Wrestling

NE Iowa Conference

Team standings -- 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 255, 2. Crestwood 199.5, 3. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 180, 4. Decorah 148, 5. Charles City 134, 6. Oelwein 97, 7. Waukon 37.5.

Championship matches

106 -- Aiden Riggins (W-SR) dec. Carter Fousek (Crest), 5-0.

113 -- Bailey Roybal (W-SR) pinned Carsen Jeanes (Oel), 1:10.

120 -- Kaden Anderlik (Crest) pinned Alex Kriener (NH/TV), 1:21.

126 -- Dylan Albrecht (W-SR) dec. Mason Cleveland (NH/TV), 10-4.

132 -- Jackson Rolfs (Dec) pinned Evan Yant (W-SR), 5:59.

138 -- Ian Heise (W-SR) maj. dec. Clay Schemmel (Crest), 13-1.

145 -- Max Babcock (NH/TV) pinned Roush Jaeger (CC), 3:49.

152 -- Carter Proffitt (CC) dec. Bryson Hervol (W-SR), 7-6.

160 -- Jacob Hermann (W-SR) maj. dec. Cameron Rasing (NH/TV), 13-5.

170 -- Colter Bye (Crest) dec. Dylan Koresh (CC), 4-0.

182 -- Evan Rosonke (NH/TV) dec. Gavin Wedemeier (W-SR), 14-8.

195 -- Brayden Wolf (W-SR) pinned Andy Murphy (Dec), 1:51.

220 -- Carter Reicks (NH/TV) dec. Lucas Walker (W-SR), 3-1, UTB.

285 -- Andrew Snyder (W-SR) dec. Stone Peckham (Crest), 5-3.

WaMaC Conference

Team standings -- 1. West Delaware 274.5, 2. Solon 220, 3. Williamsburg 170, 4. Independence 155.5, 5. South Tama 140.5, 6. Mount Vernon 138, 7. Center Point-Urbana 117.5, 8. Dyersville Beckman 98, 9. Vinton-Shellsburg 91, 10. Clear Creek-Amana 70, 11. Benton Community 64, 12. Maquoketa 61, 13. Central DeWitt 56, 14. Marionn 43.

Championship matches

106 -- Keaton Zeimet (CD) tech. fall over Blake Engel (W. Del.), 17-1, 4:55.

113 -- Isaiah Weber (Ind) dec. Cole Whitehead (CPU), 10-7.

120 -- Caleb Fuessley (CPU) dec. Ryan Clark (Mt. Vernon), 14-7.

126 -- Hayden Taylor (Solon) maj. dec. Wyatt Bieschke (Bent), 26-12.

132 -- Jalen Schropp (Will) dec. Ryan Phillips (W. Del.), 5-2.

138 -- Luke Radeke (V-S) dec. Adam Hansen (CPU), 1-0, TB1.

145 -- Garrett Jensen (Will) pinned Andrew Rohret (CC-A), 5:55.

152 -- Zack Bevans (Solon) dec. Scott Betterton (V-S), 5-1.

160 -- Cole Davis (Indep) dec. Jared Voss (W. Del.), 7-2.

170 -- Paul Ryan (Mt. Vernon) dec. Wyatt Voelker (W. Del.), 9-2.

182 -- Jack Neuhaus (W. Del.) dec. Seamus Poynton (Solon), 5-2.

195 -- Owen Grover (Beckman) dec. Jordan Bries (W. Del.), 7-0.

220 -- Mike Hoyle (Solon) pinned Billy Grout (Will), :40.

285 -- Drew Evans (Indep) dec. Carson Petlon (W. Del.), 3-1, SV1.

Tri-Rivers Conference

Team standings -- 1. Lisbon 245, 2. East Buchanan (Winthrop) 151, 3. North Linn (Troy Mills) 126, 4. Alburnett 121, 5. Maquoketa Valley (Delhi) 118, 6. Edgewood-Colesburg 116.5, 7. Midland (Wyoming) 107.5, 8. Starmont (Arlington) 74, 9. Central City 45.

