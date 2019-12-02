Summaries

WEST 40, COLUMBUS 27

106 -- No match. 113 -- Gavin Reed (Col) pinned Carter Gleiter, :47, 120 -- Kaden Karns (West) won by forfeit. 126 -- Reese Talaska (West) won by forfeit. 132 -- Sam Hackett (Col) pinned Jackson Westemeier, 1:39, 138 -- Cole Knight (West) won by forfeit. 145 -- Eddie Lanier Jr. (West) won by forfeit, 152 -- Caden Hartz (Col) dec. Daniel Gekpoah, 5-0, Carson Hartz (Col) pinned Michael Tatum, 1:35, 170 -- Mitch Kayser (West) dec. Alex Buser, 3-2, 182 -- Ray Seidel (Col) pinned Christian Reiman, 1:01, 195 -- Christian Chapman (West) dec. Connor Knudtson, 16-6, 220 -- Adam Teare (West) dec. Aidan Schmitz, 8-3. 285 -- Javarious Burris (West) pinned Caleb Vesley, 1:15.

CEDAR FALLS 62, EAST 15

106 -- Henry Koehn (CF) technical fall over Landen Foote, 16-0, 4:15, 113 -- Logan Vallejo (CF) won by forfeit, 120 -- Carson Cross (CF) dec. Ryan Strong, 4-2, 126 -- Jackson Barth (CF) won by forfeit. 132 -- Cadin Hermann (East) dec. Jack Plagge, 13-6, 138 -- Dylan Whitt (CF) pinned Adrian Doyle, 1:15, 145 -- Aiden Ernst (East) pinned Landon Schaul, 4:56; 152 -- Austin Cross (CF) pinned Eli Sallis, 5:03, 160 -- Trevor Fisher (CF) pinned Ian Lucas, 2:50. 170 -- Matthew Cary (East) pinned Ryley Barnett, 2:49, 182 -- Ben Bowman (CF) pinned Ryan Young, 1:54, 195 -- Jakob Weichers (CF) won by forfeit, 220 -- Drew Campbell (CF) won by forfeit, 285 -- Collin Bohnenkamp (CF) pinned Javontez Jefferson-Sisk, 1:54.

EAST 36, COLUMBUS 30

113 -- No match, 120 -- Strong (East) won by forfeit, 126 -- no match, 132 -- Herrmann (East) won by forfeit, 138 -- Hackett (Col) pinned Doyle, 3:08, 145 -- Luis Sanchez (East) won by forfeit, 152 -- Ernst (East) dec. Cad. Hartz, 10-4, 160 -- Sallis (East) dec. Car. Hartz, 9-4, 170 - Cary (East) pinned Buser, :48, 182 -- Seidel (Col) pinned Rais Fataki, 3:04, 195 -- Knudtson (Col) won by forfeit, 220 -- Schmitz (Col) won by forfeit, 285 --Sisk (East) pinned Vesley, 1:14, 106 -- Reed (Col) pinned Foote.

CEDAR FALLS 62, WEST 16

113 -- Vallejo (CF) pinned Gleiter, 1:32, 120 -- Karns (West) pinned Cross, 1:33 . 126 -- Barth (CF) pinned Talaska, 1:04. 132 -- Plagge (CF) tech. fall over Westemeier, 15-0, 4:48 . 138 -- Whitt dec. Knight, 7-3. 145 -- Schaul (CF) pinned Lanier Jr., 4:19. 152 -- Cross (CF) pinned Gekpoah, 2:22. 160 -- Fisher (CF) pinned Tatum, 3:03, 170 -- Barnett (CF) pinned Kayser, 3:17. 182 -- Bowman (CF) pinned Reiman, :33, 195 --Chapman (West) dec. Campbell, 16-3 . 220 -- Bohnenkamp (CF) pinned Teare, 2:53. 285 --Burris (West) pinned Weichers, 3:17 . 106 -- Koehn (CF) won by forfeit.

WEST 45, EAST 33

120 -- Karns (West) won by forfeit, 126 -- Strong (East) dec. Talaska, 13-12, 132 -- Herrmann (East) pinned Westemeier, 3:34, 138 -- Knight pinned Doyle, 1:50, 145 -- Ernst (East) pinned Lanier Jr., 3:20. 152 -- Sallis (East) pinned Taylor Dean, 1:53. 160 -- Gekpoah (West) pinned Ian Lucas, :58, 170 -- Cary (East) pinned Tatum, 3:41. 182 -- Kayser (West) dec. Fataki, 11-7. 195 -- Chapman (West) won by forfeit. 220 -- Anell Kudic (West) won by forfeit. 285 -- Teare (West) pinned Sisk, 2:57. 106 -- Foote (East) won by forfeit, 113 -- Gleiter (West) won by forfeit.

CEDAR FALLS 58, COLUMBUS 12

120 -- Car. Cross (CF) won by forfeit, 126 -- Barth (CF) won by forfeit , 132 -- Plagge (CF) dec. Hackett, 4-0. 138 -- Whitt (CF) won by forfeit, 145 -- Schaul (CF) won by forfeit, 152 -- Au. Cross (CF) dec. Cad. Hartz, 4-2. 160 -- Car. Hartz (Col) dec. Fisher, 7-5. 170 -- Barnett (CF) dec. Buser, 12-3. 182 -- Bowman (CF) pinned Seidel, 3:39, 195 -- Knudtson (Col) pinned Campbell, 5:00, 220 -- Bohnenkamp (CF) won by forfeit, 285 -- Weichers (CF) won by forfeit, 106 -- Reed (Col) dec. Koehn, 10-7. 113 -- Vallejo (CF) won by forfeit.