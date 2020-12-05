 Skip to main content
Prep wrestling: Don Bosco dominates Keith Young Invitational
KEITH YOUNG INVITATIONAL

Prep wrestling: Don Bosco dominates Keith Young Invitational

  • Updated
CEDAR FALLS – The last thing Don Bosco’s Cade Tenold wants to do is battle a good friend and teammate in the finals of a tournament.

But that was exactly the situation he was in when he faced Cael Frost on Saturday in a matchup of elite wrestlers both ranked No. 1 in the state.

“I hated it,” Tenold said. “There were no coaches in either corner and no fans cheering. It wasn’t a whole lot of fun.”

Tenold earned a hard-fought 3-1 triumph over Frost in the 170-pound finals as the Dons crowned seven champions en route to winning the Keith Young Invitational.

Perennial power Don Bosco is loaded once again as it looks to repeat as Class 1A state champions. The Dons outscored runner-up and Class 3A school Norwalk 234-176 to earn the title Saturday.

A number of Don Bosco athletes were eager to compete again after the top-ranked Dons football team was upset last month in the state semifinals.

“It was a good performance and I thought our kids wrestled well,” Dons coach Tom Hogan said. “We did some good things, but we also have some things to work on. I was impressed with some of the new guys we had in the lineup.”

Cade Tenold, a returning state runner-up, is top-ranked in Class 1A at 170 pounds. Frost, third at state last year, is ranked No. 1 at 160.

This was the first match in a best-of-3 wrestle-off between Tenold and Frost for the Don Bosco starting spot at 170. Whoever doesn’t win likely will drop down a class to 160.

Down 1-0 in the 170 finals, Cade Tenold won a scramble to score a takedown late in the second period against Frost. Tenold escaped early in the third period and then held off Frost to prevail.

“Cael’s a great wrestler and he’s a very tough competitor,” Tenold said. “It was a heck of a battle. No matter what happens, our team will be strong at both 160 and 170. We’ve got a really strong team.”

Hogan said Cade Tenold and Frost could meet again at the team’s next tournament at Aplington-Parkersburg.

“I’m not a big fan of this – I don’t really like tryouts,” Hogan said. “I wish we didn’t have to do this, but they both want to be the starter at 170. They’re both excellent wrestlers and it’s a good problem to have. They will both be in the lineup no matter what happens.”

Tenold’s twin brother, Carson, followed by winning the 182 championship. The top-ranked Tenold earned a methodical 3-1 win over Ryley Barnett of Cedar Falls.

Don Bosco senior Cael Rahnavardi, a Northern Iowa commit, turned in a dominating performance en route to capturing the title at 145. Rahnavardi charged out strong, scoring a takedown and a number of turns before pinning Dyersville Beckman’s Nick Hageman in the second period.

“It’s awesome just having a chance to compete with everything that’s going on,” said Rahnavardi, a state runner-up last season. “I just went out there and tried to score some points and have fun. Our senior class wants to go out on top – we want to finish this.”

The Dons also received a boost from first-year starter Caleb Coffin at 106. The junior was locked in a tight battle in the third period before turning Mason City’s Kale DiMarco to his back to record the fall.

“I’m very excited to finally have this opportunity,” Coffin said. “Our coaches have really encouraged me and pushed me. It’s great being a part of this team – the guys are very supportive. I just need to keep working and improving.”

Two-time placewinner Joe Ebaugh of Denver earned a hard-fought 4-0 finals win over Norwalk’s Trent Harper at 120. Ebaugh, a junior who is ranked fifth in 1A, has finished seventh the last two years at state.

“This gives me a real good boost to start the season,” Ebaugh said. “It was a tough match and I just had to keep my focus. I need to keep building. I feel more confident with the experience I have. I just have to keep working hard every day.”

The size of the Keith Young field was cut in half this year with precautions and safety measures in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don Bosco sent a strong early statement Saturday that is going to be a tough team to beat.

“We have some experienced guys who know what it takes,” Cade Tenold said. “We’re excited to be wrestling again and excited to see what we can do this season.”

Keith Young Invite

Team scoring: Don Bosco 234, Norwalk 176, Cedar Falls 158, Denver 125, Dyersville Beckman 105, Charles City 97, Mason City 84, Hudson 64.

