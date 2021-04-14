Prep wrestling: Colby Grothoff named Cedar Falls head coach

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls High School has named Colby Grothoff its new head wrestling coach.

Grothoff has been an assistant coach in the Tigers' wrestling program for the last two years. The Eldora native was a multi-year state qualifier and state placewinner in high school.

Grothoff's cocahing career started as an assistant Hudson while he was taking college courses. He was then hired as a teacher and coach for Grundy center and served as an assistant in a shared program with Aplington-Parkersburg before being named their head coach.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2017, Grothoff took a teaching job of Cedar Falls' Peet Junior High. During his time in Cedar Falls he has coached football, track and wrestling.

"Coach Grothoff has established himself as a great leader and communicator," Cedar Falls athletics director Troy Becker said. "He has earned the respect of his athletes, parents, coaches and administrators. I’m most excited about his vision and commitment to our program."

Grothoff takes the helm at Cedar Falls after previous head coach Chris Ortner returned to his alma mater to head Don Bosco's program.

"Extremely fortunate and more importantly grateful for being offered this opportunity," Grothoff said. "The direction of the program has been on an upward trend and I am looking to expand on this. A great opportunity ahead to bring the community together to fully love and support the sport of wrestling and show what it can do for an entire community."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.