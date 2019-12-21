WATERLOO – The final match of the opening round nearly brought Young Arena’s roof down, and the roar of that opening salvo stayed at a fever pitch through the rest of the night.
By the time the 10th Battle of Waterloo finished Saturday night, the Young Arena staff was checking on loose bricks, bolts and girders.
The dust finally settled when No. 2 Lisbon topped No. 1 Don Bosco, 34-32, in the final match in a battle of the top two teams in Class 1A.
In a dual that saw each team win seven matches, Lisbon used four pins and a major decision to pull out the narrow victory in the first of perhaps three meetings between the Lions and Dons this season. The Lions are just the second 1A team to win the Battle, joining Don Bosco, which won in 2017.
“My overall thoughts are we just wrestled three of the best teams in the state, competed with them and beat two of them,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “All three of those meets could’ve went different ways. It was fun to be part of and I think the kids had a great time.”
Don Bosco opened with thrilling wins over Waverly-Shell Rock (34-31) and West Delaware (36-24) before the final dual with the Lions, who had split their first two matches, beating West Delaware (40-30) and losing to W-SR (39-32).
The Dons opened with a pair of pins, only to see Lisbon answer with two of its own as it won four straight matches to take a 21-12 lead. After Don Bosco closed the gap, Robert Avila scored a major decision at 132 and three-time state champion Cael Happel registered a nine-second pin at 138 to go up 31-18.
Cael Rahnavardi got a pin a 145 for Don Bosco, before top-ranked Marshall Hauck got a takedown with 10 seconds left to beat No. 3 Cael Frost, 10-8, in a pivotal match at 152.
Needing bonus-point wins in their final two matches, Cade Tenold got a major at 160, but Carson Tenold fell short at 170 in a 9-7 win over Max Kohl as the Dons nearly pulled off a second come-from-behind win of the day.
“I was hoping after the Waverly win we didn’t hit a high peak emotionally,” Hogan said. “We were able to come back and beat West Delaware, and I thought we competed really strong against Lisbon.”
The Lions and Dons will face off again on Jan. 30 at Lisbon and will be favored to find their way to the 1A State Duals final later in February.
The fireworks began from the very beginning.
The championship pool started off with a Northeast Iowa showdown, pitting the defending 1A dual and traditional state champion, Don Bosco, against the defending 3A traditional champ, Waverly-Shell Rock.
The teams split the first four matches, before the Go-Hawks surged ahead with five straight wins, starting with a decision by Jake Walker at 195 that saw W-SR go up 25-9.
But after a pin by Aiden Riggins at 126 that made it 31-21 in favor of the Go-Hawks, Don Bosco found its mojo.
Easton Larson got a pin a 138, and Rahnavardi followed with a major decision at 145 to tie the dual at 31-all and set up a winner-take all match at 152 pitting a pair of two-time state medalists in the Don’s Frost and the Go-Hawks’ Evan Yant.
Frost scored in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead, but Yant answered with a takedown and two nearfall points for a 4-2 lead in the second. Another Yant takedown in the third with 1:08 left made it 6-4.
But Frost escaped and scored with 22 seconds left to force sudden victory at 6-all. After each wrestler nearly scored in a fast and furious opening sequence of the extra period, on a restart, Frost got a great head snap and ducked behind Yant for the winning move with 12 second remaining in sudden victory as the Don Bosco side erupted in pandemonium.
“I knew he was tired and it had been a tough, tight match and I just knew I had to fight for my team,” Frost said. “The duck had worked early in the period and I thought it would be there at the end, saw the opportunity and took it.”
Despite going 1-2 on the day, W-SR head coach Eric Whitcome was pleased with his team.
“I think we are pretty good,” Whitcome said. “We very well could’ve walked away with this title. We are getting better. We are doing what we are asked. We are not there yet, but we are pretty excited right now.”
Cedar Falls went 1-2, beating Osage 41-28, in its open dual of Pool 3 before falling to Indianola (36-28) and Ankeny (46-32).
“We are definitely getting better and are learning how to compete,” Tigers’ coach Chris Ortner. said. “In duals, you need to understand that every point matters and you have to compete for every point. We will get a few guys back after Christmas and we should be able to get better at the things we need to.”
Independence went 3-0 defeating Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (58-18), Davenport Assumption (39-34) and Crestwood (42-25) to win Pool 4.
Isaiah Weber at 126 and Cole Davis at 170 each went 6-0 for the Mustangs on the weekend.
— Courier reporter Rod Payne contributed to this story
Results
CHAMPIONSHIP POOL – Don Bosco def. Waverly-Shell Rock, 34-31, Lisbon def. West Delaware, 40-30, Waverly-Shell Rock def. Lisbon, 39-32. Don Bosco def. West Delaware, 36-24. West Delaware def. Waverly-Shell Rock, 37-30. Lisbon def.. Don Bosco, 34-32.
Pool champion: Lisbon.
POOL 2 –North Scott def. West Des Moines Valley, 50-23, Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Linn-Mar, 39-33, West Des Moines Valley def. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 39-33, North Scott def. Linn-Mar, 42-31, Linn-Mar def. West Des Moines Valley, 45-26. North Scott def. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 52-23.
Pool champion: North Scott.
POOL 3 – Cedar Falls def. Osage, 41-28, Indianola def. Ankeny, 37-30, Ankeny def. Osage, 36-31, Indianola def. Cedar Falls, 36-28, Indianola def. Osage, 51-24. Ankeny def. Cedar Falls, 46-32.
Pool champion: Indianola.
POOL 4 – Independence def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 58-18, Davenport Assumption def. Crestwood, 32-31, criteria, Independence def. Davenport Assumption, 39-34, Crestwood def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 46-21. Davenport Assumption def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 56-21.Independence def. Crestwood, 42-25.
Pool champion: Independence.
POOL 5 — Charles City def. Union 42-33, Western Dubuque def. Lake Mills 35-32, Lake Mills def. Charles City 42-33, W. Dubuque def. Union 54-26, W. Dubuque def. Charles City 54-26, Lake Mills def. Union 51-27.
Pool champion: Western Dubuque.
POOL 6 — Denver def. Nashua-Plainfield 42-36, Pleasant Valley def. New Hampton/Turkey Valley 38-37 (criteria), NH/TV def. Nashua-Plainfield 39-34, Denver def. Pleasant Valley 54-30, Pleasant Valley def. Nashua-Plainfield 39-35, Denver def. NH/TV 38-37.
Pool champion: Denver.
POOL 7 — Waterloo Columbus def. Iowa City High 43-42 (criteria), Waterloo West def. Clear Lake 40-30, West def. Columbus 46-28,Clear Lake def. City High 45-27, Clear Lake def. Columbus 45-27, West def. City High 54-14.
Pool champion: Waterloo West.
POOL 8 — Bishop Heelan def. Wapsie Valley 42-39, Waterloo East def. Mason City 42-39, Heelan def. Mason City 42-31, East def. Wapsie Valley 48-36, Wapsie Valley def. Mason City 54-30, Heelan def. East 36-27.
Pool champion: Sioux City Heelan.
