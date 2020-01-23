Prep wrestling: CF wins title in dramatic fashion

"I looked over at Coach (Chris Ortner) and he told me to take the down position in the third," said Fisher. "I figured he wanted me to work for the escape or reversal and that was my best chance.

"I got the reversal and ended up on top and I have confidence in my abilities when I am on top. I got him turned and just rode him until his shoulders touched. It seemed like a very long time before I heard the ref hit the mat."

Prairie went on an 18-3 run from there to take a 30-25 lead.

Ortner then made the decision to move Collin Bohnenkamp up two weights from his normal 195, where he ranks fifth in Class 3A, to 285.

"It was a call we had to make because we needed the points," said Ortner. "I kind of know who's who out there and the way it shook out we figured this was our best chance. We have a lot of confidence in all our guys and we felt good about Colin."

Bohnenkamp did not disappoint, although the first two minutes left him facing a 5-1 deficit.

"With him (Jordan Jacobus) being so big, I knew I couldn't just shoot him like I usually do," said Bohnenkamp. "I was able to ride out that first period and the coaches wanted me to start on top in the second. They gave me the thumbs up and I then felt good about my chances.