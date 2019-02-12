Cedar Falls and Waterloo West had a pair of first-teamers each on the all-Mississippi Valley Conference teams released Monday while first-year Tigers head coach Chris Ortner was named Mississippi Division Coach of the Year.
Cedar Falls 120-pounder Jacob Penrith and 145-pounder Christian Simpson made the top team in the Mississippi Division while West's Kaden Karns (113) and Julius Boimah (152) earned top honors in the Valley Division.
The Mississippi Division second team includes Dylan Whitt, Jack Plagge and Collin Bohnenkamp of Cedar Falls, along with Waterloo East's Cadin Hermann. West's Brenden Burton earned second-team honors in the Valley Division.
