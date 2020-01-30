Prep wrestling: Don Bosco pins Lisbon in rematch

The Don Bosco side of the gym erupted in cheers after Rahnavardi’s pin. He quickly rose to his feet and raised his arms in celebration.

Moving up in weight was something Rahnavardi is accustomed to. He placed fourth at state as an undersized 170-pounder last year.

“The coaches told me yesterday I was going to bump up to 152 to wrestle Hauck,” he said. “I could feel him getting tired after the first period. I kept going strong in the second period and I was able to keep it going in the third period. I felt really strong and he was wearing down. It was a fun dual and a great atmosphere to wrestle in.”

Lisbon, owners of 16 state titles and nationally ranked No. 42 by InterMat, had defeated Don Bosco 34-32 at the Battle of Waterloo last month.

“They had a little bit more fire and more effort,” Lisbon coach Brad Smith said. “They have a real solid team. They moved some guys around and it worked well for them. We have to compete better in those tight matches.”

The Dons have won 11 state team titles, including the 2019 championship. Don Bosco won 9 of 14 matches against Lisbon, including five straight after falling behind 18-12 in the dual.

Following Rahnavardi’s upset, the Dons took control of the dual.