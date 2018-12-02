CEDAR FALLS — There’s no better yardstick for the opening week of high school wrestling than the Keith Young Invitational.
Half the teams in the field Saturday at Cedar Falls High are ranked among the top 10 in their respective classes.
Class 1A’s second-ranked Don Bosco battled its way through that rugged field and came out on top with 210.5 points. Waverly-Shell Rock (194.0) and Denver (179.5) went back and forth all afternoon for the runner-up spot eventually taken by the Go-Hawks.
It’s been 10 years since Don Bosco’s last Keith Young title. According to head coach Tom Hogan, it has been too long.
“I think the last time we won this tournament was back in 2009 and that has been quite a while ago,” Hogan said. “We had 12 guys here and we thought if we could get six of them into the top six we would have a chance.
“Well, we got six and won it and that is a nice feather in our cap. It should help build their confidence, but like we told them, this was a great individual achievement but it does not matter if we don’t wrestle well at the end of the year.
“We had great matches all day from everyone. Cade Tenold at 152 had a big victory over Bryson Hervol, who was ranked second in 3A, and then fought the number one kid from Norwalk to a 3-1 match. Thomas Even had a big day, getting pins in all three of his matches.”
Even started the day with a 1:22 pin of Brennen Graber of Denver and put himself in the semis as he snowed Alex Blizzard of Bettendorf in 1:12 to claim the trophy at 182 pounds.
“I go out and try to get pins as fast as I can for my team,” Even said after improving to 7-0 on the year. “I had a talk with Bryce Schares, who had wrestled him (Blizzard) before and he told me to be aware that this kid wrestles Greco and is good at it.
“I just went out and hit my moves and didn’t let him get his. Coach always tells us to take care of our match and the team will take care of itself. It worked today.”
Things were working well for Jacob Hermann from Waverly-Shell Rock as he brought a title to the Go-Hawks at 160 pounds. Hermann held out for the final 30 seconds of his match with Austin Beaver of West Liberty to capture his title with a 3-2 squeaker.
“It was very important to pick up points for the team because we knew it was a close battle,” said Hermann. “There is a lot of room for improvement from all of us and today we learned a lot from the mistakes that we made. It was a learning curve for sure, but a good day as well.”
The Go-Hawks had four champions on the day.
“We definitely need to shore up some areas,” W-SR coach Eric Whitcome said. “We had good matches from (Aiden) Riggins and (Bailey) Roybal at 106 and 113 to start. Those two go at it during matches non-stop just like they do in practice.”
Riggins defeated Garrett Funk of Don Bosco 14-3 for the medal at 106, while Roybal dominated Grant Harbour of Norwalk 12-2.
Brayden Wolf picked up the fourth title with a pin in five minutes over Schares at 195.
With the Go-Hawks locking down second place, the Cyclones used a big win from Cael Krueger at 170 to secure the third spot.
“It felt pretty good getting the win today,” said Krueger of his 7-0 shellacking of Will Jefferson of Bettendorf. “I wish we could have done more as a team but we had trouble finishing some of our matches. I think we can take a lot from today and use this to build our confidence even more. We have a very good team here and I just want to do what I can to help.”
Union Community got a title from Jack Thomsen at 138 pounds with a tight 4-3 decision over top-ranked Colby Schriever of Mason City.
Keith Young Inv.
TEAM STANDINGS—1. Don Bosco 210.5, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 194.0, 3. Denver 179.5, 4. Norwalk 135.0, 5. Cedar Falls 133.5, 6. North Scott 126.0, 7. Bettendorf 122.5, 8. Union 120.0, 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 116.0, 10. West Des Moines Valley 87.0, 11. Mason City 82.0, 12. West Liberty 63.5, 13. Dowling Catholic 45.0, 14. Charles City 39.0, 15. Belle Plaine 22.0, 16. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 13.0.
106 POUNDS
FIFTH PLACE—Conner McCartan (CF) pinned Travis McCombs (NW) 1:31.
THIRD PLACE—Chase Lyons (Den) dec. Dustin Bohren (Bett) 10-8.
CHAMPIONSHIP—Aiden Riggins (WSR) maj, dec. Garrett Funk (DB) 13-3.
113 POUNDS
FIFTH PLACE—Cooper Wiemann (MC) dec. Cody Brown (DB) 10-7.
