WATERLOO — There were some winners and there were some losers Monday at Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.
But the consensus of the four metro wrestling head coaches was that opening night of the 2019-20 season was a success across the board as far as gaining a baseline to build off for their respective teams.
In the end, Cedar Falls claimed the first-year traveling trophy with a perfect 3-0 mark as the Tigers outscored Columbus, East and West by a combined 182-43.
“It looked like a first night,” Cedar Falls head coach Chris Ortner said. “I think it looked like that for everyone. It was the first time down to weight, a one-hour weigh-in and it really showed in some of those matches. It is something we can get corrected. There were encouraging things, but there are a lot of things to work on.
“We want to win, but we also wanted to take something out of this that will make us better. I think that is what we did.”
The Tigers lost just nine matches in the three meets and among the highlights was Ben Bowman, a newcomer to Cedar Falls’ varsity lineup. Bowman won all three of his matches by pin at 182, including two first-period falls.
“That is a guy that got a late start in wrestling, but he came to everything,” Ortner said. “He came to all the weightlifting, all the camps and all that stuff. He doesn’t look like the same kid out there, but he has put in the time and a lot of work and deserves the success he got tonight.”
West finished 2-1 with wins over East (45-33) and Columbus (40-27).
“I was really excited about how our guys fought,” Wahawk head coach Steve Farrell said. “We kind of struggled against Cedar Falls, but the fight was good. We need to work on some leg defense, simple stuff, positioning and staying in position. That will come. Some of our guys are pretty green and just need some more mat awareness.”
Both Columbus head coach Denny Boleyn and East coach Jay Llewellyn had similar thoughts.
East topped Columbus, 36-30, in a back-and-forth dual. Aiden Ernst went 3-0 at 145 and 152 for the Trojans, and Cadin Herrmann was 2-0 at 132.
“We’ve got to work on some shape, but I thought, for the most part, we wrestled hard,” Llewellyn said. “That is all we wanted to do so I was pretty happy with our effort.”
Boleyn was most pleased with how his freshman group of Gavin Reed, Carson Hartz and Connor Knudtson handled their first varsity action. That trio went a combined 7-2, with Reed 3-0 with two pins at 106 and 113.
“I was very, very pleased,” Boleyn said. “We had some young guys step up, freshmen. That was a big positive for us. I liked our effort, attitude and fight we showed.”
Summaries
WEST 40, COLUMBUS 27
106 — No match. 113 — Gavin Reed (Col) pinned Carter Gleiter, :47, 120 — Kaden Karns (West) won by forfeit. 126 — Reese Talaska (West) won by forfeit. 132 — Sam Hackett (Col) pinned Jackson Westemeier, 1:39, 138 — Cole Knight (West) won by forfeit. 145 — Eddie Lanier Jr. (West) won by forfeit, 152 — Caden Hartz (Col) dec. Daniel Gekpoah, 5-0, Carson Hartz (Col) pinned Michael Tatum, 1:35, 170 — Mitch Kayser (West) dec. Alex Buser, 3-2, 182 — Ray Seidel (Col) pinned Christian Reiman, 1:01, 195 — Christian Chapman (West) dec. Connor Knudtson, 16-6, 220 — Adam Teare (West) dec. Aidan Schmitz, 8-3. 285 — Javarious Burris (West) pinned Caleb Vesley, 1:15.
CEDAR FALLS 62, EAST 15
106 — Henry Koehn (CF) technical fall over Landen Foote, 16-0, 4:15, 113 — Logan Vallejo (CF) won by forfeit, 120 — Carson Cross (CF) dec. Ryan Strong, 4-2, 126 — Jackson Barth (CF) won by forfeit. 132 — Cadin Hermann (East) dec. Jack Plagge, 13-6, 138 — Dylan Whitt (CF) pinned Adrian Doyle, 1:15, 145 — Aiden Ernst (East) pinned Landon Schaul, 4:56 152 — Austin Cross (CF) pinned Eli Sallis, 5:03, 160 — Trevor Fisher (CF) pinned Ian Lucas, 2:50. 170 — Matthew Cary (East) pinned Ryley Barnett, 2:49, 182 — Ben Bowman (CF) pinned Ryan Young, 1:54, 195 — Jakob Weichers (CF) won by forfeit, 220 — Drew Campbell (CF) won by forfeit, 285 — Collin Bohnenkamp (CF) pinned Javontez Jefferson-Sisk, 1:54.
