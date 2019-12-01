If there is a color theme for the 2019-20 metro wrestling season, it would be green.
While there are talented wrestlers in the wrestling rooms at Columbus Catholic, Cedar Falls, Waterloo East and Waterloo West, it is talent that still needs to be molded and shaped.
There are just three returning state qualifiers among the four schools — Cedar Falls’ Collin Bohnenkamp, who took eighth at 220 last season, along with Tiger Jackson Barth and Waterloo West junior Kaden Karns, who were qualifiers in 2018.
The four schools kick off the season with the Metro Duals at 5 p.m. Monday at East.
“We’re trying to bring some fun and excitement ... re-establish old rivalries and make it fun for the kids in the process,” Columbus coach Denny Boelyn said.
Cedar Falls
In his second season at the helm of the Tigers, Chris Ortner has 55 wrestlers out, 10 more than a season ago.
Bohnenkamp leads the charge for Cedar Falls, but there are nine other returning letterwinners who helped the Tigers reach the Class 3A regional dual finals before falling to Fort Dodge.
“We have a good core of guys and some pretty good leadership this year that is doing a good job of bringing some younger guys along with them,” Ortner said. “We are working hard at it.
“Technically we have a long ways to go, but that stuff can be fixed. We are a work in progress, but definitely going in the right direction.”
Columbus
Numbers are gradually building inside the Sailor room, as well. Boleyn will have 18 wrestlers this year, nearly 10 more than he had two seasons ago.
District qualifier Jordan Newton returns, as do lineup regulars Ray Seidel, Caden Hartz, Alex Buser and Sam Hackett.
“The biggest thing for us is building excitement back up for the wrestling program,” said Boleyn.
“We’ve got to get the basics taught back up, and take those returning guys and get them better and ready to go for the postseason.”
Boleyn said he has three promising freshmen with extensive AAU experience joining the fold — Gavin Reed, Carson Hartz and Connor Knudtson.
Waterloo East
Trojan head coach Jay Llewellyn says he has more wrestlers in his room than past seasons with 25 working out currently.
Leading the pack is Cadin Hermann, a second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference selection last year at 120 who was injured and unable to participate at the district meet.
There are several other key regulars back, including Dallas Jordan, Adrian Doyle, Aidan Ernst, Eli Sallis, Lawrence Taylor, Matthew Cary and Dylan Good.
“The kids have been really good in the room so far,” Llewellyn said. “We’ve got some guys that are pretty green, but they are great kids and they come to work every day.”
Waterloo West
The Wahawks have 40 wrestlers out and 10 returning letterwinners, led by Karns, who has won more than 70 matches in his first two seasons.
“We have a lot of kids out that are going to push those returners and create more competition in the room,” West coach Steve Farrell said. “I’ve told our team we need to control what they can control, which is effort, attitude and toughness. I think also there needs to be a stronger focus on competing at a high level in the practice room to help us get to the next step.”
In addition to the returners, Farrell said a pair of former wrestlers who were not out in the past season have returned to the team, including Mitch Kayser and Javarious Burris, a pair of guys he feels can help out in the upper weights.