THIRD PLACE—Brooks Meyer (Den) won by forfeit,
CHAMPIONSHIP—Bailey Roybal (WSR) maj. dec. Grant Harbour (NW) 12-2.
120 POUNDS
FIFTH PLACE—Aiden Evans (Bett) pinned Hunter Worthen (U) 1:08.
THIRD PLACE—Keaton Moret (NW) 4-0.
CHAMPIONSHIP—Cullan Schriever (MC) dec. Daniel Kimball (DB) 11-4.
126 POUNDS
FIFTH PLACE—Dylan Albrecht (WSR) pinned Lake LeBahn (U) 1:20.
THIRD PLACE—Isaac Scimmels (Den) dec. Michael McClelland (DB) 6-2.
CHAMPIONSHIP—Nick Oldham (DV) dec. Caleb McCabe (NS) 9-1.
132 POUNDS
FIFTH PLACE—Landon Card (NW) dec.Stone Schmitz (U) 3-1.
THIRD PLACE—Jackson Barth (CF) pinned Ben Hoeger ((CRK) 2:43.
CHAMPIONSHIP—Gabriel Lewis (Den) dec. Evan Yant (WSR) 4-1.
138 POUNDS
FIFTH PLACE—Dylan Flack (CRK) pinned Talen Dengler (WL) 1:41.
THIRD PLACE—Cael Frost (DB) pinned Deven Streif (NS) :28.
CHAMPIONSHIP—Jack Thomsen (U) dec. Colby Schriever (MC) 4-3
145 POUNDS
FIFTH PLACE—Max Wettengel (DB) pinned Cayden langreck (WSR) 3:34.
THIRD PLACE—Ethan Vetterick (NW) dec.Will Esmoil (WL) 8-5.
CHAMPIONSHIP—Collin Lewis (NS) dec. Riley Wright (Den) 9-4.
152 POUNDS
FIFTH PLACE—Jake Matthaides (NS) dec. Caleb Corbin (WDV) 6-0.
THIRD PLACE—Adam Ahrendsen (U) dec. Bryson Hervol (WSR) 6-5.
CHAMPIONSHIP—Carter Schmidt (NW) dec.Cade Tenold (DB) 3-1.
160 POUNDS
FIFTH PLACE—Voyen Adamson (Bett) dec. Zach Campbell (NS) 6-2.
THIRD PLACE—Carson Tenold (DB) dec. John Ebaugh (Den) 3-2.
CHAMPIONSHIP—Jacob Herrman (WSR) dec.Austin Beaver (WL) 3-2.
170 POUNDS
FIFTH PLACE—Fischer Ohrt (DB) pinned Jay Oostendorp (CRK) 3:03.
THIRD PLACE—Blake Underwood (WDV) dec. Dylan Koresh (CC) 5-3.
CHAMPIONSHIP—Cael Krueger (Den) dec. Will Jefferson (Bett) 7-0.
182 POUNDS
FIFTH PLACE—Dakota Southworth (CF) pinned Kevin Diep (NS) 4:34.
THIRD PLACE—Alex Blizzard (Bett) pinned Jack Sindlinger (CC) 4:56.
CHAMPIONSHIP—Thomas Even (DB) pinned Cael Knox (CRK) :44.
195 POUNDS
FIFTH PLACE—Trevor Dorn (Den) pinned Bracken Cobb (WDV) 1:40.
THIRD PLACE—Cade Parker (CRK) dec. Ethan Allie (BP) 3-1.
CHAMPIONSHIP—Brayden Wolf (WSR) pinned Bryce Schares (DB) 5:00.
220 POUNDS
FIFTH PLACE—Collin Bohnenkamp (CF) dec. Lucas Walker (WSR) 4-3.
THIRD PLACE—Cam Jones (CRK) dec. Nate Heckart (NW) 6-2.
CHAMPIONSHIP—Greg Hagan (WDD) Lane Albertsen (U) maj. dec. 20-6.
285 POUNDS
FIFTH PLACE—Andrew Snyder (WSR) dec. Noah Pittman (DB) 3-1.
THIRD PLACE—Justin Campbell (CF) dec. Brock Farley (Den) 3-2.
CHAMPIONSHIP—Troy Monahan (MC) dec. Griffin Liddle (bett) 7-3.
