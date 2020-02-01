Saturday area prep results

Wrestling
NE Iowa Conference
At Cresco
Team standings -- 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 264, 2. Charles City 197, 3. Crestwood 190, 4. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 153, 5. Decorah 139, 6. Oelwein 83, 7. Waukon 67.
106 pounds
Championship -- Ryder Block (W-SR) pinned Nathaniel Bigalk (Crest), :56.
Third -- Jakob Regan (Waukon) pinned Peyton Anderson (NH/TV), 1:18.
113 pounds
Championship -- Carter Fousek (Crest) pinned Gage Kilby (Ch. City), 2:33.
Third -- Knute Hovden (Decorah) pinned Alex Philo (NH/TV), 2:30.
120 pounds
Championship -- Bailey Roybal (W-SR) maj. dec. Cole Butikofer (Crest), 10-2.
Third -- Austin Wilkins (Decorah) pinned Carsen Jeanes (Oelwein), 4;45.
126 pounds
Championship -- Carter Fecht (W-SR) pinned Matthew Slifka (Crest), 3:30.
Third -- Marcus Gibbs (Waukon) pinned Nathan Lopez (Ch. City), 1:22.
132 pounds
Championship -- Aiden Riggins (W-SR) maj. dec. Chase Thomas (Crest), 9-1.
Third -- Bronson Forsyth (Ch. City) maj. dec. Brady Stille (Decorah), 13-4.
138 pounds
Championship -- Alec Staudt (Ch. City) dec. Clay Schemmel (Crest), 9-3.
Third -- Kael Glenn (NH/TV) dec. Noah Heise (W-SR), 8-5.
145 pounds
Championship -- Jackson Rolfs (Decorah) won by injury default over Cayden Langreck (W-SR).
Third -- Leighton Patterson (Oelwein) dec. Conner Gorman (NH/TV), 3-1 SV1.
152 pounds
Championship -- Evan Yant (W-SR) dec. Hunter Pesek (NH/TV), 3-2, SV1.
Third -- Roush Jaeger (Ch. City) pinned Ashton Howe (Crest), 3:17.
160 pounds
Championship -- Carson Babcock (NH/TV) dec. Carter Proffitt (W-SR), 5-1.
Third -- Garrett Lovstuen (Decorah) pinned Ethan Peterson (Ch. City), 2:53.
170 pounds
Championship -- McCrae Hagarty (W-SR) dec. Elliott Sinnwell (Ch. City), 3-2.
Third -- Landen Schemmel (Crest) dec. Ryan Pickar (NH/TV), 7-6.
182 pounds
Championship -- Caden Collins (Ch. City) pinned Elijah Mitchell (Decorah), 2:35.
Third -- Jacob Reicks (NH-TV) pinned Jentry Staack (W-SR), 3:17.
195 pounds
Championship -- Evan Rosonke (NH/TV) maj. dec. Jake Walker (W-SR), 11-3.
Third -- Jack Sindlinger (Ch. City) pinned Brandon Gulrud (Decorah), 1:16.
220 pounds
Championship -- Brayden Wolf (W-SR) dec. Treyton Burnikel (Crest), 4-0.
Third -- Tino Tamayo (Ch. City) dec. Cooper Smock (Oelwein), 8-1.
285 pounds
Championship -- Luke Walker (W-SR) dec. Chase Crooks (Ch. City), 4-0.
Third -- Wyatt Scheidel (Crest) dec. Riley McKeeman (Oelwein), 9-5.
WaMaC Conference
At Manchester
Team standings -- 1. West Delaware 301, 2. Williamsburg 175.5, 3. Independence 173.5, 4. Solon 160.5, 5. Dyersville Beckman 126, 6. Center Point-Urbana 113, 7. Maquoketa 108, 8. South Tama 104, 9. Mount Vernon 103, 10. Central DeWitt 91, 11. Marion 84.5, 12. Benton Community 55.5, 13. Vinton-Shellsburg 45.5, 14. Clear Creek-Amana 28.
Championship matches
106 -- Niyo Gady (Marion) pinned Arnie Galvan (Mt. Vernon), 4:54.
113 -- Cole Whitehead (CPU) dec. Keaton Zeimet (Cent. DeWitt), 6-0.
120 -- Blake Engel (W. Del.) dec. Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg), 7-2.
126 -- Isaiah Weber (Ind) dec. Logan Arp (S. Tama), 7-2.
132 -- Keegan Scheeler (CPU) pinned Brady Ortner (V-S), 1:36.
138 -- Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg) maj. dec. Logan Peyton (W. Del.), 12-0.
145 -- Hayden Taylor (Solon) dec. Jadyn Peyton (W. Del.), 3-2.
152 -- Zeb Gnida (Solon) tech. fall over Garrett Arp (S. Tama), 16-1, 1:51.
160 -- Matthew Doyle (Ind) dec. Cael Meyer (W. Del.), 5-3.
170 -- Jared Voss (W. Del.) maj. dec. Abraham Michel (Maquoketa), 13-1.
182 -- Evan Wulfekuhle (Dyers.-Beckman) dec. Jack Neuhaus (W. Del.), 3-0.
195 -- Wyatt Voelker (W. Del.) maj. dec. Gage Marty (Solon), 19-7.
220 -- Christian Kremer (Ind) dec. Keean Kamerling (Mt. Vernon), 5-1.
285 -- Taven Rich (Maquoketa) pinned Carson Petlon (W. Del.), 1:34.
Tri-Rivers Conference
At Arlington
Team standings -- 1. Lisbon 293, 2. Alburnett 149, 3. North Linn 139.5, 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 124, 5. Starmont 116.5, 6. East Buchanan 112, 7. Midland 70, 8. Maquoketa Valley 66, 9. Central City 26.
