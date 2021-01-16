Prep wrestling: Short-handed Dons still capture Hudson Invitational

HUDSON – The Don Bosco Dons weren’t quite at full strength, but that didn’t matter.
The powerful Dons still turned in a dominant display in winning the Hudson Invitational on Saturday afternoon.
Don Bosco pushed nine wrestlers into the finals and crowned three champions in the 10-team event Saturday afternoon.
The Class 1A No. 1 Dons, the defending state champions, continue to stockpile momentum as we draw closer to the postseason.
Don Bosco finished with 248.5 points. West Hancock came in second with 159 points and Nashua-Plainfield was third with 139 points.
“It was a good performance overall,” Dons coach Tom Hogan said. “We had some matches we could’ve won and didn’t put away, but I can’t complain too much. There are some situations we need to improve in, but we had nine guys in the finals and had some good results. We just have to keep working.”
Don Bosco wrestled without returning state runner-up finishers Cael Rahnavardi (145) and Cade Tenold (170) on Saturday.
Tenold has been injured and Hogan said he expects him back in time for sectionals. Rahnavardi is expected to be back in the lineup next week.
Top-ranked Carson Tenold of Don Bosco powered to the 182-pound crown, downing North Fayette Valley’s Kale Rodgers 17-8 in the finals.
“I’ve really been focusing on scoring points and widening the gap in my matches,” Tenold said. “The greatest wrestlers don’t just win, they dominate. And that’s what I’m trying to do. I kept pushing the pace and I was able to get that major decision.”
Third-ranked Garrett Funk of Don Bosco continued his impressive junior season, earning a 7-3 finals win over No. 6 Kellen Smith of West Hancock at 120 pounds.
“Funk is a solid kid,” Hogan said. “He stays in good position and has great attacks on his feet. And he’s tough on top. He just needs to keep in the direction he is going and he will end up in good shape.”
Dons freshman Kaiden Knaack shot in for an early takedown before locking up a pair of cradles to take charge against Nashua-Plainfield’s Kaden Wilken. Knaack went on to record a third-period fall at 126.
Second-ranked Tate Entriken of Hudson prevailed in the day’s most exciting match, hitting a last-second headlock to knock off top-ranked Cael Frost of Don Bosco at 160.
Trailing 4-3 in the final 10 seconds, Entriken went for broke and executed a textbook throw to earn a fall as his home fans erupted.
“He’s a really good wrestler – he beat me three times last year,” Entriken said. “I knew I had to push the pace and keep the pressure on. I just kept wrestling hard. I knew that headlock was there and I went for it and it worked out for me. It was awesome, having all of the Hudson fans here cheering for me.”
Hudson’s Karter Krapfl broke free for an escape late in the 30-second ultimate tiebreaker to earn a dramatic 3-2 win over Sam Hackett of Columbus in the 138 finals.
Second-ranked Max Magayna of Waterloo Columbus continued his superb freshman season. Magayna scored a quick first-period fall over Charles City’s Roush Jaeger. He then ran sprints in the hallway after he pushed his record to 28-0.
“I want to win state this year and I want to be a four-timer,” Magayna said. “I know it’s going to take a big commitment and a lot of extra work. I just need to keep working hard and keep pushing toward my goals.”
Carson Hartz added a championship for Columbus, winning by fall in the finals at 170.
Nashua-Plainfield crowned champions in the first two weight classes.
Sophomore Kendrick Huck earned a gritty 6-3 win over Don Bosco’s Caleb Coffin at 106.
His teammate, third-ranked Garret Rinken, followed by pinning Don Bosco’s Andrew Kimball in the first period at 113.
“We really push each other and make each other better,” Huck said of Rinken. “We both have high goals. We’re pretty determined to make it down to state and do well there.”
Nashua-Plainfield’s McKade Munn pinned Jesup’s Jerret Delagardelle in the finals at 145.
WR Hudson Invite Final 10
WR Hudson Invite Final 9
WR Hudson Invite Final 7
WR Hudson Invite Final 6
WR Hudson Invite Final 1
WR Hudson Invite Final 2
WR Hudson Invite Final 3
WR Hudson Invite Final 4
WR Hudson Invite Final 5
WR Hudson Invite Final 8
WR Hudson Invite Final 12
WR Hudson Invite Final 14
WR Hudson Invite Final 15
WR Hudson Invite Final 11
WR Hudson Invite Final 13
WR Hudson Invite Semi 1
WR Hudson Invite Semi 2
WR Hudson Invite Semi 3
WR Hudson Invite Semi 4
WR Hudson Invite Semi 5
WR Hudson Invite Semi 6
WR Hudson Invite Semi 7
WR Hudson Invite Semi 8
WR Hudson Invite Semi 9
WR Hudson Invite Semi 10
WR Hudson Invite Semi 11
WR Hudson Invite Semi 12
WR Hudson Invite Semi 13
WR Hudson Invite Semi 14
WR Hudson Invite Semi 15
Hudson Invitational
Team scoring
1. Don Bosco 248.5, 2. West Hancock 159, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 139, 4. East Marshall 125.5, 5. Waterloo Columbus 115, 6. Charles City 114, 7. Hudson 84, 8. Sigourney 84, 9. North Fayette Valley 71, 10. Jesup 41.
Championship matches
106 pounds
Kendrick Huck (Nashua Plainfield) dec. Caleb Coffin (Don Bosco), 6-3
113
Garret Rinken (So.) Nashua Plainfield pinned
Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco), 1:41
120
Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) dec. Kellen Smith (West Hancock), 7-3
126
Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco) pinned Kaden Wilken (Nashua-Plainfield), 5:54
132
Dominick Ridout (East Marshall) won by injury default over Michael McClelland (Don Bosco)
138
Karter Krapfl (Hudson) dec. Sam Hackett (Waterloo Columbus), 3-2 UTB
145
McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup), 5:48
152
Max Magayna (Waterloo Columbus) pinned Roush Jaeger (Charles City), 1:39
160
Tate Entriken (Hudson) pinned Cael Frost (Don Bosco), 5:57
170
Carson Hartz (Waterloo Columbus) pinned Jacob Thiry (Don Bosco), 2:36
182
Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. Kale Rodgers (North Fayette Valley), 17-8
195
Matthew Francis (West Hancock) pinned Mason Knipp (Waterloo Columbus), 1:24
220
Conner Murty (East Marshall) pinned Cole Kelly (West Hancock), 1:07
285
Chase Crooks (Charles City) dec. Mack Ortner (Don Bosco), 2-1 TB
