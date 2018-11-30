WATERLOO — Denver has high expectations for this high school wrestling season.
Thursday night, the Cyclones showed why as they dominated the field during a quadrangular meet at Waterloo Columbus.
Denver began the night with a 66-6 thumping of Charles City, blanked the shorthanded Sailors 82-0 and routed Dike-New Hartford, 75-4.
“We took a lot of forfeits tonight, but that was kind of good for our JV guys,” Cyclones coach Chris Krueger said. “We had a great match with Charles City tonight even though the score may not show it, 66-6.
“I thought Cael (Krueger) did a great job at 170 against the No. 3 guy in 3A (Dylan Koresh). It was great getting Logan Meyer back after missing last season, as well.”
Meyer won his comeback match, 7-5 over Carter Profitt of the Comets.
“It was a good night and we had a lot of guys step up for us,” Krueger said. “If we are to be successful we need the young guys to step up and tonight they did. I thought Brennan Graber did great as a sophomore after losing his first match late, but then rallied back to win his last one.”
Graber suffered a pin against Jack Sindlinger of the Comets, then put on a big rally in the final match of the night to defeat Aidan Walters of D-NH, 12-11.
“I didn’t know what the score was at the time, but I knew I was losing,” said Graber, who trailed 11-7 with 20 seconds remaining in the match. “I got a few points and thought in order to win I would have to pin him. I didn’t get the pin and when I looked up I was a little shocked that I had won.”
Host Columbus put just five wrestlers on the mat.
In their first match against Dike-New Hartford the Sailors picked up three impressive wins as Sam Hackett edged Dylan Ohrt, 5-4 and Jordan Newton and Ethan Holton picked up pins.
“It really sucks for us not having enough kids out,” Columbus coach Denny Boleyn said. “But we have to go with what we’ve got and we’ve got some real fighters on this team.
“We have some good senior leadership in Jordan Newton and Sam Hackett. They both have put a ton of time in during the offseason and you can definitely tell by the way they wrestled here.”
Summaries
DIKE-N.H. 42, COLUMBUS 15
113—no match, 120—Sam Hackett (C) dec. Dylan Ohrt 5-4, 126—Jordan Newton (WC) pinned Dillon Nissen :43, 132—Ethan Holton (WC) pinned Cole Engel 3:03, 138—Jace Petersen (DNH) won by forfeit, 145—Reece Roberts (DNH) won by forfeit, 152—Reid Ehman (DNH) won by forfeit, 160—Cole Graves (DNH) pinned Ray Seidel, 170—Brad Cunningham (DNH) won by forfeit, 182—Aidan Walters (DNH) won by forfeit, 195—Zach Starbuck (DNH) won by forfeit, 220—Double forfeit, 285—Double forfeit, 106 -Double forfeit.
DENVER 66, CHARLES CITY 6
113—Brooks Meyer (D) won by forfeit, 120—Josh Terrill (D) pinned Jakob Sindlinger 4:31 126—Isaac Schimmels (D) dec. Alec Staudt 6-0, 132—Gabe Lewis (D) maj. dec. Bronson Forsyth 10-1, 138—Brody Shover (D) won by forfeit, 145—Riley Wright (D) pinned Roush Jaeger 4:12, 152—Logan Meyer (D) dec. Carter Profitt 7-5, 160—John Ebaugh (D) pinned Elliott Sinnwell 3:20, 170—Cael Krueger (D) dec. Dylan Koresh 5-0, 182—Jack Sindlinger (CC) pinned Brennan Graber 4:57, 195—Cam Krueger (D) pinned Ryan Zuspan 1:22, 220—TrevorDorn (D) pinned Jace Cajthaml , 285—Brock Farley (D) pinned Chase Crooks 2:50, 106 -Chase Lyons (D) pinned Dajon Richard :53.
CHARLES CITY 68, DIKE-N.H. 12
120—Ohrt (DNH) pinned Sindlinger 1:32, 126—Jeremiah McCubbin (CC) pinned Nissen 3:17, 132—Staudt (CC) pinned Engel 1:34, 138—Forsythe (CC) dec. Petersen 11-9, 145—Jaeger (CC) pinned Roberts 5:59, 152—Proffitt (CC) maj. dec. Ehman 21-6, 160—Sinnwell (CC) pinned Graves 5:31, 170—Koresh (CC) pinned Cunningham 1:17, 182—Jack Sindlinger (CC) pinned Walters 1:34, 195—Starbuck (DNH) pinned Zuspan 4:57, 220—Cajthaml (CC) won by forfeit, 285—Crooks (CC) won by forfeit, 106—Richard (CC) won by forfeit, 113—Jacob Vis (CC) won by forfeit.
DENVER 82, COLUMBUS 0
120—Meyer (D) pinned Hackett 2:31, 126—Schimmels (D) dec. Newton 9-0, 132—Lewis (D) won by forfeit, 138—Mason Steck (D) pinned Horton 1:22, 145—Wright (D) won by forfeit, 152—Ben Foelske (D) won by forfeit, 160—Ebaugh (D) won by forfeit, 170—C. Krueger (D) won by forfeit, 182—Graber (D) won by forfeit, 195—Cam Krueger (D) won by forfeit, 220—Dorn (D) won by forfeit, 285—Farley (D) won by forfeit, 106—Rhett Bonnette (D) won by forfeit, 113—Lyons (D) won by forfeit.
DENVER 75, DIKE-N.H. 4
126—Schimmels (D) pinned Nissen :32, 132—Lewis (D) pinned Engel 1:23, 138—Petersen (DNH) dec. Shover 17-9, 145—Wright (D) pinned Roberts :35, 152—Foelske (D) pinned Ehman :50, 160—Ebaugh (D) pinned Graves 3:32, 170—Cael Krueger (D) pinned Cunningham 1 08, 182—Graber (D) dec. Walters 12-11, 195—Dorn (D) pinned Starbuck 1:21, 220—Maitland (D) won by forfeit, 285—Farley (D) won by forfeit, 106—Bonnette (D) won by forfeit, 113—Lyons (D) won by forfeit, 120—Brooks Meyer (D) pinned Ohrt :49.
CHARLES CITY 72, COLUMBUS 12
126—Staudt (CC) pinned Newton 5:26, 132—Forsyth (CC) pinned Holton 3:07, 138—Alex Feldman (WC) won by forfeit, 145—Raush (CC) won by forfeit, 152—Proffitt (CC) won by forfeit, 160—Sinnwell (CC) pinned Seidel 3:21, 170—Caden Collins (CC) won by forfeit, 182—Koresh (CC) won by forfeit, 195—Jack Sindlinger (CC) won by forfeit, 220—Cajthaml (CC) won by forfeit, 285—Crooks (CC) won by forfeit, 106—Vis (CC) won by forfeit, 113—Richard (CC) won by forfeit, 120—Jacob Sindlinger pinned Hackett 3:17.
