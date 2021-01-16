Prep wrestling: Short-handed Dons still capture Hudson Invitational

“I’ve really been focusing on scoring points and widening the gap in my matches,” Tenold said. “The greatest wrestlers don’t just win, they dominate. And that’s what I’m trying to do. I kept pushing the pace and I was able to get that major decision.”

Third-ranked Garrett Funk of Don Bosco continued his impressive junior season, earning a 7-3 finals win over No. 6 Kellen Smith of West Hancock at 120 pounds.

“Funk is a solid kid,” Hogan said. “He stays in good position and has great attacks on his feet. And he’s tough on top. He just needs to keep in the direction he is going and he will end up in good shape.”

Dons freshman Kaiden Knaack shot in for an early takedown before locking up a pair of cradles to take charge against Nashua-Plainfield’s Kaden Wilken. Knaack went on to record a third-period fall at 126.

Second-ranked Tate Entriken of Hudson prevailed in the day’s most exciting match, hitting a last-second headlock to knock off top-ranked Cael Frost of Don Bosco at 160.

Trailing 4-3 in the final 10 seconds, Entriken went for broke and executed a textbook throw to earn a fall as his home fans erupted.