Prep wrestling: CF wins title in dramatic fashion

CEDAR FALLS -- With a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional wrestling title up for grabs Thursday night, Cedar Falls delivered.
The Tigers hosted Cedar Rapids Prairie in a matchup of top 15 teams that carried unbeaten league records into the dual and won the final two bouts with pins for a 37-30 victory.
The meet came down to the final match. Following a pin by Colin Bohnenkamp in the 285-pound match, Cedar Falls led 31-30 and sent freshman Henry Koehn onto the mat in a winner-take-all finish at 106 pounds.
Koehn was up against Blake Gioimo, an opponent he lost to by a point last year.
"I just went out there and was more about wrestling my match than what the score was," claimed Koehn. "I knew if I did my job that we would win, and I had confidence in what I could do."
Koehn held a slim 2-1 lead going into the second period.
"I was looking for my chance and I was able to hit my shot," said Koehn. "Once I had him down I knew I was going to win. I got him on his back and it was just a matter of time before the ref hit the mat. It felt great when he did, and I am so proud to be a part of Cedar Falls wrestling. This is great."
The meet was a back-and-forth affair, but it took a turn in the Tigers' favor at 160 where 13-14 Trevor Fisher broke a third-period tie with a reversal and pin over Nic Powell, who was 10-5, to give Cedar Falls a 22-12 lead.
"I looked over at Coach (Chris Ortner) and he told me to take the down position in the third," said Fisher. "I figured he wanted me to work for the escape or reversal and that was my best chance.
"I got the reversal and ended up on top and I have confidence in my abilities when I am on top. I got him turned and just rode him until his shoulders touched. It seemed like a very long time before I heard the ref hit the mat."
Prairie went on an 18-3 run from there to take a 30-25 lead.
Ortner then made the decision to move Collin Bohnenkamp up two weights from his normal 195, where he ranks fifth in Class 3A, to 285.
"It was a call we had to make because we needed the points," said Ortner. "I kind of know who's who out there and the way it shook out we figured this was our best chance. We have a lot of confidence in all our guys and we felt good about Colin."
Bohnenkamp did not disappoint, although the first two minutes left him facing a 5-1 deficit.
"With him (Jordan Jacobus) being so big, I knew I couldn't just shoot him like I usually do," said Bohnenkamp. "I was able to ride out that first period and the coaches wanted me to start on top in the second. They gave me the thumbs up and I then felt good about my chances.
"I used my leg ride to pull him down, then I was able to turn his shoulder. I am not the strongest guy out there, but when I got his shoulder I could just feel it going my way. I sure was relieved when I heard the mat being slapped."
That set up Koehn's big finish.
"We have a lot of confidence in Henry and we felt really good about where we were at," said Ortner. "We had a lot of big matches tonight and I thought Trevor at 160 was so huge.
"We like to celebrate little victories here, but this was big. Obviously this is not our end goal, but it feels good to finally win the division. It was a good night."