Maximus Magayna already making history

NOTE: This is part three of five celebrating this years state wrestling champions.

Maximus Magayna signaled to the crowd, welcoming the outpouring of cheers that came his way Saturday night. He extended his pinky and index fingers from each of his hands to make the "rock on" symbol while sticking his tongue out like Gene Simmons. Then he ran up to embrace his coaches, including his father, to thank them for helping him do what just one other wrestler in Columbus Catholic history had ever done:

Win a second state championship.

Magayna completed a 50-3 season on Saturday night with a victory by 3-0 decision over Lawson Losee of Riceville in the 160 pound 1A state championship match. Prior to that, he broke the Columbus Catholic single-season school record for wins when he earned his 48th of the year. In four matches at state, he won two by fall and the other two his opponent didn't score a single point.

Oh, and he's only a sophomore.

So does he have some special trick? Some technique Magayna is using that others don't know about? According to the two-time champ, his number one strategy for winning is...sleep.

"That is the number one strategy for Max," Magayna said of himself. "I sleep 90% of the day I wrestle. About 30 minutes out I wake up and get things flowing and then I’m ready to go.

"Sleeping is very nice. It’s always nice. It keeps the mind clear since I don’t have to focus on anything but sleeping. That’s nice because I don’t have to worry, it just takes all the stress away."

If you think that sounds a bit eccentric, you probably don't know Magayna very well. His freshman year he earned the nickname "Baby Max," which he says he likes, embraces and "will always be the nickname." Why?

"I just like it," he says.

During his championship match, he donned a pair of Fruity Pebble socks gifted to him by his girlfriend. Why?

"I just figured they were the coolest pair of socks I have so I figured, ‘why not show my girlfriend some love and wear some Fruity Pebble socks?” he said.

Magayna is nothing if not himself. He has a unique, almost carefree personality. Make no mistake, however, when it comes to wrestling, he cares a great deal.

Early in the season, Magayna suffered a few tournament losses. Starting your sophomore season with multiple losses after winning a state title might discourage some wrestlers.

As you've probably noticed, Maximus Magayna is not most wrestlers.

"(Those early season losses) helped me win state," he said. "They helped me get to where I am. They’re honestly probably the best matches I’ve had all year. Those are the matches that matter the most because they’re the matches that teach me the most."

He's also been taught much by the Sailors' coaching staff, with one assistant in particular playing a major role in his success: His father, Dan Magayna.

"He knows me best," Maximus said of his father. "He knows how to prepare for matches like no other. I don’t think there’s much anyone else can do besides what he does between preparing me for a match. That man studies everybody I wrestle like no other. It makes my job easy. He makes it so I just have to show up and wrestle."

Maximus still has another two years left in his prep career. The rate he's going, a college wrestling career would certainly be in the cards as well. He's got plenty of goals he'd like to achieve before that time comes, however, including winning a third consecutive state title. That's something that most wrestlers couldn't even dream of accomplishing.

Again, Maximus Magayna is not most wrestlers.

"I don't think much can beat the feeling of winning state back-to-back," he said. "I think an even better feeling would be winning it next year, which is what I plan on doing."

NEXT: Hudson's Tate Entriken runs it back.

