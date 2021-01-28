Prep wrestling: Don Bosco's Hogan stepping down

GILBERTVILLE – Tom Hogan forgot briefly that Gilbertville is one tight community.
He also forgot no matter how little or big the news it will travel at lightning-fast speed within the city limits. It still took him by surprise when the first congratulatory texts started pouring in.
CRESCO – The Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame in Cresco will induct four individuals into its Hal…
Thursday afternoon after Class 1A's top-ranked Dons completed practice, Hogan, a 1988 state champion for Don Bosco, announced he was retiring as the Dons’ head wrestling coach at the end of this season.
“I told our coaches last night,” Hogan said. “I was debating to tell the kids now or wait to the end of the season. Then people started texting me and I wanted to be the one to tell our athletes.
“I didn’t want to be the news. I wanted it to be about the kids and our focus on what we need to do before next Saturday (sectionals).”
Class 1A power Don Bosco will host top-ranked and two-time defending 3A state dual champion Southeast Polk Saturday in Gilbertville to start off the second half of the Iowa prep wrestling season.
Hogan retires after 22 years on the Don Bosco wrestling staff. He was an assistant under legendary Dan Mashek for a season and then spent 11 seasons as an assistant under Tom Kettman before taking over in 2011-12.
In his 10 seasons, the Dons have compiled a 222-48 mark and have won three traditional titles (2012, 19, 20) and two dual championships (2018, 19). Don Bosco also finished second in traditional twice (2017, 18) and three times in state duals (2014, 17, 20).
Hogan has coached 72 state qualifiers, 48 place winners, four state champions (Mark Weber, Daniel Kimball, Gable Fox and Thomas Even) and nine individual runner-ups.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a little while,” Hogan said. “It probably first crossed my mind last year. I talked to my family, Milboy (retired Wartburg College wrestling coach, Jim Miller), and several other people.
“No time is a good time. But I thought we’re going to have a real good team coming back next year and I kind of want to leave with the cupboard full for whomever is going to take over for me. I stepped into a pretty healthy program and it is still pretty healthy. When you can keep a program healthy for as long as we have you feel good about it and helps make it feel like the right time.”
Hogan acknowledge he has several strong candidates to replace him already on his staff and that he will be a resource for whomever the next coach will be saying he hasn't given much thought to how much or if he will he help out in the room next season.
Hogan, who recently turned 50, will remain as the Don Bosco’s athletic director and will also continue to teach health and physical education.
The 1993 Wartburg College national champion said he has no big plans with his extra time, well except maybe a few more hours sitting in a deer stand next winter.
He thanked his family, brothers Mike, Dan and Pat, his sister Kathy and mom, Gert, for all of their support, in addition to his wife, Tina, sons Jake and Charlie, and daughter, Lexy.
“I love what I do here and I love the guys on this team,” Hogan said. “It is just time to let somebody else take the reigns and run with it. I can’t complain. I was very blessed with the kids here and the assistant coaches I have and have had.
“The support of my family. You can’t do this without that. They suffer and celebrate everything with you. My family, mom, she used to flip the coin before our matches against Union when Pat was the head coach there. It’s been a family affair for a long time with my brothers who wrestled before me and my sister who was a wrestling cheerleader.
“And I think this is a special community in Gilbertville. The fans are a huge part of it and the support you get, not just wrestling…I’ve appreciated what they have done and the support they have given over the years.”