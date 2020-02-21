Osage the surprise leader in 2A

DES MOINES -- Few prognosticators had Osage as a contender to win the Class 2A state wrestling title this weekend at Wells Fargo Arena.

That memo failed to get to the Green Devils.

With two wrestlers in the finals – Nick Fox at 120 and Spencer Mooberry at 170 – Osage was the surprise team leader through Friday's semifinals with 72 points.

Centerville and Union of La Porte City are tied for second with 58.

“We talked about it all year,” Green Devils head coach Brent Jennings said. ”We spoke about things that happen down here good and bad and sometimes you get on a roll and score some bonus points like we have and it's put us right in the mix, right in the race.

“We will see what happens. It will be really exciting in our wrestling community in Osage to be in the mix and hopefully come home with a team title.”

The Green Devils have won three prior titles, but none since 1981. The other two came in 1940 and 1965.

Osage has seven pins and three major decisions for 17 bonus points and one of those pins came in the 170-pound semifinal.

Mooberry pinned top-seeded Blake Liebe of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 44 seconds.