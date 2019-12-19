WATERLOO — Thursday night, the Waterloo West wrestling team lost the fight.
The battle, however, is far from over.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson recorded six falls as the J-Hawks captured a 45-27 Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet at the Siddens Gymnasium.
It was a similar result to last year’s dual meet.
“The focal point was it is not how you start it is how you finish,” West coach Steve Farrell said. “Last year, we lost to Jefferson as well but we finished higher than them at the conference tournament.
“So, we need to use this as motivation.”
Jefferson (4-4) jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead as Dakota Tatro scored a fall at 126 to kick things off as the J-Hawks never trailed. West answered with a pin from Cole Knight at 138 in 2 minutes, 41 seconds, but the J-Hawks won four of the next five to take control of the meet.
In all, Jefferson won nine of the 14 matches.
“There were some positives, but we have some beginners in our lineup so I think it was little bit of a wake-up call to practice harder, and practice tougher over the break,” Farrell said.
West (3-4) got pins from Kaden Karns at 120, Christian Chapman at 195 and Adam Teare at 220.
The Wahawks also got a thrilling, last-second win from Eddie Lanier Jr. at 152, as Lanier recorded a reversal at the buzzer to beat Dallas Hartgrave, 9-8, in a back-and-forth match.
“Last year’s dual came down to Eddie and he lost, but he also remembered,” Farrell said. “He showed some guts with a couple of seconds left to win. He remembered that loss and said I’m not going to lose tonight.”
West trailed 27-9, but Chapman and Teare got the Wahawks within six with back-to- back pins before the J-Hawks scored three straight wins to finish it.
West doesn’t have much time to dwell on the loss.
The Wahawks compete today in the Battle of Waterloo, opening against Indianola at 4 p.m. at Young Arena.
“We’ve got to keep our minds straight, and do what we’ve got to do,” Farrell said. “We have to sacrifice where we have to sacrifice, and I think we can show a lot more fight.”
Jefferson 45, West 27
126 – Dakota Tatro (CRJ) pinned Jackson Westemeier, 4:33, 132 – Nathan Lauterwasser (CRJ) dec. Cooper Paxton, 9-2, 138 – Cole Knight (West) pinned A.J. Buzynski, 2:41, 145 – Arnold Agut (CRJ) pinned Jackson Hicks, 1:40, 152 – Eddie Lanier Jr. (West) dec. Dallas Hartgrave, 9-8, 160 – Ryne Chamberlin (CRJ) dec. Daniel Gekpoah, 3-2, 170 – Cameron Burnell (CRJ) pinned Joseph Hartley, 1:35, Justin Burnett (CRJ) dec. Mitch Kayser, 9-7, 195 – Christian Chapman (West) pinned Preston Bruck, 4:46, 220 – Adam Teare (West) pinned Zane Wilson, 1:44, 285 – Dawson Sweet (CRJ) pinned Javarious Burris, 5J2, 106 – Connor Luensman (CRJ) pinned Kyle Frost, 2:44, 113 – James Erlacher (CRJ) pinned Carter Gleiter, 3:49, 120 – Kaden Karns (West) pinned Austin Clifton, 5:24.
