Metro wrestlers capture titles

URBANDALE -- Cedar Falls' Dylan Whitt won a thrilling overtime decision in the finals at 138 pounds to highlight the Tigers' day at the Urbandale Ed Winger Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday.

Whitt scored in sudden victory to edge Carter Martinson of team champion Southeast Polk, 5-3.

Cedar Falls' Collin Bohnenkamp took third at 195 with a 12-8 win over Michael Witt of Ankeny Centennial. Connor McCartan was fifth, Logan Vallejo sixth and four Tigers -- Henry Koehn, Jackson Barth, Jack Plagge and Ryley Barnett -- took seventh place.

GO-HAWKS TAKE TITLE: Waverly-Shell Rock won its own Rick Caldwell Invitational Saturday, defeating Fort Dodge and Iowa City West for the title.

Ryder Block, Bailey Roybal, Evan Yant, Carter Proffitt, McCrae Hagarty, Jake Walker, Brayden Wolf and Luke Walker all won titles for W-SR.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Proffitt defeated Waterloo East's Eli Sallis 14-2 in the finals at 160. The Trojans had three wrestlers finish third -- William Black at 113, Aiden Ernst at 145 and Matthew Cary at 170.

HUDSON, COLUMBUS SHINE: Hudson crowned three champions and Columbus Catholic had a pair at Saturday's North Tama Redhawk Invitational.