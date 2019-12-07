CEDAR FALLS — Ryder Block is a freshman who was facing the top-ranked wrestler in the state.
But he was more than ready to embrace the challenge.
Block supplied the spark and his Waverly-Shell Rock teammates followed suit as the Go-Hawks powered to the team championship at the Keith Young Invitational on Saturday.
Block was one of five wrestlers who captured individual titles for defending Class 3A state champion Waverly-Shell Rock.
The sixth-ranked Go-Hawks piled up 241 points, 85.5 more than runner-up and Class 3A top-ranked Bettendorf.
“I thought our guys wrestled well,” W-SR coach Eric Whitcome said. “I’m really happy with the way they came out and battled. We have some new faces in our lineup and they’re making good progress. They’re buying into what we are doing and we are excited to see what they can do.”
The loaded 16-team field including seven ranked teams, including two of the three teams that won state last year. There were 70 ranked individuals who competed at Cedar Falls High School on Saturday.
The fifth-ranked Block kicked off the finals by earning a hard-fought 4-2 win over No. 1 Dustin Bohren of Bettendorf at 106 pounds.
Block surrendered the opening takedown, but fought back by scoring a near fall off a near-side tilt to even the match 2-2 entering the final period.
Block chose neutral to start the third period and countered a takedown attempt by Bohren late in the match. From that counter, Block used a front headlock to shuck Bohren out of position and spin behind him with 30 seconds left to take a 4-2 lead.
Block then kept Bohren down on the mat and rode him out to clinch the clutch, early season victory.
“I knew he was ranked No. 1, but I just worried about my game plan and what I was doing,” Block said. “It’s great being part of this team – I have some of the best training partners in the state. Wrestling those tough guys in the room helps a lot.”
Returning Class 1A state champion Don Bosco finished sixth with 110.5 points. The top-ranked Dons were missing a number of key wrestlers who are yet to compete this season after leading their team to the state football title two weeks ago.
One Don Bosco wrestler who did compete was 120-pound sophomore Garrett Funk, who earned a wild, 14-9 win over sixth-ranked Brooks Meyer of Denver.
Funk, a district qualifier who is ranked ninth, rallied from an early deficit to deadlock the match with Meyer at 8-8. Funk then scored a decisive takedown and turned Meyer to his back to earn the victory.
“I just had to keep fighting and keep battling,” Funk said. “I knew I had to keep the pressure on him. This gives me a huge boost. I didn’t make it to state last year so I’m really motivated to come back strong this season.”
Returning Class 2A state champion Jack Thomsen of Union won the stacked 145-pound division. The top-ranked Thomsen downed Class 3A No. 2 Deven Strief of North Scott 12-7 in the finals. Strief had knocked off top-ranked Colby Schriever of Mason City 7-6 in the semifinals.
Six wrestlers in the Keith Young field at 145 are ranked in the top five in the state in their respective classes.
Thomsen showed off his strong arsenal by scoring a handful of takedowns en route to the win. He used a strong third period to pull away and earn a championship for Union, which is ranked second in Class 2A.
Thomsen was named Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.
Following his win, Thomsen was found running sprints down a hallway for several minutes before cranking out a series of push-ups.
“This gives me a nice boost – it’s a good way to start the season,” said Thomsen, a South Dakota State recruit. “I felt strong in the third period because of my conditioning. We’ve got a real good team. We think we can make a run at winning state this year.”
Mason City’s top-ranked Cullan Schriever, a two-time state champion who committed to the University of Iowa, rolled past No. 3 Aidan Evans of Bettendorf 13-3 in the 126-pound finals.
Keith Young Invitational
Team standings — 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 241, 2. Bettendorf 155.5, 3. North Scott 122, 4. West Des Moines Valley 118, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 111, 6. Don Bosco 110.5,7. Denver 102, 8. Union 91, 9. Cedar Falls 87, 10. Charles City 83, 11. Mason City 78, 12. Norwalk 73, 13. Dyersville Beckman 47, 14. West Des Moines Dowling 44, 15. Belle Plaine 36, 16. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 31.
