Prep wrestling: Don Bosco pins Lisbon in rematch

LISBON – The Don Bosco Dons shuffled their lineup.
And the moves paid big dividends as the second-ranked Dons avenged a previous setback by earning a huge win at No. 1 Lisbon on Thursday night.
Junior Cael Rahnavardi delivered the biggest win, bumping up a weight class to knock off No. 1 Marshall Hauck to spark Don Bosco to a 37-21 win before a boisterous sellout crowd of 1,100 fans.
“That was a fun dual in front of a great crowd,” Don Bosco coach Tom Hogan said. “We decided to bump up a few guys and see how it went before we got down to state. We asked a lot out of our guys and they gave us what we were hoping for. They really came through.”
The dual, between powerhouse Class 1A programs that have combined to win 27 state team titles, was deadlocked 18-18 heading into the marquee match at 152.
Rahnavardi, ranked No. 2 at 145, bumped up to face Hauck and fell behind 5-1 against the state’s top-ranked wrestler in the weight class above him.
But Rahnavardi came back to even the match 5-5 against the Lisbon senior late in the second period. He carried that momentum into the third period, taking Hauck to his back before pinning him near the edge of the mat.
“That was an impressive performance by Cael,” Hogan said. “That’s the way he wrestles. He wrestles hard – he really responded and came through against a tough wrestler.”
The Don Bosco side of the gym erupted in cheers after Rahnavardi’s pin. He quickly rose to his feet and raised his arms in celebration.
Moving up in weight was something Rahnavardi is accustomed to. He placed fourth at state as an undersized 170-pounder last year.
“The coaches told me yesterday I was going to bump up to 152 to wrestle Hauck,” he said. “I could feel him getting tired after the first period. I kept going strong in the second period and I was able to keep it going in the third period. I felt really strong and he was wearing down. It was a fun dual and a great atmosphere to wrestle in.”
Lisbon, owners of 16 state titles and nationally ranked No. 42 by InterMat, had defeated Don Bosco 34-32 at the Battle of Waterloo last month.
“They had a little bit more fire and more effort,” Lisbon coach Brad Smith said. “They have a real solid team. They moved some guys around and it worked well for them. We have to compete better in those tight matches.”
The Dons have won 11 state team titles, including the 2019 championship. Don Bosco won 9 of 14 matches against Lisbon, including five straight after falling behind 18-12 in the dual.
Following Rahnavardi’s upset, the Dons took control of the dual.
Cael Frost bumped up a class and won by major decision at 160 before top-ranked twins Cade and Carson Tenold followed with victories at 170 and 182 while each moving up a weight.
That clinched the dual win for the Dons
Don Bosco’s second-ranked Thomas Even then bumped up to 195, but fell to top-ranked Cole Clark of Lisbon 7-2. Cedric Yoder prevailed in the final bout for the Dons at 220.
“We just got outwrestled,” Smith said. “Some of the kids weren’t in it mentally as much as they should’ve been and those were the matches that cost us. It’s not the end of the world. We will see them again at state duals and the state tournament.
“This was maybe a wake-up call for us. We have a few kids that aren’t giving 100 percent in the wrestling room and that carries over when it comes out here. They need to get over the hump and push a little more in the practice room. That will carry over a little more into competition.”
The Dons earned a pivotal early win in the second match of the dual. Sixth-ranked Jaiden Moore powered to a 10-3 win over third-ranked Quincy Happel.
Moore took Happel to his back twice, nearly recording a second-period fall with a cradle, in his impressive win. Happel defeated Moore 3-1 last month.
Fifth-ranked Garrett Funk of Don Bosco scored the opening takedown before holding off No. 6 Brandon Paez in the closing seconds of a 4-2 win.
The Dons followed with by taking a 12-6 lead in the dual. Fourth-ranked Michael McClelland cradled Lincoln Holub before securing a fall just over a minute into the match.
Lisbon battled back when returning state champion and top-ranked Robert Avila built a 14-5 lead before pinning Cody Brown in the second period at 132.
Three-time state champion Cael Happel of Lisbon followed with a second-period fall over Foxe Youngblut. That pushed the Lions to an 18-12 lead at intermission.
Don Bosco’s third-ranked Easton Larson bumped up two weight classes and pinned Gage McCoy at 145 to tie the dual 18-18.
