampton in the first half Saturday, but the sixth-ranked Tigers got the game turned in their favor in the third quarter and went on to a 66-50 non-conference girls' basketball victory.
The Chickasaws (8-6) led 15-13 after the opening period. Cedar Falls allowed just eight second-quarter points while taking a 28-23 halftime lead, then outscored New Hampton 24-13 in what proved to be a decisive third period.
The Tigers hit 10 shots from 3-point range in the game. Anaya Barney and Tjaden Petersen hit three apiece and Sarah Albaugh two. Emerson Green finished with 21 points to lead Cedar Falls (13-1) while Barley finished with 18 and Albaugh 12.
Lauren Frerichs and Maddi Moorman had 12 points each for New Hampton.
C.R. PRAIRIE 51, WATERLOO WEST 33: Fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie jumpd on Waterloo West 15-1 in the opening quarter and went on to a 51-33 win over the Wahawks Saturday.
West settled in and hung with the 10-2 Hawks during the final three quarters, but the damage had been done.
Jada Draine led West with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Prairie’s Sidney McCrea led all players with 19 points.
West (8-6, 5-4) plays at No. 12 Iowa City West on Tuesday.
GMG 55, WAT. CHRISTIAN 40: Green Mountain-Garwin grabbed the early head and never let it go despite a persistent effort from Waterloo Christian in an Iowa Star girls' game Saturday.
GMG let just 22-19 late in the second quarter and it was 37-33 in the third, but Waterloo Christian could never quite catch up.
Amber Smith had 14 points to lead the Regents.
Wrestling
RICK CALDWELL INVITATIONAL: At Waverly-Shell Rock, the host Go-Hawks overpowered the field at their Rick Caldwell Invitational, outscoring Crestwood 210.5-110 for the title.
Waterloo East finished third with 68 points.
Waverly-Shell Rock captured 11 individual titles. East's top finishes were runner-up efforts by Cadin Herrmann at 120, Chryshaun Taylor at 126 and Aidan Ernst at 138.
POSTPONEMENTS: Several Saturday sports events were postponed in the aftermath of Friday night's snowstorm.
The Mississippi Valley Conference boys' swimming supermeet hosted by Linn-Mar was postponed to Monday.
Three wrestling events involving Waterloo-Cedar Falls teams were cancelled.
Cedar Falls was scheduled to compete at Urbandale's Ed Winger Invitational, Columbus was at North Tama's Redhawk Invitational and Waterloo West was scheduled to compete at East Buchanan's Steinkamp Duals.