106 pounds
Championship — Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf), 4-2
3rd — Jaiden Moore (Don Bosco) dec. Cael Long (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 12-0
5th — Khyler Carstarphen (Dowling Catholic) dec. Nick Schmidt (Beckman Catholic), 9-2
113 pounds
Championship — Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Jace Rhodes (Mason City), 6-2
3rd — Joe Ebaugh (Denver) dec. Ethan Mahoney (Dowling Catholic), 11-5
5th — Trace Gephart (North Scott) dec. Nate Bierma (Valley, West Des Moines), 10-4
120 pounds
Championship — Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) dec. Brooks Meyer (Denver), 14-9
3rd — Peyton Westlin (North Scott) pinned Jacob Faber (Bettendorf), 5:11
5th — Logan Stotts (Valley, West Des Moines) dec. Danil Wall (Beckman Catholic), 4-2
126 pounds
Championship — Cullan Schriever (Mason City) dec. Aiden Evans (Bettendorf), 13-3
3rd — Grant Harbour (Norwalk) dec. Michael McClelland (Don Bosco), 10-6
5th — Hunter Worthen (Union, LaPorte City) dec. Jackson Barth (Cedar Falls), 12-8
132 pounds
Championship — Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by tech. fall over Jacob Moore (Denver),18-3
3rd — Jack Plagge (Cedar Falls) won by disqualification over Keaton Moret (Norwalk)
5th — Josh Connor (North Scott) pinned Cody Brown (Don Bosco), 1:34
138 pounds
Championship — Gabriel Lewis (Denver) dec. Easton Larson (Don Bosco), 6-1
3rd — Alec Staudt (Charles City) pinned Kohler Ruggles (Bettendorf), 4:26
5th — Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls) dec. Ty Pfiffner (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 7-2
145 pounds
Championship — Jack Thomsen (Union, LaPorte City) dec. Deven Strief (North Scott), 12-7
3rd — Colby Schriever (Mason City) dec. Dylan Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 12-8
5th — Logan Adamson (Bettendorf) pinned Noah Heise (Waverly-Shell Rock), 4:47
152 pounds
Championship — Caleb Corbin (Valley, West Des Moines) dec. Evan Yant (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3-1
3rd — Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) pinned Roush Jaeger (Charles City), 4:34
5th — Stone Schmitz (Union, LaPorte City) dec. Nate Link (North Scott), 7-4
160 pounds
Championship — Adam Ahrendsen (Union, LaPorte City) pinned Carter Proffitt (Waverly-Shell Rock), 2:54
3rd — Keano Roberts (Bettendorf) dec. Ethan Peterson (Charles City), 8-1
5th — Max Derry (Dowling Catholic) dec. Trevor Fisher (Cedar Falls), 4-2 SV
170 pounds
Championship — Bradley Hill (Bettendorf) dec. Zach Campbell (North Scott), 3-2
3rd — McCrae Hagerty (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Elliott Sinnwell (Charles City), 7-3
5th — Alex Koch (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) dec. Connor Timm (Belle Plaine), 9-4
182 pounds
Championship — Blake Underwood (Valley, West Des Moines) pinned Gavin Wedemeier (Waverly-Shell Rock), 0:29
3rd — Jay Oostendorp (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Tristen Duncan (Norwalk), 1:51
5th — Evan Wulfekuhle (Beckman Catholic) dec. Brennen Graber (Denver), 4-3
195 pounds
Championship — Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Kane Schmidt (Bettendorf), 5:11
3rd — Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Tino Tamayo (Charles City), 4:40
5th — Joey Petersen (North Scott) pinned Jay Cooley (Valley, West Des Moines), 0:46
220 pounds
Championship — Luke Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Collin Bohnenkamp (Cedar Falls), 6-3
3rd — C. J. Stillman (Valley, West Des Moines) dec. Ethan Allie (Belle Plaine), 5-2
5th — Gavin Bascom (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Jack Sindlinger (Charles City), 4:28
285 pounds
Championship — Josh Vis (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) dec. Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk), 6-1
3rd — Dawson Sweet (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) dec. Jentry Staack (Waverly-Shell Rock), 8-2
5th — Bryan Jurado (Valley, West Des Moines) pinned Charlie Nank (Dowling Catholic), 5:38
