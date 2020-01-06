WATERLOO -- Hudson took advantage of shorthanded teams from Columbus and Jesup as the Pirates defeated both opponents in a high school wrestling triangular Monday.
Columbus forfeited six weight classes in a 59-21 loss to Hudson. Each team won four of the matches that were contested with six ending in pins and one in a technical fall.
The Sailors posted a 39-36 victory over Jesup in a meet that featured just four matches. Sam Hackett and Carson Hartz had pins for Columbus, while Alex Buser won his second decision of the night. Hackett and Hartz pinned both of their opponents.
Hudson rolled up a 66-12 win over Jesup. Ethan Fulcher had a technical fall and a pin for the Pirates on the night.
Girls' basketball
SPRINGVILLE 61, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 14: Springville improved to 9-0 as the Orioles shut down Waterloo Christian in a non-conference girls' basketball game Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Springville didn't surrender more than four points in any quarter and raced out to a 35-6 halftime lead.
Waterloo Christian fell to 1-8.
Boys' basketball
SPRINGVILLE 75, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 51: Waterloo Christian started slowly in both halves and it proved costly in a non-conference boys' basketball loss to Springville Monday.
The Regents (2-6) fell behind 17-4 after the opening quarter, then played Springville nearly even over the next eight minutes. However, the Orioles (6-2) went on a 23-9 tear in the third period to blow the game open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.