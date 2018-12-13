WATERLOO — Don Bosco of Gilbertville knocked down one door at the Battle of Waterloo in 2017 by becoming the first Class 1A school to capture the 32-team dual tournament’s championship.
On the eve of the ninth Battle of Waterloo, the Dons are looking to join Iowa City West (2010, 2011) and West Des Moines Valley (2015, 2016) as the only teams to secure repeat titles.
It is not going to be easy.
Don Bosco enters ranked No. 43 in Intermat’s Fab 50, but just four spots behind them on that list is No. 47 Waverly-Shell Rock. Since finishing second to the Dons at the Keith Young Invitational, the Go-Hawks have been knocking opponents down and taking names.
This is the second time in three tournaments that the Battle of Waterloo will feature two Fab 50 teams — New Hampton (39) and WDM Valley (37) — were both ranked nationally in 2016.
“That is the thing, we are going to find out where we are at both individually and team wise,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “I like this tournament for a couple of reasons. One, it is like a tune up for state duals. Also, it is early enough where you can see where a kid is, where he needs to go while facing the best competition in all classes.”
WSR head coach Eric Whitcome says his team has made strides in the two weeks since the Go-Hawks finished 16 points back of Don Bosco (210-194) at the Keith Young.
“We wrestled well last weekend. We have really focused on improving in certain areas in practice in hopes of improving our overall product and by the end of the year really hope to see that progress,” Whitcome said.
The Dons and Go-Hawks aren’t the only top contenders entered. West Delaware of Manchester, ranked second in Class 2A, and Denver grabbed the other two top-seeds. In all, 12 of the 32 teams are ranked in the state of Iowa. That list includes all three top teams in Class 1A — Denver, Don Bosco and Lisbon.
“What success comes down to is who really let’s it fly,” Whitcome said. “Who is not going to hold it back. I told our kids after the Keith Young that the difference between being first and second a lot of time is two percent.
“The point being is that it is such a small gap between being a champion and being second and that was evident at the Keith Young, it was 15 points or something like that. So it is who will capitalize on every opportunity that they will have.”
Additionally, nine teams are entered that qualified for the state duals last February, and two defending champs — Don Bosco and New Hampton-Turkey Valley (2A).
“You can’t overlook what is going to happen on Friday,” said Hogan, whose team upset top-seeded New Hampton in the bracket finals a year ago, and going on to win the tournament after being seeded third. “Osage has a good young team. Denver is pretty good. West Delaware is looking pretty good from the things I’ve seen and heard.
“There is not a lot of separation between a lot of these teams.”
In addition to many of the top teams in the state, there will be 39 individuals that are ranked third or better at their respective weight classes competing.