EAST 36, COLUMBUS 30
113 — No match, 120 — Strong (East) won by forfeit, 126 — no match, 132 — Herrmann (East) won by forfeit, 138 — Hackett (Col) pinned Doyle, 3:08, 145 — Luis Sanchez (East) won by forfeit, 152 — Ernst (East) dec. Cad. Hartz, 10-4, 160 — Sallis (East) dec. Car. Hartz, 9-4, 170—Cary (East) pinned Buser, :48, 182 — Seidel (Col) pinned Rais Fataki, 3:04, 195 — Knudtson (Col) won by forfeit, 220 — Schmitz (Col) won by forfeit, 285 —Sisk (East) pinned Vesley, 1:14, 106 — Reed (Col) pinned Foote.
CEDAR FALLS 62, WEST 16
113 — Vallejo (CF) pinned Gleiter, 1:32, 120 — Karns (West) pinned Cross, 1:33 . 126 — Barth (CF) pinned Talaska, 1:04. 132 — Plagge (CF) tech. fall over Westemeier, 15-0, 4:48 . 138 — Whitt dec. Knight, 7-3. 145 — Schaul (CF) pinned Lanier Jr., 4:19. 152 — Cross (CF) pinned Gekpoah, 2:22. 160 — Fisher (CF) pinned Tatum, 3:03, 170 — Barnett (CF) pinned Kayser, 3:17. 182 — Bowman (CF) pinned Reiman, :33, 195 —Chapman (West) dec. Campbell, 16-3 . 220 — Bohnenkamp (CF) pinned Teare, 2:53. 285 —Burris (West) pinned Weichers, 3:17 . 106 — Koehn (CF) won by forfeit.
WEST 45, EAST 33
120 — Karns (West) won by forfeit, 126 — Strong (East) dec. Talaska, 13-12, 132 — Herrmann (East) pinned Westemeier, 3:34, 138 — Knight pinned Doyle, 1:50, 145 — Ernst (East) pinned Lanier Jr., 3:20. 152 — Sallis (East) pinned Taylor Dean, 1:53. 160 — Gekpoah (West) pinned Ian Lucas, :58, 170 — Cary (East) pinned Tatum, 3:41. 182 — Kayser (West) dec. Fataki, 11-7. 195 — Chapman (West) won by forfeit. 220 — Anell Kudic (West) won by forfeit. 285 — Teare (West) pinned Sisk, 2:57. 106 — Foote (East) won by forfeit, 113 — Gleiter (West) won by forfeit.
CEDAR FALLS 58, COLUMBUS 12
120 — Car. Cross (CF) won by forfeit, 126 — Barth (CF) won by forfeit , 132 — Plagge (CF) dec. Hackett, 4-0. 138 — Whitt (CF) won by forfeit, 145 — Schaul (CF) won by forfeit, 152 — Au. Cross (CF) dec. Cad. Hartz, 4-2. 160 — Car. Hartz (Col) dec. Fisher, 7-5. 170 — Barnett (CF) dec. Buser, 12-3. 182 — Bowman (CF) pinned Seidel, 3:39, 195 — Knudtson (Col) pinned Campbell, 5:00, 220 — Bohnenkamp (CF) won by forfeit, 285 — Weichers (CF) won by forfeit, 106 — Reed (Col) dec. Koehn, 10-7. 113 — Vallejo (CF) won by forfeit.