Championship matches

106 -- Damon Huston (Midland) pinned Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon), 2:23.

113 -- Quincy Happel (Lisbon) dec. Cade Cook (N. Linn), 9-4.

120 -- Dayne Bergan (Ed-Co) pinned Cole Silver (CCity), 4:31.

126 -- Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) pinned Bowen Munger (Star), 3:14.

132 -- Cael Happel (Lisbon) tech. fall over Heath Moyer (N. Linn), 20-5, 4:58.

138 -- Cobe Siebrecht (Lisbon) tech. fall over Colton Bach (N. Linn), 17-2, 2:45.

145 -- Ryne Mohrfeld (Lisbon) pinned T.J. Lau (E. Buch.), 2:39.

152 -- Brady Henderson (N. Linn) pinned Gage McCoy (Lisbon), 1:36.

160 -- James Mossman (E. Buch.) maj. dec. Max Kohl (Lisbon), 13-3.

170 -- Mason Wickman (Alb) dec. Peyton Angelias (Lisbon), 5-2.

182 -- Quinton Rechkemmer (N. Linn) dec. Cole Clark (Lisbon), 7-3.

195 -- Kanan Morris (Alb) maj. dec. Evan Elgin (Maq. Valley), 9-1.

220 -- Brett Schoenherr (Midland) dec. Luke Recker (E. Buch.), 4-3.

285 -- Taylor Fox (E. Buch.) pinned Hunter Shoaff (Midland), 5:00.

Top of Iowa Conference

Team standings -- 1. Osage 237.5, 2. Lake Mills 214, 3. Central Springs 201, 4. West Hancock 143, 5. Nashua-Plainfield 124.5, 6. Mason City Newman 120, 7. Eagle Grove 116, 8. North Butler 107, 9. Belmond-Klemme 98.5, 10. Forest City 89, 11. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 85, 12. Northwood-Kensett 81.5, 13. St. Ansgar 55.5, 14. North Union 25.5, 15. West Fork (Sheffield) 18, 16. Rockford 11.

Championship matches

106 -- Clayton McDonough (Cent. Springs) dec. Brock Moore (FC), 6-2.

113 -- Jakob Whitinger (N-P) pinned Joe Jacobs, 5:39.

120 -- Joe Sullivan (Osage) dec. Trey Nelson (N-P), 9-3.

126 -- Carter Pals (Cent. Springs) dec. Tyler Helgeson (LM), 5-2.

132 -- Jacob McBride (Newman) dec. Caden Schrage (N-K), 8-4.

138 -- Caiden Jones (LM) dec. Logan Heaberlin (B-K), 5-1.

145 -- Mark Dawson (EG) dec. Lucas Garl (Cent. Springs), 5-3.

152 -- Kameron Black (Newman) dec. Jared Shaw (G-H/V), 4-3.

160 -- Zach Williams (Osage) dec. Elijah Wagner (LM), 6-4, SV1.

170 -- Spencer Mooberry (Osage) dec. Tage Hagen (WH), 6-4.

182 -- Tucker Kroeze (B-K) maj. dec. Cole Kelly (WH), 21-11.

195 -- Zach Ryg (Cent. Springs) dec. Chase McCleish (Newman), 2-1.

220 -- Teddy Behrens (Cent. Springs) dec. Max Johnson (LM), 4-3.

285 -- Chet Buss (N. Butler) dec. Chandler Redenius (WH), 4-2.

Roland-Story Duals

Team standings -- Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5-0, Webster City 4-1, Central Decatur 2-3, OA-BCIG 2-3, Roland-Story 2-3, Saydel 0-5.

Area results

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, Central Decatur 15

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 68, Roland-Story 10

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 71, Saydel 12

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Webster City 21

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 76, OA-BCIG 6