Individual results

106 pounds

1st Place Match

Caleb Coffin (Don Bosco) pinned Kale DiMarco (Mason City), 4:48

3rd Place Match

Rhett Bonnette (Denver) dec. Carter Fadiga (Cedar Falls), 8-6 SV

5th Place Match

Tyler Harper (Norwalk) pinned Jordan Young (Charles City), 1:09)

113

Round robin

1st Place—Kane Shimp of Cedar Falls

2nd Place—Cole Frost of Don Bosco

3rd Place—Jake McKenzie of Norwalk

4th Place—Kayden Kirby of Charles City

5th Place—Mason Koelker of Beckman Catholic

120

1st Place Match

Joe Ebaugh (Denver) dec. Trent Harper (Norwalk), 4-0

3rd Place Match

Logan Vallejo (Cedar Falls) dec. Ben Holton (Hudson), 8-1

5th Place Match

Danil Wall (Beckman Catholic) pinned Dylan LaPolice (Charles City), 1:26

126

1st Place Match

Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) tech. fall over Donavan Card (Norwalk), 15-0

3rd Place Match

Gabe Rolon (Mason City) pinned Nick Schmidt (Beckman Catholic), 5:38

5th Place Match

Henry Koehn (Cedar Falls) pinned Nathan Lopez (Charles City), 5:44

132

1st Place Match

Jace Rhodes (Mason City) pinned Grant Harbour (Norwalk), 2:29

3rd Place Match

Brooks Meyer (Denver) dec. Alec Staudt (Charles City), 9-4

5th Place Match

Kaiden Knaack (Don Bosco) dec. Carson Cross (Cedar Falls), 8-0

138

1st Place Match

Isaac Schimmels (Denver) dec. Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls), 2-1

3rd Place Match

Cooper Wiemann (Mason City) dec. Cody Brown (Don Bosco), 10-3

5th Place Match

Aidan Shannon (Charles City) dec. Talan Weber (Charles City), 4-2

145

1st Place Match

Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) pinned Nick Hageman (Beckman Catholic), 3:01

3rd Place Match

Karter Krapfl (Hudson) dec. Connor McCartan (Cedar Falls), 10-0

5th Place Match

Austin Brenizer (Norwalk) dec. Alex Krabbenhoft (Denver), 8-7

152

1st Place Match

Mason Recker (Beckman Catholic) pinned Foxe Youngblut (Don Bosco), 3:39

3rd Place Match

Ben Foelske (Denver) pinned Landon Schaul (Cedar Falls), 0:37

5th Place Match

Kayden Blunt (Charles City) dec. Blake Carolan (Hudson), 13-2

160

1st Place Match

Cade Schmidt (Norwalk) dec. Tate Entriken (Hudson), 6-5

3rd Place Match

Conner Grover (Beckman Catholic) dec. Jacob Thiry (Don Bosco), 11-2

5th Place Match

Kyle Campbell (Cedar Falls) pinned Caden Nunez (Norwalk), 5:50

170

1st Place Match

Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. Cael Frost (Don Bosco), 3-1

3rd Place Match

Caden Collins (Charles City) pinned Tristen Duncan (Norwalk), 3:00

5th Place Match

Cooper South (Denver) pinned Riley Monahan (Mason City), 3:46

182

1st Place Match

Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. Ryley Barnett (Cedar Falls), 3-1

3rd Place Match

Nick Marker (Norwalk) pinned Brennen Graber (Denver), 2:46

5th Place Match

Ethan Peterson (Charles City) pinned Branson Peters (Mason City), 0:39

195

Round robin

1st Place—Charlie Hogan of Don Bosco

2nd Place—Ben Bowman of Cedar Falls

3rd Place—Jason Kritzler of Norwalk

4th Place—Beau Bonnette of Denver

220

1st Place Match

Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) dec. Tino Tamayo (Charles City), 12-5

3rd Place Match

Owen Huehnergarth (Beckman Catholic) pinned Blake Johnson (Hudson), 3:21

5th Place Match

Hunter Blomgren (Norwalk) pinned Hayden Secor (Cedar Falls), 2:56

285

1st Place Match

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk) dec. Chase Crooks (Charles City), 3-0

3rd Place Match

Mack Ortner (Don Bosco) pinned Jason Koopman (Beckman Catholic), 1:51

5th Place Match

Will Doyle (Cedar Falls) pinned Carter Gorder (Mason City), 0:44

