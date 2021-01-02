Prep wrestling: SE Polk rallies to win battle of No. 1s

“Cael was ready to go against a good wrestler,” Hogan said. “He just couldn’t get to his offense – give Jesuroga credit for keeping him from getting to it.”

Rahnavardi, a Northern Iowa commit, nearly spun behind Jesuroga’s hips in final seconds, but was unable to secure the TD.

“It was a great dual between two very good teams,” Southeast Polk coach Jake Agnitsch said. “I’m excited for our guys – they were super pumped about this dual. It was a great environment to wrestle in. Our guys wrestled hard and it came right down to the wire.”

Top-ranked Cade Tenold delivered a significant win early in the dual for the Dons. Tenold surrendered two first-period takedowns against sixth-ranked Andrew Reed, but came back strong at 170 pounds.

Tenold collected three takedowns in the final two periods, including the winning move near the edge of the mat with 22 seconds left. He prevailed, 8-6, pounding his chest twice as the Don Bosco fans erupted in cheers.

“That was a great battle against another tough opponent,” Hogan said. “You find out a lot in matches like that and it was a great test for Cade.”

Tenold’s twin brother, Carson, followed suit with a first-period fall at 182.