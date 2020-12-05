Prep wrestling: Don Bosco dominates Keith Young Invitational

CEDAR FALLS – The last thing Don Bosco’s Cade Tenold wants to do is battle a good friend and teammate in the finals of a tournament.
But that was exactly the situation he was in when he faced Cael Frost on Saturday in a matchup of elite wrestlers both ranked No. 1 in the state.
“I hated it,” Tenold said. “There were no coaches in either corner and no fans cheering. It wasn’t a whole lot of fun.”
Tenold earned a hard-fought 3-1 triumph over Frost in the 170-pound finals as the Dons crowned seven champions en route to winning the Keith Young Invitational.
Perennial power Don Bosco is loaded once again as it looks to repeat as Class 1A state champions. The Dons outscored runner-up and Class 3A school Norwalk 234-176 to earn the title Saturday.
A number of Don Bosco athletes were eager to compete again after the top-ranked Dons football team was upset last month in the state semifinals.
“It was a good performance and I thought our kids wrestled well,” Dons coach Tom Hogan said. “We did some good things, but we also have some things to work on. I was impressed with some of the new guys we had in the lineup.”
Cade Tenold, a returning state runner-up, is top-ranked in Class 1A at 170 pounds. Frost, third at state last year, is ranked No. 1 at 160.
This was the first match in a best-of-3 wrestle-off between Tenold and Frost for the Don Bosco starting spot at 170. Whoever doesn’t win likely will drop down a class to 160.
Down 1-0 in the 170 finals, Cade Tenold won a scramble to score a takedown late in the second period against Frost. Tenold escaped early in the third period and then held off Frost to prevail.
“Cael’s a great wrestler and he’s a very tough competitor,” Tenold said. “It was a heck of a battle. No matter what happens, our team will be strong at both 160 and 170. We’ve got a really strong team.”
Hogan said Cade Tenold and Frost could meet again at the team’s next tournament at Aplington-Parkersburg.
“I’m not a big fan of this – I don’t really like tryouts,” Hogan said. “I wish we didn’t have to do this, but they both want to be the starter at 170. They’re both excellent wrestlers and it’s a good problem to have. They will both be in the lineup no matter what happens.”
Tenold’s twin brother, Carson, followed by winning the 182 championship. The top-ranked Tenold earned a methodical 3-1 win over Ryley Barnett of Cedar Falls.
Don Bosco senior Cael Rahnavardi, a Northern Iowa commit, turned in a dominating performance en route to capturing the title at 145. Rahnavardi charged out strong, scoring a takedown and a number of turns before pinning Dyersville Beckman’s Nick Hageman in the second period.
“It’s awesome just having a chance to compete with everything that’s going on,” said Rahnavardi, a state runner-up last season. “I just went out there and tried to score some points and have fun. Our senior class wants to go out on top – we want to finish this.”
The Dons also received a boost from first-year starter Caleb Coffin at 106. The junior was locked in a tight battle in the third period before turning Mason City’s Kale DiMarco to his back to record the fall.
“I’m very excited to finally have this opportunity,” Coffin said. “Our coaches have really encouraged me and pushed me. It’s great being a part of this team – the guys are very supportive. I just need to keep working and improving.”
Two-time placewinner Joe Ebaugh of Denver earned a hard-fought 4-0 finals win over Norwalk’s Trent Harper at 120. Ebaugh, a junior who is ranked fifth in 1A, has finished seventh the last two years at state.
“This gives me a real good boost to start the season,” Ebaugh said. “It was a tough match and I just had to keep my focus. I need to keep building. I feel more confident with the experience I have. I just have to keep working hard every day.”
The size of the Keith Young field was cut in half this year with precautions and safety measures in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don Bosco sent a strong early statement Saturday that is going to be a tough team to beat.
“We have some experienced guys who know what it takes,” Cade Tenold said. “We’re excited to be wrestling again and excited to see what we can do this season.”
Keith Young Invite
Team scoring: Don Bosco 234, Norwalk 176, Cedar Falls 158, Denver 125, Dyersville Beckman 105, Charles City 97, Mason City 84, Hudson 64.
