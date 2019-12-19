CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls made the most of its opportunities to wrestle during Thursday’s Mississippi Valley Conference dual win over Dubuque Senior.
The Tigers registered two pins, a technical fall and a major decision among their six contested wins in a 69-6 romp over the shorthanded Rams, who forfeited at seven weights.
Raelynn Smith and Trevor Fisher had pins for Cedar Falls, Dylan Whitt rolled to an 18-2 technical fall win at 138, Henry Koehn won by major decision and Jack Plagge and Jakob Weichers won by regular decision.
UNION TAKES TWO: Union Community whipped Waterloo Columbus and Wapsie Valley by identical 60-24 margins in a North Iowa Cedar League wrestling triangular.
Wapsie Valley topped Columbus in the third dual, 57-21.
Stone Schmitz, Adam Ahrendsen and Jon Millard each had a pair of pins for Union.
For Columbus, Brayden Cole and Aidan Schmitz pinned both of their opponents.
CEDAR FALLS 69, DUB. SENIOR 6
106 — Henry Koehn (CF) maj. dec. Christian Kemp, 12-0, 113 — Raelynn Smith (CF) pinned Carly Hefel, 1:15, 120 — Carson Cross (CF) won by forfeit, 126 — Connor McCartan (CF) won by forfeit, 132 — Jack Plagge (CF) dec. Josiah Scheatzle, 6-1, 138 — Dylan Whitt (CF) tech. fall over Luke Busch, 18-2, 4:07, 145 — Landon Schaul (CF) won by forfeit, 152 — Austin Cross (CF) won by forfeit, 160 — Trevor Fisher (CF) pinned Simon Benson, 1:08, 170 — Ryley Barnett (CF) won by forfeit, 182 — Ben Bowman (CF) won by forfeit, 195 — Jon Flanagan (DS) pinned Drew Campbell, 1:38, 220 — Collin Bohnenkamp (CF) won by forfeit, 285 — Jakob Weichers (CF) dec. Spencer Palm, 3-1.
UNION 60, COLUMBUS 24
138 — Lane Hennings (Union) won by forfeit, 145 — Jack Thomsen (Union) won by forfeit, 152 — Stone Schmitz (Union) pinned Caden Hartz, :31, 160 — Adam Ahrendsen (Union) pinned Carson Hartz, 1:53, 170 — Jon Millard (Union) pinned Alex Buser, :47, 182 — Ray Seidel (Col) pinned Dacoda Marvets, 1:08, 195 — Brayden Cole (Col) pinned Josh Hines, 2:35, 220 — Aidan Schmitz (Col) pinned Gabe Hanson, 1:42, 285 — Liam Stone (Union) pinned Caleb Vesely, 3:19, 106 — Gavin Reed (Col) won by forfeit, 113 — Sarah Michael (Union) won by forfeit, 120 — Kolten Crawford (Union) won by forfeit, 126 — Dillon Sparks (Union) won by forfeit, 132 — Hunter Worthen (Union) won by forfeit.
WAPSIE VALLEY 57, COLUMBUS 21
132 — Cannon Joerger (WV) won by forfeit, 138 — Brady Benning (WV) won by forfeit, 145 — Reese Welcher (WV) won by forfeit, 152 — Caden Hartz (Col) dec. Sam Banger, 10-7, 160 — Brock Beesecker (WV) dec. Carson Hartz, 7-2, 170 — Hunter Ackerman (WV) pinned Buser, 4:18, 182 — Isiah Morse (WV) pinned Seidel, 3:08, 195 — Cole (Col) pinned Keegon Brown, 2:50, 220 — Schmitz (Col) pinned Kaden Brady, :38, 285 — Vesely (Col) won by forfeit, 106 — Dawson Schmit (WV) pinned Reed, 3:03, 113 — Tyce Hagenow (WV) won by forfeit, 120 — Isaiah Price (WV) won by forfeit, 126 — Cole Snyder (WV) won by forfeit.
UNION 60, WAPSIE VALLEY 24
126 — Sparks (Union) won by forfeit, 132 — Worthen (Union) pinned Joerger, 3:19, 138 — Hennings (Union) pinned Benning, 5:43, 145 — Thomsen (Union) won by forfeit, 152 — Schmitz (Union) pinned Banger, :57, 160 — Ahrendsen (Union) pinned Beesecker, 1:01, 170 — Millard (Union) pinned Ackerman, :13, 182 — Morse (WV) pinned Marvets, 3:05, 195 — Brown (WV) pinned Hines, 4:27, 220 — Hanson (Union) won by forfeit, 285 — Stone (Union) won by forfeit, 106 — Schmit (WV) won by forfeit, 113 — Hagenow (WV) won by forfeit, 120 — Crawford (Union) pinned Price, 2:32.
