Prep wrestling: Don Bosco's Hogan stepping down

Hogan has coached 72 state qualifiers, 48 place winners, four state champions (Mark Weber, Daniel Kimball, Gable Fox and Thomas Even) and nine individual runner-ups.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a little while,” Hogan said. “It probably first crossed my mind last year. I talked to my family, Milboy (retired Wartburg College wrestling coach, Jim Miller), and several other people.

“No time is a good time. But I thought we’re going to have a real good team coming back next year and I kind of want to leave with the cupboard full for whomever is going to take over for me. I stepped into a pretty healthy program and it is still pretty healthy. When you can keep a program healthy for as long as we have you feel good about it and helps make it feel like the right time.”

Hogan acknowledge he has several strong candidates to replace him already on his staff and that he will be a resource for whomever the next coach will be saying he hasn't given much thought to how much or if he will he help out in the room next season.

Hogan, who recently turned 50, will remain as the Don Bosco’s athletic director and will also continue to teach health and physical education.