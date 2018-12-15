WATERLOO — The only thing harder than winning a Battle of Waterloo title might be trying to explain how Waverly-Shell Rock did it Saturday.
On day full of tremendous wrestling and nationally ranked showdowns, the Go-Hawks emerged out of a three-way tie for first to win their second BOW title at Young Arena on tiebreakers.
W-SR, West Delaware of Manchester and Don Bosco of Gilbertville all went 2-1 in the championship pool, but the Go-Hawks were the only team not to be penalized a lost team, the No. 1 tiebreaker.
“Crazy, crazy,” Go-Hawks head coach Eric Whitcome said.
This is how it went down.
Don Bosco opened with a win over Waverly-Shell Rock, 28-27, but then lost to West Delaware, 27-25, losing a team point for a thrown headgear at the end. Then the Go-Hawks beat the Hawks, 34-23, to claim victory.
The tournament title is Waverly-Shell Rock’s second and first since 2013.
After losing to Don Bosco in their opening dual, the Go-Hawks had to regroup and did that by beating the other final four participant, West Des Moines Valley, 41-22. Then when West Delaware beat Don Bosco, W-SR knew an opportunity had presented itself.
“It was an opportunity we thought maybe we had lost in dropping that Bosco dual,” Whitcome said. “It presented itself and our guys rallied around it. When you know you have a chance to go out and win the thing ... our guys were excited.”
With the Go-Hawks holding onto a slim 16-15 lead at the midway point against West Delaware, senior Bryson Hervol won a hard-fought decision over Mitchel Mangold at 152, 6-4, in a match where Mangold was initially awarded back points at the buzzer only to have them erased when it was determined they came after time elapsed.
That started a series of three straight wins that put the Go-Hawks ahead for good.
“This was big,” Hervol said.
“I got in a bad position, luckily time ran out. He is a good kid. He is going to finish the match, and I just have to finish better,” added Hervol of his win over Mangold.
Despite not defending its 2017 Battle of Waterloo title, Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan was pleased with his team’s effort, which came without the services of ranked wrestlers Easton Larson and Michael McClelland, both out with injuries.
“The only thing we were looking for on the day was to have everybody fight, and we knew if we fought hard we could make a run at it,” Hogan said. “I’m proud of the way they wrestled. We were a couple point swing either way and we might win the tournament.”
The championship pool started off spectacularly, too.
In a head-to-head showdown between Intermat Fab 50 teams, No. 43 Don Bosco and No. 45 Waverly-Shell Rock, the Dons got a major decision from Carson Tenold at 170, and a 24-second pin by Thomas Even at 182 clinched Don Bosco’s 28-27 win.
Even was 3-0 on the day with pins in 24, 16 and 29 seconds.
Don Bosco also beat West Des Moines Valley, 45-29.
Hogan admitted the emotional win over W-SR may have hurt the Dons against West Delaware, but he also said the Hawks wrestled well.
“It might have,” Hogan said. “Every time us and Waverly hook up it is going to be a barn-burner, and there is a lot of emotion that goes into that. But West Delaware has a heck of a team, give them all the credit. They won some tight matches we were hoping to win.”
Denver overcame injuries and illness to claim Pool 2, finishing 3-0 with wins over Western Dubuque, Davenport Assumption and Cedar Falls, closing with a 51-18 win over the Tigers.
“This weekend was good for us in the fact that we sent 24 wrestlers out on the mats and went 5-1,” Cyclones coach Chris Krueger said. “It shows our depth and preparedness as all 30 guys on this team know they must be ready at any time to go in. I thought we were right where we needed to be with what we had, and once we get to full strength we will be a very dangerous team.”
Waterloo East was one of three area teams to win morning pools.
The Trojans capped a perfect 3-0 round with a 44-26 win over Mason City, getting big wins from Jaxon Bentley at 145 and Lawrence Taylor at 152 that rallied East from a 20-10 deficit into a tie match.
