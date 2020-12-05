Prep wrestling: Don Bosco dominates Keith Young Invitational

“It’s awesome just having a chance to compete with everything that’s going on,” said Rahnavardi, a state runner-up last season. “I just went out there and tried to score some points and have fun. Our senior class wants to go out on top – we want to finish this.”

The Dons also received a boost from first-year starter Caleb Coffin at 106. The junior was locked in a tight battle in the third period before turning Mason City’s Kale DiMarco to his back to record the fall.

“I’m very excited to finally have this opportunity,” Coffin said. “Our coaches have really encouraged me and pushed me. It’s great being a part of this team – the guys are very supportive. I just need to keep working and improving.”

Two-time placewinner Joe Ebaugh of Denver earned a hard-fought 4-0 finals win over Norwalk’s Trent Harper at 120. Ebaugh, a junior who is ranked fifth in 1A, has finished seventh the last two years at state.

“This gives me a real good boost to start the season,” Ebaugh said. “It was a tough match and I just had to keep my focus. I need to keep building. I feel more confident with the experience I have. I just have to keep working hard every day.”