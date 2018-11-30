WATERLOO — Waterloo West stormed back from a 39-6 deficit to post a 42-39 victory over West Liberty Thursday in the Wahawks’ season-opening wrestling dual meet.
West got pins from Armin Hadziric, Teme Larson, Kaden Karns, Amarreon Sykes, Jackson Westemeier and Cole Knight after six Iowa City Liberty pins.
Adam Teare’s forfeit victory at 220 pounds was the clincher for the Wahawks.
WATERLOO EAST 42, C.R. WASHINGTON 39: East got its season off to a strong start with a narrow win over Cedar Rapids Washington.
Dallas Jordan, Cadin Hermann, Aidan Ernst, Eli Sallis, Jaxon Bentley, Matthew Cary and Andrew Mora recorded pins for the Trojans.
CEDAR FALLS 40, WESTERN DUBUQUE 28: Cedar Falls had five pins as it crushed Western Dubuque, 40-28.
Conner McCartan, Jacob Penrith, Jackson Barth, Jack Plagge and Collin Bohnenkamp made quick work of their opponents to ignite the Tiger victory. Dakota Southworth added a major decision.
Boys’ swimming
C.R. JEFFERSON 105, WATERLOO 63: Waterloo won four events in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet at the Central Intermediate pool Thursday.
Cade Shepard took the 200 freestyle, Travis Herink won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke and the TroHawks’ 200 medley relay of Andrew Newlon, Herink, Ben Dvorak and Amel Saric posted a win.]
Basketball
AT GARWIN: Green Mountain-Garwin took an Iowa Star Conference doubleheader from Waterloo Christian with the girls winning 55-24 and the boys rolling to an 80-26 victory.
Amber Smith led the Regents with 11 points in the girls’ game while John Zwack’s 15 points paced Waterloo Christian in the boys’ contest.
Summaries
Wrestling
WAT. WEST 42, I.C. LIBERTY 39
106 – Teme Larson (West) pinned Thomas Jungen, 1:20, 113 – Kaden Karns (West) pinned Mason Padgett, 0:40, 120 – Amarreon Sykes (West) pinned Sam Willette, 2:19, 126 – Jackson Westemeier (West) pinned Ethan Armstrong, 1:17, 132 – Cole Knight (West) pinned Mike Luyeye, 2:39, 138 – Jarrod Alger (Lib) pinned Eddie Lanier, 0:45, 145 – Darius Willis-Newell (Lib) pinned Lamarion Jordan, 3:38, 152 – Kaleb Williams (Lib) pinned Armando Alvarez, 0:35, 160 – Drew Snyder (Lib) pinned Iam Troester, 0:11, 170 – Klein Thoensen (Lib) pinned Jackson Reed, 1:18, 182 – Ashton Barker (Lib) pinned Christian Chapman. 0:20, 195 –Gavin Luze (Lib) dec. Brenden Burton SV-1 9-7, 220 – Adam Teare (West) won by forfeit, 285 – Armon Hadiric (West) pinned Damion Wilson, 1:00.
WAT. EAST 42, C.R. WASHINGTON 39
106 – Dallas Jordan (East) pinned Jack Bierbaum, 0:31, 113 – Justin Kilgore (Wash) won by forfeit, 120 – Cadin Hermann (East) pinned Dakota Herber, 1:54, 126 – Aden Abram (Wash) pinned Adrian Doyle, 3:04, 132 – Lukas Engledow (Wash) pinned Dylon Good, 2:30, 138 – Aidan Ernst (East) pinned Joe Foreman, 1:03, 145 – Eli Sallis (East) pinned Perry Lindeman, 5:21, 152 – Jaxon Bentley (East) pinned Jason Techau, 5:05, 160 – Hashim Herz (Wash) pinned Jayden Bentley, 3:29, 170 – Matthew Cary (East) pinned Michael Holderness, 0:52, 182 – Andrew Mora (East) pinned Romen Young, 2:33, 195 – Tyler Hansen (Wash) won by forfeit, 220 – Luke Waller (Wash) dec. Brennan Davis 9-5, 285 – Tavius Sykora-Matthess (Wash) won by forfeit.