Individual results
106 pounds
1st Place Match
Caleb Coffin (Don Bosco) pinned Kale DiMarco (Mason City), 4:48
3rd Place Match
Rhett Bonnette (Denver) dec. Carter Fadiga (Cedar Falls), 8-6 SV
5th Place Match
Tyler Harper (Norwalk) pinned Jordan Young (Charles City), 1:09)
113
Round robin
1st Place—Kane Shimp of Cedar Falls
2nd Place—Cole Frost of Don Bosco
3rd Place—Jake McKenzie of Norwalk
4th Place—Kayden Kirby of Charles City
5th Place—Mason Koelker of Beckman Catholic
120
1st Place Match
Joe Ebaugh (Denver) dec. Trent Harper (Norwalk), 4-0
3rd Place Match
Logan Vallejo (Cedar Falls) dec. Ben Holton (Hudson), 8-1
5th Place Match
Danil Wall (Beckman Catholic) pinned Dylan LaPolice (Charles City), 1:26
126
1st Place Match
Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) tech. fall over Donavan Card (Norwalk), 15-0
3rd Place Match
Gabe Rolon (Mason City) pinned Nick Schmidt (Beckman Catholic), 5:38
5th Place Match
Henry Koehn (Cedar Falls) pinned Nathan Lopez (Charles City), 5:44
132
1st Place Match
Jace Rhodes (Mason City) pinned Grant Harbour (Norwalk), 2:29
3rd Place Match
Brooks Meyer (Denver) dec. Alec Staudt (Charles City), 9-4
5th Place Match
Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco) dec. Carson Cross (Cedar Falls), 8-0
138
1st Place Match
Isaac Schimmels (Denver) dec. Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls), 2-1
3rd Place Match
Cooper Wiemann (Mason City) dec. Cody Brown (Don Bosco), 10-3
5th Place Match
Aidan Shannon (Charles City) dec. Talan Weber (Charles City), 4-2
145
1st Place Match
Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) pinned Nick Hageman (Beckman Catholic), 3:01
3rd Place Match
Karter Krapfl (Hudson) dec. Connor McCartan (Cedar Falls), 10-0
5th Place Match
Austin Brenizer (Norwalk) dec. Alex Krabbenhoft (Denver), 8-7
152
1st Place Match
Mason Recker (Beckman Catholic) pinned Foxe Youngblut (Don Bosco), 3:39
3rd Place Match
Ben Foelske (Denver) pinned Landon Schaul (Cedar Falls), 0:37
5th Place Match
Kayden Blunt (Charles City) dec. Blake Carolan (Hudson), 13-2
160
1st Place Match
Cade Schmidt (Norwalk) dec. Tate Entriken (Hudson), 6-5
3rd Place Match
Conner Grover (Beckman Catholic) dec. Jacob Thiry (Don Bosco), 11-2
5th Place Match
Kyle Campbell (Cedar Falls) pinned Caden Nunez (Norwalk), 5:50
170
1st Place Match
Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. Cael Frost (Don Bosco), 3-1
3rd Place Match
Caden Collins (Charles City) pinned Tristen Duncan (Norwalk), 3:00
5th Place Match
Cooper South (Denver) pinned Riley Monahan (Mason City), 3:46
182
1st Place Match
Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. Ryley Barnett (Cedar Falls), 3-1
3rd Place Match
Nick Marker (Norwalk) pinned Brennen Graber (Denver), 2:46
5th Place Match
Ethan Peterson (Charles City) pinned Branson Peters (Mason City), 0:39
195
Round robin
1st Place—Charlie Hogan of Don Bosco
2nd Place—Ben Bowman of Cedar Falls
3rd Place—Jason Kritzler of Norwalk
4th Place—Beau Bonnette of Denver
220
1st Place Match
Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) dec. Tino Tamayo (Charles City), 12-5
3rd Place Match
Owen Huehnergarth (Beckman Catholic) pinned Blake Johnson (Hudson), 3:21
5th Place Match
Hunter Blomgren (Norwalk) pinned Hayden Secor (Cedar Falls), 2:56
285
1st Place Match
Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk) dec. Chase Crooks (Charles City), 3-0
3rd Place Match
Mack Ortner (Don Bosco) pinned Jason Koopman (Beckman Catholic), 1:51
5th Place Match
Will Doyle (Cedar Falls) pinned Carter Gorder (Mason City), 0:44
