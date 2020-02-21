Osage the surprise leader in 2A

DES MOINES -- Few prognosticators had Osage as a contender to win the Class 2A state wrestling title this weekend at Wells Fargo Arena.
That memo failed to get to the Green Devils.
With two wrestlers in the finals – Nick Fox at 120 and Spencer Mooberry at 170 – Osage was the surprise team leader through Friday's semifinals with 72 points.
Centerville and Union of La Porte City are tied for second with 58.
“We talked about it all year,” Green Devils head coach Brent Jennings said. ”We spoke about things that happen down here good and bad and sometimes you get on a roll and score some bonus points like we have and it's put us right in the mix, right in the race.
“We will see what happens. It will be really exciting in our wrestling community in Osage to be in the mix and hopefully come home with a team title.”
The Green Devils have won three prior titles, but none since 1981. The other two came in 1940 and 1965.
Osage has seven pins and three major decisions for 17 bonus points and one of those pins came in the 170-pound semifinal.
Mooberry pinned top-seeded Blake Liebe of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 44 seconds.
“It is pretty crazy,” Mooberry said. “I’ve dreamt about that since I was a little kid. The back screen on my phone says, ‘state champion,’ and that is my goal.”
As far as potentially leading the team to a title, Mooberry had one simple quote.
“Don’t count us out,” he said.
Fox edged Kolten Crawford of Union, 7-4, to reach the final at 120, while Joe Sullivan and Zach Williams lost in the 126 and 160 semifinals. Averee Abben, after losing in the first round at 132, has recorded two pins and a major decision and can finish no worse than sixth.
Union will also have two finalists in Northern Iowa cross country/track recruit Lake LeBahn at 132 and Adam Ahrendsen at 160.
“From start to finish I wrestled good, kept it under control and did what I needed to do,” Ahrendsen said.
Lebahn may be the most surprising of finalists as the unseeded wrestler shocked top-seed Eric Kinkaid of Camanche in the quarterfinals before beating Keegan Scheller of Center Point-Urbana in the semifinals, 5-2.
Knights head coach Bart Mehlert said he doesn’t believe there is a wrestler in the field that has Lebahn's motor, but Lebahn says it's more than that.
“It is more than conditioning,” Lebahn said. “When I get tired I think of everyone that believed in me and those who have doubted me. The doubters always push me to a whole new level because I just want to prove them wrong and that is what I did today.”
Union had two other semifinalists in Crawford and defending state champion Jack Thomsen. Thomsen lost a heartbreaker at 145 in a battle of two returning champions. The match with Hayden Taylor of Solon went to an ultimate tiebreaker, but Thomsen was whistled for his third caution midway through the final 30-second period, which awarded Taylor the winning point in a 3-2 decision.
Crestwood sophomore Carter Fousek earned the right to go for title No. 2 following a 8-2 win over Spirit Lake-Park’s Jonathon Burnette at 113.
“It is still pretty amazing,” said Fousek, who won at 106 last year. “I think my first year I was a little more excited, but also a little more nervous. Still nervous and still excited, but I’m going to go into it and do what I do, hopefully.”
Independence will have two finalists -- Isaiah Weber at 126 and Matthew Doyle at 160. It's the first time the Mustangs have had two finalists since Ben Lehman and Andy O’Laughlin in 2006.
Weber, second a year ago at 113, earned a rematch with Centerville’s Matthew Lewis with a 2-1 win over Osage’s Joe Sullivan.
“Obviously it is not how I wanted to win, that is not my style of wrestling, but you've got to do what you've got to do to win a match and if winning by one point is the same as pinning him, it doesn’t matter,” Weber said.
Doyle, the son of Mustangs head coach Michael Doyle, had to beat West Delaware of Manchester’s Cael Meyer, 5-4 for the third time in his semifinal and like the first two meetings, this one was tight with Doyle coming out on top 5-4.
“It was a little tighter than I’d like it to be, but you have to grind out those wins,” Matthew said.
Wrestling in the finals with his dad in his corner, will be special, Doyle said.
“It was awesome to share that momentum, I loved it,” Matthew said when the final whistle blew.
New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Evan Rosonke beat Carlisle’s Gabe Hemstead, 4-1, to reach the 195 final.