CEDAR FALLS 40, WEST. DUB. 28
106 – Conner Mccartan (CF) pinned Cade Meyer, 1:08, 113 – Dawson Bierman (WD) dec. Reese Dietz 8-1, 120 – Jacob Penrith (CF) pinned Joseph Simon, 1:19, 126 – Dylan Whitt (CF) dec. Trent Busch 11-4, 132 – Jackson Barth (CF) pinned Dakota Lau, 3:30, 138 – Jack Plagge (CF) pinned Jared Cordes, 5:58, 145 – Christian Simpson (CF) dec. Tony Lyon 7-1, 152 – Elijah Demmer (WD) dec. Austin Cross 4-2, 160 – Ryker Kurimski (WD) dec. Lincoln Willet 19-7, 170 – Jake Hosch (WD) pinned Trevor Fisher, 2:53, 182 – Devin Ludwig (WD) pinned Jack Steffener, 1:13, 195 – Dakota Southworth (CF) dec. Will Conlan 11-3, 220 – Collin Bohnenkamp (CF) pinned Parker Schmitt, 0:37, 285 – Jonathon Savalt (WD) pinned Justin Campbell, 2:31.
Boys’ swimming
C.R. JEFFERSON 105, WATERLOO 63
200 medley relay — 1. Waterloo (Newlon, Herink, Dvorak, Saric) 1:57.30, 2. C.R. Jefferson 2:07.32.
200 freestyle — 1. Shepard (Wat) 2:01.28, 2. Dannefelser (CRJ) 2:09.92.
200 individual medley — 1. Herink (Wat) 2:21.31, 2. Dvorak (Wat) 2:33.52.
50 freestyle — 1. Simmons (CRJ) 23.44, 2. Saric (Wat) 25.73.
100 butterfly — 1. Simmons (CRJ) 57.90, 2. Shepard (Wat) 59.35.
100 freestyle — 1. Lee (CRJ) 55.33, 2. Bickford (CRJ) 1:01.26.
500 freestyle — 1. Dannefelser (CRJ) 6:07.02, 2. Scagliome (CRJ) 6:52.87.
200 freestyle relay — 1. C.R. Jefferson (Lee, Bickford, Dannefelser, Simmons) 1:42.15, 2. Waterloo (Saric, Herink, Smith, Shepard) 1:42.87.
100 backstroke — 1. Lee (CRJ) 1:05.73, 2. Tredway (CRJ) 1:08.26.
100 breaststroke — 1. Herink (Wat) 1:10.06, 2. Dvorak (Wat) 1 13.27.
400 freestyle relay — 1. C.R. Jefferson (Lee, Dannefelser, Lake, Simmons) 3:49.94, 2. Waterloo (Ritland, Saric, Shepard, Dvorak) 3:58.52.
Girls’ basketball
GMG 55, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 24
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (0-3) — Amber Smith 11, Alison White 3, Autumn Borkowitz 4, Syd Singh 4, Grace Sliger 2.
GMG (3-0) — Madi Krull 3, Zoe Duncan 16, Mable Dieterman 6, Belle Duncan 2, Tory Novotny 6, Emily Vaughn 4, Kelsey Vaverka 10, Jordan Yilek 8.
Boys’ basketball
GMG 80, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 26
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (0-2) — John Zwack 15, Dominick Jones 3, Elijah Kennedy 3, Elliott Flynn 2, Will Davis 3.
GMG (1-1) — Avery Bryant 12, Justin Savadty 9, Kolton Gill 11, Aaron Fleming 14, Brock Baldozo 7, Blaze Krull 8, Brayden Peterson 14, Ccooper Langenbau 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.