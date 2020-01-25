Saturday area prep results

Wrestling
At Ida Grove
Herb Irgens Inv.
Team standings -- 1. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 289, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 172.5, 3. Emmetsburg 155, 4. Solon 138.5, 5. West Hancock (Britt) 129.5, 6. South Central Calhoun 109.5, 7. West Lyon 104, 8. Woodbury Central 100, 9. (tie) Carroll, Spirit Lake Park 91, 11. (tie) Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire), Pocahontas Area 67, 13. Sibley-Ocheyedan 63, 14. Western Christian 57.5, 15. Sioux Center 57, 16. Okoboji 55, 17. OA-BCIG 44, 18. Ridge View 42, 19. Kingsley-Poersen 38.5, 20. Southeast Valley 35, 21. East Sac County 32, 22. Cherokee 31.5, 23. Akron-Westfield 25.5, 24. Audubon 22, 25. Woodbine 8, 26. Lawton-Bronson 7.
Championship matches
106 -- Jaiden Moore (Don Bosco) maj. dec. Tyce Ruffridge (Pocahontas), 12-2.
113 -- Jonathon Burnett (Spirit Lake Park) pinned Kevin King (S. Cent. Calhoun), 1:11.
120 -- Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) dec. Noah Parmalee (Sgt. Bluff-Luton), 9-6.
126 -- Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Cent.) pinned Ty Koedam (Sgt. Bluff-Luton), 5:45.
132 -- Easton Larson (Don Bosco) dec. Nate Curry (Sgt. Bluff-Luton), 6-4.
138 -- Isaac Bryan (Sgt. Bluff-Luton) pinned Jordan Khommanyvong (S. Cent. Calhoun), 4:27.
145 -- Hayden Taylor (Solon) dec. Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco), 5-3.
152 -- Jack Gaukel (Sgt. Bluff-Luton) dec. Zeb Gnida (Solon), 10-3.
160 -- Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) pinned Blake McAlister (S. Cent. Calhoun), 2:32.
170 -- Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. Tristan Mulder (West. Christian), 5-3.
182 -- Thomas Even (Don Bosco) dec. Treyton Cacek (Graettinger-Ruthven-Ayrshire), 5-2.
195 -- Tate Hagen (W. Hancock) dec. Gage Marty (Solon), 6-5.
220 -- Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) dec. Easton Fleshman (W. Lyon), 6-4.
285 -- Jordan Ver Meer (W. Lyon) pinned Chandler Redenius (W. Hancock), 2:42.
At Greene
Doug Trees Bearcat Inv.
Team standings -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield 221, 2. Lake Mills 171, 3. Wilton 166.5, 4. North Linn 149.5, 5. North Butler/Clarksville 147.5, 6. Tipton 129, 7. BCLUW 112.5, 8. Wapsie Valley 69.5, 9. Postville 66, 10. Aplington-Parkersburg 53, 11. West Fork 46, 12. Rockford 28, 13. Belmond-Klemme 16.
Championship matches
106 -- Garret Rinken (N-P) dec. Carter Kolthoff (BCLUW) 10-3.
113 -- Cael Bridgewater (N. Linn) pinned Brendan Nantz (Tipton), 1:36.
120 -- Taylor Kolthoff (BCLUW) dec. Jack Ramaker (Lake Mills), 10-3.
126 -- Kael Brisker (Wilton) maj. dec. Trey Nelson (N-P), 14-6.
132 -- Kyler Hackman (N-P) dec. Blaine Baumgartner (N. Linn), 7-2.
138 -- Heath Moyer (N. Linn) maj. dec. Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills), 11-0.
145 -- Colton Cruse (Wilton) dec. Curtis Schott (N. Linn), 7-6.
152 -- Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) dec. Shane Hillesheim (N-P), 5-3.
160 -- Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) dec. Skylar Schmidt (Tipton), 10-3.
170 -- Kolben Miller (N. Butler/Clarksville) dec. Ashten Love (Lake Mills), 9-2.
182 -- Coy Baker (Wilton) pinned Evan Kalainoff (N-P), 5:32.
195 -- Nathan Rechkemmer (N. Linn) dec. Dalton Asche (N-P), 9-4.
220 -- Isaac Steffens ()Postville) dec. Nile Schuett (Tipton), 7-2.
