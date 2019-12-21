WATERLOO --It was a perfect day for Waterloo West junior Kaden Karns.
With a 6-0 performance, Karns helped his Wahawks go 3-0 Saturday morning to capture the Pool 7 championship at the 10th Battle of Waterloo inside Young Arena.
"My goal for this weekend was to fight hard and try and go undefeated," said Karns. "I was able to do that, and my first match this morning meant the most, because I beat a kid that had beaten me earlier this year and that was nice."
Karns began his morning against Max Currier from Clear Lake, and the match went down to the final seconds as Karns held on for a 4-3 decision.
"This is going to be an exciting year because we have such a great mix of good wrestlers," said Karns. "The new kids are stepping up and contributing a lot.
"We are going to show everyone that we are no joke anymore and we will fight every time. It's going to be fun."
The Wahawks went 4-2 overall on the weekend and beat Iowa City High 54-14 for the Pool y crown.
"Something about this team this year, they rally behind each other win or lose," said West coach Steve Farrell. "Our expectations coming into this battle are the same as every meet. We are expecting our guys to wrestle at a high level and compete at their best. We will not be upset if they win or lose as long as they fight.
"I think the kids are buying into this and the sky is the limit for them. They know it will not be instant gratification, but something they will have to work hard for."
Waterloo East had similar expectations, despite dropping its first three duals on Friday.
Saturday began with a 42-23 win over Mason City. The Trojans then found themselves in a second-round battle against Wapsie Valley.
With the score tied at 30-30, freshman William Clark stepped on the mat to face Brady Benning. Midway through the second period, Benning owned a 9-0 lead.
Clark erased that when he exploded for a reversal and went on to a pin in 3 minutes, 10 seconds.
"I never know what the score is for either me or my team when I get on the mat," said Clark. "I pray before each match and know that the spirit is with me. I just kind of blot everything else out and I believe I am going to win."
The Trojans finished second in Pool 8.
Denver took first in Pool 6 with a 38-37 victory over New Hampton/Turkey Valley. Western Dubuque and Sioux City Heelan won the other two pools.