“I thought the kids looked good today and fought hard and with effort,” added East head coach Jay Llewellyn.
Two other area teams won morning pools, including Independence in pool six.
The Mustangs registered pins in the final two matches to top Indianola in a winner take all match to determine the pool champion. The first one was huge as junior Christian Kremer was trailing 9-3 with under a minute to go at 220 when he caught Wes Hogard and pinned him with 10 seconds left to make it 37-27.
Independence also got a pin at 285 to win 43-27 to finish a perfect 3-0 on the day.
“This day was how our team has been so far this year,” Mustangs coach Michael Doyle said. “One minute we are up and you’re impressed with what’s happening, then the next minute we are down and you wonder what just happened. I thought our kids gained valuable experience this weekend and they work so hard and are so flexible and fight for everything. Kremer was a perfect example of that today.”
Cedar Rapids Prairie won pool five to finish 17th overall, and Charles City took pool seven.
Lisbon won pool three, and Ankeny pool four.
— Courier Sports Writer Rod Payne contributed to this story
Results
CHAMPIONSHIP POOL — Don Bosco def. Waverly-Shell Rock, 28-27, West Delaware def. West Des Moines Valley, 55-12, Waverly-Shell Rock def. West Des Moines Valley, 41-22, West Delaware def. Don Bosco, 27-25, Don Bosco def. West Des Moines Valley, 45-29, Waverly-Shell Rock def. West Delaware, 34-23.
Tournament champion: Waverly-Shell Rock
POOL TWO — Western Dubuque def. Cedar Falls, 40-28, Denver def. Davenport Assumption, 42-36, Davenport Assumption def. Cedar Falls, 37-30, Denver def. Western Dubuque, 43-33, Denver def. Cedar Falls, 53-18, Western Dubuque def. Davenport Assumption, 39-31.
Pool champion: Denver
POOL THREE — Lisbon def. New Hampton-Turkey Valley, 40-30, Lake Mills def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 42-36, Lisbon def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 40-36, Lake Mills def. New Hampton-Turkey Valley, 35-30, Lisbon def. Lake Mills, 45-25, New Hampton-Turkey Valley def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 35-29.
Pool Champion: Lisbon
POOL FOUR — Osage def. Crestwood, 37-36, criteria, Ankeny def. Sioux City Heelan, 36-34, Ankeny def. Osage, 39-29, Sioux City Heelan def. Crestwood, 37-28, Osage def. Sioux City Heelan 42-32, Crestwood def. Ankeny, 37-28.
Pool champion: Ankeny
POOL FIVE — Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Union , 39-38, North Scott def. Linn-Mar, 45-24, Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Linn-Mar, 44-36, North Scott def. Union, 37-31, Cedar Rapids Prairie def. North Scott, 41-36, Union def. Linn-Mar, 46-25.
Pool champion: Cedar Rapids Prairie
POOL SIX — Independence def. Iowa City High, 45-25, Clear Lake def. Indianola, 38-37, Independence def. Clear Lake. 43-27, Iowa City High def. Indianola, 37-30, Clear Lake def. Iowa City High, 43-30, Independence def. Indianola, 43-27.
Pool champion: Independence
POOL SEVEN — Charles City def. Nashua-Plainfield, 50-21, Pleasant Valley def. Waterloo West, 51-27, Pleasant Valley def. Nashua-Plainfield, 48-35, Charles City def. Waterloo West, 48-29, Charles City def. Pleasant Valley, 42-38, Nashua-Plainfield def. Waterloo West, 60-15
Pool champion: Charles City.
POOL EIGHT — Waterloo East def. Columbus, 66-6, Mason City def. Wapsie Valley, 39-27, Waterloo East def. Wapsie Valley, 47-25, Mason City def. Columbus, 42-27, Wapsie Valley def Columbus, 42-18, Waterloo East def. Mason City, 44-26.
Pool champion: Waterloo East.