285 -- Chet Buss (N. Butler/Clarksville) pinned Jessie Leiser (Tipton), 1:40.
At Iowa Falls
North Central Conf.
Team standings -- 1. Iowa Falls-Alden 198.5, 2. Clarion-Goldfield 192.5, 3. Humboldt 187.5, 4. Hampton-Dumont 175, 5. Algona 158, 6. Webster City 111.5, 7. Clear Lake 102, 8. St. Edmond 14.
Championship matches
106 -- Camron Phetxoumphone (Webster City) dec. Cole Nelson (Humboldt), 6-4.
113 -- Jack Showalter (H-D) dec. Tyler Stein (C-G), 5-1.
120 -- Cresten Craven (Humboldt) dec. Jakyb Kapp (H-D), 5-1.
126 -- Jack Ites (IF-A) dec. Tomas Cavzos (H-D), 5-3.
132 -- Jaycob Martzahn (H-D) maj. dec. Conner Morey (Clear Lake), 11-1.
138 -- Alberto Salmeron (IF-A) dec. Carl Barkema (H-D), 12-7.
145 -- Reed Abbas (C-G) pinned Cayden Howland (IF-A), 1:43.
You have free articles remaining.
152 -- Garrett Seaba (C-G) dec. Riley Burke (IF-A), 9-8.
160 -- Levi Haeve (Humboldt) dec. Thomas Gansen (Clear Lake), 4-3.
170 -- Kyler Hadwiger (IF-A) dec. C.J. Hisler (Webster City), 13-12.
182 -- Logan Niles (Humboldt) dec. Bryan Flores (H-D), 5-2.
195 -- Cole Lewis (Algona) dec. Dylan Krukenberg (Clear Lake), 7-3.
220 -- Andrew Hamilton (Algona) dec. Colton Goodell (Humboldt), 7-5.
285 -- McKade Eisentrager (IF-A) pinned Gavin Meints (Algona), 4:47.
At LeGrand
East Marshall/GMG Duals
Team standings -- 1. South Tama 3-1, 2. North Polk 3-1, 3. Union Community (La Porte City) 3-2, 4. Forest City 3-2, 5. East Marshall/GMG 2-2, 6. Benton Community (Van Horne) 1-3, 7. Collins-Maxwell 0-4.
Area results
Union 49, Forest City 24
Union 51, Benton Community 21
Union 71, Collins-Maxwell 6
North Polk 36, Union 30
South Tama 39, Union 37
At Riceville
Cat Duals
Area results
Crestwood 72, Estherville-Lincoln Central 9
Crestwood 65, FIllmore C-Lanesboro (Minn.) 7
GMLOS (Minn.) 36, Crestwood 34
Crestwood 79, Pine Island (Minn.) 0
Crestwood 81, Tripoli 0
Pine Island (Minn.) 54, Tripoli 6
Estherville-Lincoln Central 42, Tripoli 6
Fillmore C-Lanesboro (Minn.) 72, Tripoli 6
At Denver
Denver Duals
Pool A
Denver 55, North Fayette Valley 17
North Fayette Valley 40, Sioux City East 36
Denver 52, Sioux City East 30
Pool B
New Hampton-Turkey Valley 65, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 10
Dyersville Beckman 48, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 33
New Hampton/Turkey Valley 36, Dyersville Beckman 34
Gold results
Fennimore 51, Denver 18
Fennimore 57, New Hampton/Turkey Valley 15
Denver 41, New Hampton/Turkey Valley 34
Silver results
Dyersville Beckman 45, Mid-Prairie 36
Mid-Prairie 45, North Fayette Valley 29
Dyersville Beckman 51, North Fayette Valley 24
Boys' basketball
BENTON 53, UNION 41
BENTON (5-8) -- Turner Schroeder 15.
UNION (2-12) -- Devin Reel 17.
Preps to Watch: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:
This week's Preps to Watch represent Waterloo West, Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg high schools.
Waterloo West, Crestwood, Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls athletes are this week's preps to watch.
Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.
Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.
Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.
Four sports are represented by the six athletes who are this week's Preps to Watch.
Six local and area athletes who are off to outstanding starts this fall are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch feature six football and volleyball standouts from the Cedar Valley.