Championship matches
106 -- Quincy Happel (Lisbon) pinned Brody Neighbor (Alb), 1:12.
113 -- Cael Bridgewater (N. Linn) pinned Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon), 4:49.
120 -- Damon Huston (Midland) dec. Brandon Paez (Lisbon), 8-4.
126 -- Carson Klostermann (Alb) dec. Lincoln Holub (Lisbon), 10-6.
132 -- Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) tech. fall over Blaine Baumgartner (N. Linn), 28-13, 3:18.
138 -- Cael Happel (Lisbon) pinned Heath Moyer (N. Linn), 2:11.
145 -- Curtis Schott (N. Linn) dec. Bowen Munger (Starmont), 6-4.
152 -- T.J. Lau (E. Buch.) pinned Braden Gladwin (Lisbon), :38.
160 -- Peyton Angelias (Lisbon) dec. Bo Struble (Ed-Co), 8-5.
170 -- Max Kohl (Lisbon) pinned Max Bahls (Ed-Co), 3:54.
182 -- Truman Krob (Lisbon) dec. Evan Elgin (Maq. Valley), 4-3.
195 -- Cole Clark (Lisbon) pinned Nathan Rechkemmer (N. Linn), 1:22.
220 -- Luke Recker (E. Buch.) pinned Louis Hamlett (Starmont), :58.
285 -- Brant Baltes (Lisbon) dec. Landon Nunemaker (E. Buch.), 3-0.
Top of Iowa Conf.
At Osage
Team standings -- 1. Osage 258.5, 2. Lake Mills 214.5, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 184.5, 4. Forest City 179, 6. West Hancock 161, 6. Central Springs 143.5, 7. Eagle Grove 140.5, 8. North Butler 110.5, 9. Northwood-Kensett 83, 10. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 82.5, 11. St. Ansgar 78, 12. West Fork 63, 13. North Union 41, 14. Mason City Newman 15, 15. Belmond-Klemme 13, 16. Rockford 12.
Championship matches
106 -- Garret Rinken (N-P) maj. dec. Kale Petersen (W. Fork), 12-2.
113 -- Clayton McDonough (CS) dec. Jakob Whitinger (N-P), 8-2.
120 -- Nick Fox (Osage) dec. Bryce McDonough (CS), 7-4.
126 -- Joe Sullivan (Osage) tech. fall over Brock Mathers (CS), 16-1, 3:41.
132 -- Averee Abben (Osage) tech. fall over Caden Schrage (N-K), 20-5, 6:00.
138 -- Ryan Adams (Osage) dec. Drake Tiedemann (N-K), 3-2.
145 -- Mark Dawson (EG) maj. dec. Brett Peterson (LM), 8-0.
152 -- Casey Hanson (LM) dec. Kristian Gunderson (FC), 2-0.
160 -- Elijah Wagner (LM) dec. Zach Williams (Osage), 5-1.
170 -- Spencer Mooberry (Osage) maj. dec. Mathew Francis (WH), 13-1.
182 -- Reese Moore (FC) pinned Cole Kelly (WH), 1:54.
195 -- Tage Hagen (WH) pinned Keaton Muller (Osage), 1:25.
220 -- Joel Mendoza (EG) pinned Teddy Behrends (CS), 2:54.
285 -- Chet Buss (NB) pinned Chandler Redenius (WH), 4:36.
Upper Iowa Conference
At West Union
Team standings -- 1. North Fayette Valley 235.5, 2. MFL/MarMac 181, 3. South Winneshiek 167.5, 4. Postville 128, 5. Riceville 113, 6. Clayton Ridge 59, 7. Tripoli 34, 8. Central Elkader 27.
Championship matches
106 -- Nick Koch (NFV) pinned Cade Meyer (Clay. Ridge), 2:58.
113 -- Ethan Maldonado (S. Winn) dec. Caleb Nordheim (MFL.MM), 2-0.
120 -- Philip French (S. Winn) dec. Braeden Ellis (NFV), 5-1.
126 -- Karter Decker (MFL/MM) pinned Jesse Grimes (NFV), 1:00.
132 -- Levi Lauer (NFV) dec. Caleb Hughes (Post), 8-2.
138 -- Joel Grimes (NFV) maj. dec. Lane Quandahl (S. Winn), 12-2.
145 -- Lawson Losee (Riceville) dec. Gabe McGeough (MFL/MM), 8-2.
152 -- Alex Streif (NFV) dec. Tony Greve (S. Winn), 7-3.
160 -- Drew Fox (Riceville) dec. Zach Taylor (S. Winn), 9-6.
170 -- Kale Rodgers (NFV) pinned Logan Hageman (S. Winn), 5:31.
182 -- Chase Cooley (NFV) pinned Andrew Mitchell (Clay. Ridge), 5:20.
195 -- Zach Howe (MFL/MM) dec. Damon Meyer (S. Winn), 7-6.
220 -- Isaac Steffans (Postville) dec. Mitchel Marr (Riceville), 3-1.
285 -- Chris Eastman (Riceville) dec. Jacob Trudo (MFL/MM), 2-0.
Girls' basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 75, OSAGE 41
OSAGE (14-2) -- Mia Knudsen 3, Melanie Bye 4, Dani Johnson 17, Ellie Bobinet 10, Megan Henson 2, Sidney Brandau 5.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (16-1) -- Ellie Foster 12, Camille Landphair 1, Ellary Knock 2, Taylor Kvale 3, Morgan Weber 28, Katie Knock 19, Sophia Hoffmann 6, Jill Eilderts 2, Taylor Hoehns 2.